⚠ The project is no longer being maintained. See https://www.npmjs.com/package/base64-js as a good alternative.
base64 utilities for TypeScript and JavaScript.
This library allows you to encode all the following data structures to a base64-encoded string and back:
As opposed to this implementation, atob and btoa only support ASCII strings.
byte-base64 is available as npm package.
npm i byte-base64
Consumption:
import * as base64 from "byte-base64";
Functions:
bytesToBase64(bytes: number[] | Uint8Array): string - Encodes a Uint8Array or JS array of bytes to a base64-encoded
string.
base64ToBytes(str: string): Uint8Array - Decodes a base64-encoded string to a Uint8Array of bytes. If
str is not a
valid base64-encoded string, throws
new Error("Unable to parse base64 string.").
base64encode(str: string, encoder: { encode: (str: string) => Uint8Array | number[] } = new TextEncoder()) -
Encodes a JS string to a base64-encoded string using the specified character encoding. The encoding defaults
to
new TextEncoder() which represents UTF-8 encoding.
base64decode(str: string, decoder: { decode: (bytes: Uint8Array) => string } = new TextDecoder()) - Decodes
a base64-encoded string to a JS string using the specified character encoding. The encoding defaults
to
new TextDecoder() which represents UTF-8 encoding. If
str is not a valid base64-encoded string,
throws
new Error("Unable to parse base64 string.").
TextEncoder supports only UTF-8 encoding in the majority of browsers. For more encodings, consider using a polyfill.
Project license is MIT.