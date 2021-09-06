Upgraders, please check the release notes.

An isomorphic, load-anywhere function to convert a bytes value (e.g. 3456 ) to a human-readable string ( '3.5 kB' ). Choose between metric or IEC units (summarised below) or specify your own custom units.

Value Metric Metric (octet) 1000 kB kilobyte ko kilooctet 1000^2 MB megabyte Mo megaoctet 1000^3 GB gigabyte Go gigaoctet 1000^4 TB terabyte To teraoctet 1000^5 PB petabyte Po petaoctet 1000^6 EB exabyte Eo exaoctet 1000^7 ZB zettabyte Zo zettaoctet 1000^8 YB yottabyte Yo yottaoctet

Value IEC IEC (octet) 1024 KiB kibibyte Kio kibioctet 1024^2 MiB mebibyte Mio mebioctet 1024^3 GiB gibibyte Gio gibioctet 1024^4 TiB tebibyte Tio tebioctet 1024^5 PiB pebibyte Pio pebioctet 1024^6 EiB exbibyte Eio exbioctet 1024^7 ZiB zebibyte Zio zebioctet 1024^8 YiB yobibyte Yio yobioctet

Synopsis

By default, byteSize converts the input number to a human readable string with metric units and a precision of 1.

> const byteSize = require ( 'byte-size' ) > byteSize( 1580 ) { value : '1.6' , unit : 'kB' , long : 'kilobytes' }

The object returned by byteSize defines a toString method therefore can be used directly in string context.

> `Filesize: ${byteSize( 12400 )} ` 'Filesize: 12.4 kB'

Override the default toString behaviour by setting options.toStringFn .

> function toStringFn ( ) { return `** ${ this .value} ${ this .unit} **` } > `Filesize: ${byteSize( 12400 , { toStringFn } )}` 'Filesize: **12.4kB**'

Beside the default of metric , there are three other built-in units available: metric_octet , iec and iec_octet .

> byteSize( 1580 , { units : 'iec' }) { value : '1.5' , unit : 'KiB' , long : 'kibibytes' } > byteSize( 1580 , { units : 'iec_octet' }) { value : '1.5' , unit : 'Kio' , long : 'kibioctets' } > byteSize( 1580 , { units : 'metric_octet' }) { value : '1.6' , unit : 'ko' , long : 'kilooctets' }

You can adjust the precision .

> byteSize( 1580 , { units : 'iec' , precision : 3 }) { value : '1.543' , unit : 'KiB' , long : 'kibibytes' } > byteSize( 1580 , { units : 'iec' , precision : 0 }) { value : '2' , unit : 'KiB' , long : 'kibibytes' }

Define custom units by passing an object containing one or more additional conversion tables to options.customUnits . In options.units , specify the name of a property from the customUnits object.

> const customUnits = { simple : [ { from : 0 , to : 1e3 , unit : '' }, { from : 1e3 , to : 1e6 , unit : 'K' , long : 'thousand' }, { from : 1e6 , to : 1e9 , unit : 'Mn' , long : 'million' }, { from : 1e9 , to : 1e12 , unit : 'Bn' , long : 'billion' } ] } > const { value, unit } = byteSize( 10000 , { customUnits, units : 'simple' }) > ` ${value} ${unit} ` '10.0K'

Override the built-in defaults for the duration of the process by passing an options object to byteSize.defaultOptions() . This results in cleaner code in cases where byteSize is used often with the same options.

> byteSize.defaultOptions({ units : 'simple' , precision : 2 , customUnits : { simple : [ { from : 0 , to : 1e3 , unit : '' }, { from : 1e3 , to : 1e6 , unit : 'k' }, { from : 1e6 , to : 1e9 , unit : 'm' }, { from : 1e9 , to : 1e12 , unit : 'bn' }, ] }, toStringFn : function ( ) { return this .value + this .unit } }) > [ 2400 , 16400 , 3991200 ].map(byteSize).join( ', ' ) '2.40k, 16.40k, 3.99m'

byteSize(bytes, [options]) ⇒ object ⏏

Returns an object with the spec { value: string, unit: string, long: string } . The returned object defines a toString method meaning it can be used in any string context.

Kind: Exported function

Param Type Description bytes number The bytes value to convert. [options] object Optional config. [options.precision] number Number of decimal places. Defaults to 1 . [options.units] string Specify 'metric' , 'iec' , 'metric_octet' , 'iec_octet' or the name of a property from the custom units table in options.customUnits . Defaults to metric . [options.customUnits] object An object containing one or more custom unit lookup tables. [options.toStringFn] function A toString function to override the default. [options.locale] string | Array.<string> Node >=13 or modern browser only - on earlier platforms this option is ignored. The locale to use for number formatting (e.g. 'de-DE' ). Defaults to your system locale. Passed directed into Intl.NumberFormat().

Set the default byteSize options for the duration of the process.

Kind: static method of byteSize

Param Type Description options object A byteSize options object.

Load anywhere

This library is compatible with Node.js, the Web and any style of module loader. It can be loaded anywhere, natively without transpilation.

Node.js (CommonJS):

const byteSize = require ( 'byte-size' )

Node.js (ECMAScript Module):

import byteSize from 'byte-size'

Within a modern browser ECMAScript Module:

import byteSize from './node_modules/byte-size/index.js'

Browser global (adds window.byteSize ):

< script src = "./node_modules/byte-size/dist/index.js" > </ script >

