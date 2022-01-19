Bring your own TypeScript

Use the latest TypeScript, with complete access to the compiler API 🌹

Still Just TypeScript

byots will use whatever TypeScript version you install in your application. So you are actually using whatever TypeScript you bring in. However we highly recommend npm install typescript@next byots@latest so you don't get any type definition - JavaScript inconsistencies.

But with the following advantage

With a liberal definition file. We expose internal APIs.

The definitions are updated daily automatically and our version numbers match the TypeScript nightly version numbers.

If you are working with the TypeScript compiler using import * as ts from 'typescript' and ts has everything you need, then use that. Otherwise if you find some API that isn't available on ts. but you can see if you do console.log(ts) , then you would consider using byots .

Install

In your package.json

npm install byots@latest --save --save-exact

Each release is named after the day it was built and the git commit hash in Microsoft/TypeScript/master that it was built from. We recommend adding save-exact so you know exactly what you tested with.

Usage

Require

Use import * as ts from 'byots' and you get what import * as ts from 'typescript' would give you.

Alternatives

https://github.com/nonara/ts-expose-internals