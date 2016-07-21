byline is a simple module providing a LineStream .

node v0.10 streams2 (transform stream)

(transform stream) supports pipe

supports both UNIX and Windows line endings

supports Unicode UTS #18 line boundaries

can wrap any readable stream

can be used as a readable-writable "through-stream" (transform stream)

super-simple: stream = byline(stream);

Install

npm install byline

or from source:

git clone git://github.com/jahewson/node-byline.git cd node-byline npm link

Convenience API

The byline module can be used as a function to quickly wrap a readable stream:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ), byline = require ( 'byline' ); var stream = byline(fs.createReadStream( 'sample.txt' , { encoding : 'utf8' }));

The data event then emits lines:

stream.on( 'data' , function ( line ) { console .log(line); });

Standard API

You just need to add one line to wrap your readable Stream with a LineStream .

var fs = require ( 'fs' ), byline = require ( 'byline' ); var stream = fs.createReadStream( 'sample.txt' ); stream = byline.createStream(stream); stream.on( 'data' , function ( line ) { console .log(line); });

Piping

byline supports pipe (though it strips the line endings, of course).

var stream = fs.createReadStream( 'sample.txt' ); stream = byline.createStream(stream); stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'nolines.txt' ));

Alternatively, you can create a readable/writable "through-stream" which doesn't wrap any specific stream:

var stream = fs.createReadStream( 'sample.txt' ); stream = byline.createStream(stream); stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'nolines.txt' )); var input = fs.createReadStream( 'LICENSE' ); var lineStream = byline.createStream(); input.pipe(lineStream); var output = fs.createWriteStream( 'test.txt' ); lineStream.pipe(output);

Streams2 API

Node v0.10 added a new streams2 API. This allows the stream to be used in non-flowing mode and is preferred over the legacy pause() and resume() methods.

var stream = fs.createReadStream( 'sample.txt' ); stream = byline.createStream(stream); stream.on( 'readable' , function ( ) { var line; while ( null !== (line = stream.read())) { console .log(line); } });

Transform Stream

The byline transform stream can be directly manipulated like so:

var LineStream = require ( 'byline' ).LineStream; var input = fs.createReadStream( 'sample.txt' ); var output = fs.createWriteStream( 'nolines.txt' ); var lineStream = new LineStream(); input.pipe(lineStream); lineStream.pipe(output);

Empty Lines

By default byline skips empty lines, if you want to keep them, pass the keepEmptyLines option in the call to byline.createStream(stream, options) or byline(stream, options) .

Tests

npm test

If you want to use node-byline with node v0.8 then you can use the 2.1.x series. Simply use the following in your package.json :

"dependencies" : { "byline" : ">=2.1.0 <3.0.0" },

Simple

Unlike other modules (of which there are many), byline contains no: