Upgraders, please check the release notes.
An isomorphic, load-anywhere function to convert a bytes value (e.g.
3456) to a human-readable string (
'3.5 kB'). Choose between metric or IEC units (summarised below) or specify your own custom units.
|Value
|Metric
|Metric (octet)
|1000
|kB kilobyte
|ko kilooctet
|1000^2
|MB megabyte
|Mo megaoctet
|1000^3
|GB gigabyte
|Go gigaoctet
|1000^4
|TB terabyte
|To teraoctet
|1000^5
|PB petabyte
|Po petaoctet
|1000^6
|EB exabyte
|Eo exaoctet
|1000^7
|ZB zettabyte
|Zo zettaoctet
|1000^8
|YB yottabyte
|Yo yottaoctet
|Value
|IEC
|IEC (octet)
|1024
|KiB kibibyte
|Kio kibioctet
|1024^2
|MiB mebibyte
|Mio mebioctet
|1024^3
|GiB gibibyte
|Gio gibioctet
|1024^4
|TiB tebibyte
|Tio tebioctet
|1024^5
|PiB pebibyte
|Pio pebioctet
|1024^6
|EiB exbibyte
|Eio exbioctet
|1024^7
|ZiB zebibyte
|Zio zebioctet
|1024^8
|YiB yobibyte
|Yio yobioctet
By default,
byteSize converts the input number to a human readable string with metric units and a precision of 1.
> const byteSize = require('byte-size')
> byteSize(1580)
{ value: '1.6', unit: 'kB', long: 'kilobytes' }
The object returned by
byteSize defines a
toString method therefore can be used directly in string context.
> `Filesize: ${byteSize(12400)}`
'Filesize: 12.4 kB'
Override the default
toString behaviour by setting
options.toStringFn.
> function toStringFn () {
return `**${this.value}${this.unit}**`
}
> `Filesize: ${byteSize(12400, { toStringFn })}`
'Filesize: **12.4kB**'
Beside the default of
metric, there are three other built-in units available:
metric_octet,
iec and
iec_octet.
> byteSize(1580, { units: 'iec' })
{ value: '1.5', unit: 'KiB', long: 'kibibytes' }
> byteSize(1580, { units: 'iec_octet' })
{ value: '1.5', unit: 'Kio', long: 'kibioctets' }
> byteSize(1580, { units: 'metric_octet' })
{ value: '1.6', unit: 'ko', long: 'kilooctets' }
You can adjust the
precision.
> byteSize(1580, { units: 'iec', precision: 3 })
{ value: '1.543', unit: 'KiB', long: 'kibibytes' }
> byteSize(1580, { units: 'iec', precision: 0 })
{ value: '2', unit: 'KiB', long: 'kibibytes' }
Define custom units by passing an object containing one or more additional conversion tables to
options.customUnits. In
options.units, specify the name of a property from the
customUnits object.
> const customUnits = {
simple: [
{ from: 0 , to: 1e3 , unit: '' },
{ from: 1e3 , to: 1e6 , unit: 'K', long: 'thousand' },
{ from: 1e6 , to: 1e9 , unit: 'Mn', long: 'million' },
{ from: 1e9 , to: 1e12, unit: 'Bn', long: 'billion' }
]
}
> const { value, unit } = byteSize(10000, { customUnits, units: 'simple' })
> `${value}${unit}`
'10.0K'
Override the built-in defaults for the duration of the process by passing an options object to
byteSize.defaultOptions(). This results in cleaner code in cases where
byteSize is used often with the same options.
> byteSize.defaultOptions({
units: 'simple',
precision: 2,
customUnits: {
simple: [
{ from: 0, to: 1e3, unit: '' },
{ from: 1e3, to: 1e6, unit: 'k' },
{ from: 1e6, to: 1e9, unit: 'm' },
{ from: 1e9, to: 1e12, unit: 'bn' },
]
},
toStringFn: function () {
return this.value + this.unit
}
})
> [2400, 16400, 3991200].map(byteSize).join(', ')
'2.40k, 16.40k, 3.99m'
object ⏏
Returns an object with the spec
{ value: string, unit: string, long: string }. The returned object defines a
toString method meaning it can be used in any string context.
Kind: Exported function
|Param
|Type
|Description
|bytes
number
|The bytes value to convert.
|[options]
object
|Optional config.
|[options.precision]
number
|Number of decimal places. Defaults to
1.
|[options.units]
string
|Specify
'metric',
'iec',
'metric_octet',
'iec_octet' or the name of a property from the custom units table in
options.customUnits. Defaults to
metric.
|[options.customUnits]
object
|An object containing one or more custom unit lookup tables.
|[options.toStringFn]
function
|A
toString function to override the default.
|[options.locale]
string |
Array.<string>
|Node >=13 or modern browser only - on earlier platforms this option is ignored. The locale to use for number formatting (e.g.
'de-DE'). Defaults to your system locale. Passed directed into Intl.NumberFormat().
Set the default
byteSize options for the duration of the process.
Kind: static method of
byteSize
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
object
|A
byteSize options object.
This library is compatible with Node.js, the Web and any style of module loader. It can be loaded anywhere, natively without transpilation.
Node.js (CommonJS):
const byteSize = require('byte-size')
Node.js (ECMAScript Module):
import byteSize from 'byte-size'
Within a modern browser ECMAScript Module:
import byteSize from './node_modules/byte-size/index.js'
Browser global (adds
window.byteSize):
<script src="./node_modules/byte-size/dist/index.js"></script>
