Use the latest TypeScript, with complete access to the compiler API 🌹
Still Just TypeScript
byots will use whatever TypeScript version you install in your application. So you are actually using whatever TypeScript you bring in. However we highly recommend
npm install typescript@next byots@latest so you don't get any type definition - JavaScript inconsistencies.
But with the following advantage
With a liberal definition file. We expose internal APIs.
The definitions are updated daily automatically and our version numbers match the TypeScript nightly version numbers.
If you are working with the TypeScript compiler using
import * as ts from 'typescript' and
ts has everything you need, then use that. Otherwise if you find some API that isn't available on
ts. but you can see if you do
console.log(ts), then you would consider using
byots.
In your package.json
npm install byots@latest --save --save-exact
Each release is named after the day it was built and the git commit hash in Microsoft/TypeScript/master that it was built from. We recommend adding
save-exact so you know exactly what you tested with.
Use
import * as ts from 'byots' and you get what
import * as ts from 'typescript' would give you.
https://github.com/nonara/ts-expose-internals
ts-expose-internals builds for new releases only to provide better stability -
byots is nightly for bleeding edge experimentation.
ts-expose-internals uses module augmentation so you
import typescript -
byots reexports typescript so you
import byots.