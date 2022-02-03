Introduction

English | 简体中文

When we onboard new users or ship new features, how do we make sure that our audience knows what's in it and get them excited to use our apps? That's where an onboarding sequence comes into play. This React library guide offers an effective way to construct a smooth onboarding experience.

Installation

npm i byte-guide yarn add byte-guide <script src= 'https://unpkg.com/byte-guide/dist/index.umd.min.js' > </ script > < script src = 'https://unpkg.com/byte-guide@version/dist/index.umd.min.js' > </ script >

Usage

import Guide from 'byte-guide' ; < Guide steps = {[]} localKey = "uni-key" /* customize styles */ hotspot modalClassName = "my-guide-modal" maskClassName = "my-guide-arrow" /* customize callbacks */ onClose = {() => { /* do sth */ }} beforeStepChange={(nextIndex, nextStep) => { /* do sth */ }} afterStepChange={(nextIndex, nextStep) => { /* do sth */ }} /* customize footers */ stepText={(stepIndex, stepCount) => `Step ${stepIndex} of ${stepCount}`} nextText="Next" prevText="Previous" showPreviousBtn okText="Finish" />;

API

Component API's

props definition type required defalut value steps An array of info of each step of the onboarding sequence IStep[] ✓ -- localKey A unique key that will be stored in localStorage to indicate if the guide has finished string ✓ -- expireDate The expire date of the guide when it will not be displayed anymore string，YYYY-mm-hh -- closable If the guide can be closed before the last step. If false, the close button x will not be displayed on each modal. bool true closeEle Customize the element that skips the guide string, reactNode modalClassName The class name of the modal string -- maskClassName The class name of the mask string -- mask Whether or not to display the mask bool false arrow Whether or not to display the arrow bool true hotspot Whether or not to display the hotspot bool false stepText The custom text for the step info (stepIndex, stepCount): string => {} (stepIndex, stepCount) => Step ${stepIndex} of ${stepCount} nextText The custom text for the Next Step button string Next prevText The custom text for the Previous step button string Previous showPreviousBtn Whether or not to display the previous button bool true okText The custom text for the confirm button at the last step string I know visible If the guide is visible bool true lang The language of use 'zh' | 'en' | 'ja' 'zh' step The first step's number number 0 afterStepChange The callback function when the step changes (nextIndex, nextStep): void=>{} -- beforeStepChange The callback function when the user is about to move to the next step (stepIndex: number, step: IStep) => void -- onClose The callback function when the guide closes */ onClose?: () => void; ():void=> {} --

key definition type required defalut value selector The CSS Selector of the anchor element or the anchor element itself string | () => reactNode, reactNode -- targetPos If you don't want the modal to be displayed relative to an anchor element, you can pass a targetPos object to indicate the modal's position relative to the document body { top, left, width, height } Required when selector is not defined -- title The title of the modal string -- content The content of the modal string | reactNode -- placement The placement of the modal relative to the selector 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' | 'top-left' | 'top-right' | 'bottom-left' | 'bottom-right' | 'left-top' | 'left-bottom' | 'right-top' | 'right-bottom' 'bottom' offset The offset of the modal relative to the selector. x indicates the horizontal offset, y the vertical offset { x, y } -- parent The parent component to mount 'body'or null -- visible If this step is visible bool true skip If this step should be skipped bool false beforeStepChange The function called when user click "next" and BEFORE going to the next step (curStep: IStep, curStepIndex: number, steps: IStep[]) => void; -- afterStepChange The function called when user click "next" and AFTER going to the next step (curStep: IStep, curStepIndex: number, steps: IStep[]) => void; --

An example of steps