O byte core library (O core )

This is a library used in O byte clients. Some of the clients that require the library:

GUI wallet - GUI wallet for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android.

Headless wallet - headless wallet, primarily for server side use.

O byte Relay - relay node for O byte network. It doesn't hold any private keys.

Relay - relay node for O network. It doesn't hold any private keys. O byte Hub - hub for O byte network. Includes the relay, plus can store and forward end-to-end encrypted messages among devices on the O byte network.

Developer guides

See the Developer resources site. Also, you'll find loads of examples in other O byte repositories. For internal APIs, see the exports of node.js modules.

This repo is normally used as a library and not installed on its own, but if you are contributing to this project then fork, git pull , npm install , and npm test to run the tests.

Configuring

The default settings are in the library's conf.js, they can be overridden in your project root's conf.js (see the clients above as examples), then in conf.json in the app data folder. The app data folder is:

macOS: ~/Library/Application Support/<appname>

Linux: ~/.config/<appname>

Windows: %LOCALAPPDATA%\<appname>

<appname> is name in your package.json .

Settings

This is the list of some of the settings that the library understands (your app can add more settings that only your app understands):

The port to listen on. If you don't want to accept incoming connections at all, set port to null , which is the default. If you do want to listen, you will usually have a proxy, such as nginx, accept websocket connections on standard port 443 and forward them to your O byte daemon that listens on port 6611 on the local interface.

Storage backend -- mysql or sqlite, the default is sqlite. If sqlite, the database files are stored in the app data folder. If mysql, you need to also initialize the database with SQL file and set connection params, e.g. in conf.json in the app data folder:

{ "port" : 6611 , "storage" : "mysql" , "database" : { "max_connections" : 30 , "host" : "localhost" , "user" : "obyte_user" , "password" : "yourmysqlpassword" , "name" : "obyte_db" } }

Work as light client ( true ) or full node ( false ). The default is full client.

Whether to serve as hub on the O byte network (store and forward e2e-encrypted messages for devices that connect to your hub). The default is false .

If your node accepts incoming connections, this is its URL. The node will share this URL with all its outgoing peers so that they can reconnect in any direction in the future. By default the node doesn't share its URL even if it accepts connections.

Whether your node wants to learn about new peers from its current peers ( true , the default) or not ( false ). Set it to false to run your node in stealth mode so that only trusted peers can see its IP address (e.g. if you have online wallets on your server and don't want potential attackers to learn its IP).

conf.socksHost, conf.socksPort, and conf.socksLocalDNS

Settings for connecting through optional SOCKS5 proxy. Use them to connect through TOR and hide your IP address from peers even when making outgoing connections. This is useful and highly recommended when you are running an online wallet on your server and want to make it harder for potential attackers to learn the IP address of the target to attack. Set socksLocalDNS to false to route DNS queries through TOR as well.

conf.smtpTransport, conf.smtpRelay, conf.smtpPort, conf.smtpUser, and conf.smtpPassword

Settings for sending email. They are used e.g. if your node needs to send notifications. smtpTransport can take one of three values:

local : send email using locally installed sendmail . Normally, sendmail is not installed by default and when installed, it needs to be properly configured to actually send emails. If you choose this option, no other conf settings are required for email. This is the default option.

: send email using locally installed . Normally, is not installed by default and when installed, it needs to be properly configured to actually send emails. If you choose this option, no other conf settings are required for email. This is the default option. direct : send email by connecting directly to the recipient's SMTP server. This option is not recommended.

: send email by connecting directly to the recipient's SMTP server. This option is not recommended. relay : send email through a relay server, like most email apps do. You need to also configure the server's host smtpRelay , its port smtpPort if it differs from the default port 25, and smtpUser and smtpPassword for authentication to the server.

MySQL conf for faster syncing

To lower disk load and increase sync speed, you can optionally disable flushing to disk every transaction, instead doing it once a second. This can be done by setting innodb_flush_log_at_trx_commit=0 in your MySQL server config file (my.ini)

Accepting incoming connections

O byte network works over secure WebSocket protocol wss://. To accept incoming connections, you'll need a valid TLS certificate (you can get a free one from letsencrypt.org) and a domain name (you can get a free domain from Freenom). Then you accept connections on standard port 443 and proxy them to your locally running O byte daemon.

This is an example configuration for nginx to accept websocket connections at wss://byteball.one/bb and forward them to locally running daemon that listens on port 6611:

If your server doesn't support IPv6, comment or delete the two lines containing [::] or nginx won't start

server { listen 80 default_server; listen [::]: 80 default_server; listen 443 ssl; listen [::]: 443 ssl; ssl_certificate "/etc/letsencrypt/live/byteball.one/fullchain.pem" ; ssl_certificate_key "/etc/letsencrypt/live/byteball.one/privkey.pem" ; if ( $host != "byteball.one" ) { rewrite ^(.*)$ https://byteball.one $1 permanent ; } if ( $https != "on" ) { rewrite ^(.*)$ https://byteball.one $1 permanent ; } location = /bb { proxy_pass http://localhost:6611; proxy_http_version 1 . 1 ; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr ; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for ; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade ; proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade" ; } root /var/www/html; server_name _; }

By default Node limits itself to 1.76GB the RAM it uses. If you accept incoming connections, you will likely reach this limit and get this error after some time:

FATAL ERROR: CALL_AND_RETRY_LAST Allocation failed - JavaScript heap out of memory 1: node::Abort() [node] ... ... 12: 0x3c0f805c7567 Out of memory

To prevent this, increase the RAM limit by adding --max_old_space_size=<size> to the launch command where size is the amount in MB you want to allocate.

For example --max-old-space-size=4096 , if your server has at least 4GB available.

