⚠ The project is no longer being maintained. See https://www.npmjs.com/package/base64-js as a good alternative.

base64 utilities for TypeScript and JavaScript.

This library allows you to encode all the following data structures to a base64-encoded string and back:

Uint8Array of bytes

JS array of bytes - encoded as numbers from 0 to 255

JS string - using any encoding supported by TextEncoder and TextDecoder

As opposed to this implementation, atob and btoa only support ASCII strings.

byte-base64 is available as npm package.

npm i byte -base64

Consumption:

import * as base64 from "byte-base64" ;

Functions:

bytesToBase64(bytes: number[] | Uint8Array): string - Encodes a Uint8Array or JS array of bytes to a base64-encoded string.

- Encodes a Uint8Array or JS array of bytes to a base64-encoded string. base64ToBytes(str: string): Uint8Array - Decodes a base64-encoded string to a Uint8Array of bytes. If str is not a valid base64-encoded string, throws new Error("Unable to parse base64 string.") .

- Decodes a base64-encoded string to a Uint8Array of bytes. If is not a valid base64-encoded string, throws . base64encode(str: string, encoder: { encode: (str: string) => Uint8Array | number[] } = new TextEncoder()) - Encodes a JS string to a base64-encoded string using the specified character encoding. The encoding defaults to new TextEncoder() which represents UTF-8 encoding.

- Encodes a JS string to a base64-encoded string using the specified character encoding. The encoding defaults to which represents UTF-8 encoding. base64decode(str: string, decoder: { decode: (bytes: Uint8Array) => string } = new TextDecoder()) - Decodes a base64-encoded string to a JS string using the specified character encoding. The encoding defaults to new TextDecoder() which represents UTF-8 encoding. If str is not a valid base64-encoded string, throws new Error("Unable to parse base64 string.") .

TextEncoder supports only UTF-8 encoding in the majority of browsers. For more encodings, consider using a polyfill.

Project license is MIT.