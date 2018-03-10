A fast and complete ByteBuffer implementation using either ArrayBuffers in the browser or node Buffers under node.js, generated from a single source tree through MetaScript.

Features

Three API-compatible versions: bytebuffer Backing buffer: ArrayBuffer, Accessor: Uint8Array bytebuffer-dataview Backing buffer: ArrayBuffer, Accessor: DataView bytebuffer-node Backing buffer / Accessor: node Buffer

8, 16, 32 and 64 bit (through long.js) signed and unsigned integers

32 and 64 bit floats

Varints as used in protobuf (32 and 64 bit, zig-zag)

Base64, utf8, binary, hex and debug encodings

Handy string and debugging utilities

Big and little endianness

Relative and absolute zero-copy operations wherever possible

Transparent resizing when using unknown-length data

Chaining of all operations that do not return a specific value

Slicing, appending, prepending, reversing, flip, mark, reset, etc.

Usage

The library is compatible with CommonJS and AMD loaders and is exposed globally as dcodeIO.ByteBuffer if neither is available.

var ByteBuffer = require ( "bytebuffer" ); var bb = new ByteBuffer() .writeIString( "Hello world!" ) .flip(); console .log(bb.readIString()+ " from bytebuffer.js" );

In the browser, 64 bit integer support is optional and present only if Long.js has been loaded prior to bytebuffer.js.

API

Downloads

Support for IE<10, FF<15, Chrome<9 etc.

Use bytebuffer-dataview with a polyfill (see)

Contributors

Dretch (IE8 compatibility)

License

License: Apache License, Version 2.0 - Logo derived from W3C HTML5 Logos (CC A 3.0)