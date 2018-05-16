byte

Input Buffer and Output Buffer, just like Java ByteBuffer .

Install

$ npm install byte --save

Usage

All methods just like Java ByteBuffer, you find them out here.

var ByteBuffer = require ( 'byte' ); var bb = ByteBuffer.allocate( 1024 ); bb.order(ByteBuffer.BIG_ENDIAN); bb.put( 0 ); bb.put( new Buffer([ 0 , 1 , 2 ])); bb.put( new Buffer([ 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 ]), 10 , 3 ); bb.put( 21 , 100 ); bb.putChar( 'a' ); bb.putChar( 10 , 'b' ); bb.putInt( 1024 ); bb.putInt( -100 ); bb.putFloat( 100.9 ); bb.putLong( 10000100009099 ); bb.putLong( '1152921504606847000' ); bb.putShort( 65535 ); bb.putShort( -50000 ); bb.putDouble( 99.99999 ); var rb = ByteBuffer.wrap( new Buffer( 100 )); rb.getInt(); rb.getLong(); rb.getChar(); rb.get(); rb.getDouble(); rb.getFloat();

Benchmark

$ node benchmark/put.js node version: v0.11.12, date: Mon May 12 2014 18:25:35 GMT+0800 (CST) Starting... 20 tests completed. put() x 29,971,599 ops/sec ±4.10% (96 runs sampled) putChar( "a" ) x 27,950,189 ops/sec ±6.22% (80 runs sampled) putChar(61) x 34,798,492 ops/sec ±5.08% (81 runs sampled) putShort() x 25,264,781 ops/sec ±2.90% (88 runs sampled) putInt() x 21,368,588 ops/sec ±6.07% (85 runs sampled) putFloat() x 12,324,148 ops/sec ±2.04% (93 runs sampled) putDouble() x 13,374,686 ops/sec ±1.41% (92 runs sampled) putLong(100000) x 17,754,878 ops/sec ±5.16% (86 runs sampled) putSmallSLong( "10000" ) x 7,732,989 ops/sec ±2.07% (92 runs sampled) putBigNumLong(34359738368) x 3,580,231 ops/sec ±2.58% (93 runs sampled) putSafeStrLong( "34359738368" ) x 2,443,560 ops/sec ±2.04% (97 runs sampled) putStrLong( "9223372036854775808" ) x 760,908 ops/sec ±2.42% (92 runs sampled) ByteBuffer.allocate(100).putString(0, str) x 608,403 ops/sec ±11.46% (70 runs sampled) putString(0, str) x 1,362,412 ops/sec ±8.55% (85 runs sampled) bytes.putString(str) x 1,506,610 ops/sec ±2.31% (94 runs sampled) putString(0, buf) x 5,947,594 ops/sec ±4.16% (90 runs sampled) bytes.putString(buf) x 5,741,251 ops/sec ±1.69% (95 runs sampled) putRawString(0, str) x 2,908,161 ops/sec ±1.81% (95 runs sampled) bytes.putRawString(str) x 1,527,089 ops/sec ±4.98% (86 runs sampled) bytes.putRawString(str).array() x 1,009,026 ops/sec ±2.38% (91 runs sampled) $node benchmark/get.js node version: v0.11.12, date: Mon May 12 2014 19:14:26 GMT+0800 (CST) Starting... 15 tests completed. get(0, 1) => copy Buffer x 2,059,464 ops/sec ±9.18% (69 runs sampled) get(0, 100) => copy Buffer x 2,124,455 ops/sec ±4.98% (75 runs sampled) get(0, 4096) => copy Buffer x 356,927 ops/sec ±9.43% (56 runs sampled) get() => byte x 15,477,897 ops/sec ±3.05% (89 runs sampled) getChar(0) x 52,541,591 ops/sec ±1.04% (95 runs sampled) getShort(0) x 26,297,086 ops/sec ±2.46% (89 runs sampled) getInt(0) x 18,772,003 ops/sec ±6.27% (71 runs sampled) getFloat(0) x 13,132,298 ops/sec ±1.68% (97 runs sampled) getDouble(0) x 10,968,594 ops/sec ±1.27% (94 runs sampled) getLong(0) x 11,849,374 ops/sec ±2.63% (96 runs sampled) getString(0) x 2,358,382 ops/sec ±5.78% (76 runs sampled) getCString(0) x 1,618,356 ops/sec ±8.41% (72 runs sampled) readRawString(4, 100) x 4,790,991 ops/sec ±9.25% (79 runs sampled) readRawString(100) x 5,434,663 ops/sec ±1.32% (95 runs sampled) getRawString(0, 100) x 5,497,325 ops/sec ±1.02% (98 runs sampled)

Number methods

putShort / putInt16 putUInt16 putInt / putInt32 putUInt / putUInt32 putInt64 putFloat putDouble getShort / getInt16 getUInt16 getInt / getInt32 getUInt / getUInt32 getInt64 getFloat getDouble

String methods

Java String format: | length (4 bytes int) | string bytes |

C String format: | length + 1 (4 bytes int) | string bytes | \0 |

Row String format: string bytes

putString() and putCString() and putRawString()

bb.putString( 'foo' ); bb.putString( new Buffer( 'foo' )); bb.putCString( 'foo' ); bb.putCString( new Buffer( 'foo' )); bb.putRawString( 'foo' );

getString() and getCString() and getRawString(), readRawString()

bb.getString(); bb.getString( 10 ); bb.getCString(); bb.getCString( 10 ); bb.getRawString( 0 , 10 ); bb.readRawString( 10 );

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 - 2014 fengmk2 <fengmk2@gmail.com> and other contributors

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.