byline is a simple module providing a
LineStream.
streams2 (transform stream)
pipe
stream = byline(stream);
npm install byline
or from source:
git clone git://github.com/jahewson/node-byline.git
cd node-byline
npm link
The
byline module can be used as a function to quickly wrap a readable stream:
var fs = require('fs'),
byline = require('byline');
var stream = byline(fs.createReadStream('sample.txt', { encoding: 'utf8' }));
The
data event then emits lines:
stream.on('data', function(line) {
console.log(line);
});
You just need to add one line to wrap your readable
Stream with a
LineStream.
var fs = require('fs'),
byline = require('byline');
var stream = fs.createReadStream('sample.txt');
stream = byline.createStream(stream);
stream.on('data', function(line) {
console.log(line);
});
byline supports
pipe (though it strips the line endings, of course).
var stream = fs.createReadStream('sample.txt');
stream = byline.createStream(stream);
stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('nolines.txt'));
Alternatively, you can create a readable/writable "through-stream" which doesn't wrap any specific stream:
var stream = fs.createReadStream('sample.txt');
stream = byline.createStream(stream);
stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('nolines.txt'));
var input = fs.createReadStream('LICENSE');
var lineStream = byline.createStream();
input.pipe(lineStream);
var output = fs.createWriteStream('test.txt');
lineStream.pipe(output);
Node v0.10 added a new streams2 API. This allows the stream to be used in non-flowing mode and is preferred over the legacy pause() and resume() methods.
var stream = fs.createReadStream('sample.txt');
stream = byline.createStream(stream);
stream.on('readable', function() {
var line;
while (null !== (line = stream.read())) {
console.log(line);
}
});
The
byline transform stream can be directly manipulated like so:
var LineStream = require('byline').LineStream;
var input = fs.createReadStream('sample.txt');
var output = fs.createWriteStream('nolines.txt');
var lineStream = new LineStream();
input.pipe(lineStream);
lineStream.pipe(output);
By default byline skips empty lines, if you want to keep them, pass the
keepEmptyLines option in
the call to
byline.createStream(stream, options) or
byline(stream, options).
npm test
If you want to use
node-byline with node v0.8 then you can use the 2.1.x series. Simply use the
following in your
package.json:
"dependencies": {
"byline": ">=2.1.0 <3.0.0"
},
Unlike other modules (of which there are many),
byline contains no:
pipe