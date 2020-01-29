JavaScript binary parser for any browser or environment.

https://github.com/rochars/byte-data





byte-data is JavaScript binary parser for any browser or environment.

MIT licensed

Compatible with IE6+ and any environment with ES3/ES5/ES6+ support

Tested in little-endian and big-endian machines!

Zero dependencies

Integers, unsigned and signed (two's complement)

16-bit half-precision floating-point numbers

32-bit single-precision floating-point numbers

64-bit double-precision floating-point numbers

Little-endian and big-endian words

UTF-8 strings (1 to 4 bytes per character, invalid characters are replaced)

Install

npm install byte -data

In the Browser

Use the byte-data.js file in the /dist folder:

< script src = "./dist/byte-data.js" > </ script > < script > var packed = byteData.pack( 2.1474836 , {bits: 32 , fp: true }); </ script >

Or load it from the jsDelivr CDN:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/byte-data" > </ script > < script > var packed = byteData.pack( 2.1474836 , {bits: 32 , fp: true }); </ script >

Or load it from unpkg:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/byte-data" > </ script > < script > var packed = byteData.pack( 2.1474836 , {bits: 32 , fp: true }); </ script >

Browser compatibility

This module is distributed as a minified UMD transpiled to ES3 and compatible with IE6+. It should work in all modern browsers and environments that support ES3/ES5/ES6+.

The polyfills used in the compilation are distributed with the package in the scripts/ folder. The polyfills are for the defineProperty and getOwnPropertyDescriptor properties of Object, and are not used in case those properties are already defined.

If you are not using a package manager to install this module, you can get the it via CDNs:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/byte-data" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/byte-data" > </ script >

Node

const byteData = require ( 'byte-data' ); byteData.packTo( 1077 , { bits : 16 , signed : true }, buffer, 4 ); let packed = byteData.pack( 128 , { bits : 8 });

Or import just what you need:

import { pack } from 'byte-data' ; let packed = pack( 128 , { bits : 8 });

About

pack and packTo

pack(num, theType) will return a Array with the bytes of the passed value.

let packed = pack( 123 , { bits : 16 });

packTo(num, theType, buffer, index) will write the bytes of the number to the provided buffer (Uint8Array or Array), start writing on index.

let buffer = new Uint8Array ( 4 ); packTo( 402 , { bits : 16 }, buffer, 2 );

index can be ommited and will default to zero:

let buffer = new Uint8Array ( 4 ); packTo( 402 , { bits : 16 }, buffer);

Packing null, false, true and undefined

Packing the following values

undefined

null

true

false

will values throw a TypeError.

Unpacking and input buffer length

When unpacking values, extra bytes in the end of the buffer are ignored and insufficient bytes will return a empty array by default.

You can unpack in safe mode with the optional safe param set to true. In safe mode insufficient bytes in the input array or extra bytes in the end of the input array will cause a 'Bad buffer length' error:

byteData.unpackArrayTo([ 0xff ], theType, output, 0 , buffer.length, true ); byteData.unpackArrayTo( [ 0xff , 0xff , 0xff ], theType, output, 0 , buffer.length, true ); byteData.unpack([ 0xff ], { bits : 16 }, 0 , true ); byteData.unpack([ 0xff , 0xff , 0xff ], { bits : 16 }, 2 , true ); byteData.unpack([ 0xff , 0xff , 0xff ], { bits : 16 }, 1 , true );

Floating-point numbers

Floating-point numbers are IEEE 754 standard.

Overflows are rounded towards Infinity and -Infinity .

are rounded towards and . NaN is packed as quiet NaN. Both quiet NaN and signaling NaN can be unpacked.

is packed as quiet NaN. Both and can be unpacked. Support packing and unpacking negative zeros .

. Support packing and unpacking Infinity and negative Infinity

Minifloats

Currently only 16-bit half-precision.

Integers

Overflow on integers will throw a RangeError.

Packing values other than integers will throw a TypeError.

To clamp integers on overflow and avoid RangeError, set the optional clamp param to true:

pack(value, theType, true ); packTo(value, theType, buffer, index, true ); packArrayTo(values, theType, buffer, index, true );

Signed integers

Signed integers are two's complement.

Strings

UTF-8 strings with 1 to 4 bytes per character can be packed and unpacked. BOM is kept untouched if present. Invalid characters are replaced with Unicode Character 'REPLACEMENT CHARACTER' (U+FFFD). Packing values other than strings with packString() or packStringTo() will throw a TypeError.

Reading strings from buffers

Use unpackString(buffer, index, end). The paramters index and end determine a slice of the buffer to read. End is non-inclusive. So to read the first 4 bytes of a buffer:

let str = unpackString(buffer, 0 , 4 );

If index and end are ommited unpackString(buffer) will read the entire buffer:

let str = unpackString(buffer);

Writing strings to buffers

packStringTo(str, buffer, index=0) will write the string to the provided buffer (Uint8Array or Array), starting on the index. Index defaults to zero if ommited (start from the beginning of the buffer).

let buffer = []; packStringTo(str, buffer, 0 ); let strBytes = packString(str);

Types

Types are user-defined objects like this:

const binary32 = { bits : 32 , signed : true , fp : true , be : false }

Tests on big-endian systems

Use QEMU with this PowerPC/Debian image:

https://people.debian.org/~aurel32/qemu/powerpc/

API

function unpackString ( buffer, index= 0 , len=buffer.length ) {} function packString ( str ) {} function packStringTo ( str, buffer, index= 0 ) {} function packArrayTo ( values, theType, buffer, index= 0 , clamp=false ) {} function unpackArrayTo ( buffer, theType, output, index= 0 , end=buffer.length, safe=false ) {} function packTo ( value, theType, buffer, index= 0 , clamp=false ) {} function pack ( value, theType, clamp=false ) {} function unpack ( buffer, theType, index= 0 , safe=false ) {} function packArray ( values, theType, clamp=false ) {} function unpackArray ( buffer, theType, start= 0 , end=buffer.length, safe=false ) {}

Contributing

byte-data welcomes all contributions from anyone willing to work in good faith with other contributors and the community. No contribution is too small and all contributions are valued.

See CONTRIBUTING.md for details.

Style guide

byte-data code should follow the Google JavaScript Style Guide:

https://google.github.io/styleguide/jsguide.html

Code of conduct

This project is bound by a code of conduct: The Contributor Covenant, version 1.4, also available at https://www.contributor-covenant.org/version/1/4/code-of-conduct.html

Reporting issues

Use the GitHub issue tracker.

Reporting security issues

Report security issues to this e-mail: rocha.rafaelsilva@gmail.com.

Legal

LICENSE

Copyright (c) 2017-2019 Rafael da Silva Rocha.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.