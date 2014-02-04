For complete documentation, tons of examples, and a good time, visit: http://bxslider.com
Written by: Steven Wanderski - http://stevenwanderski.com
Released under the MIT license - http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT
Let's get on with it!
First and most important, the jQuery library needs to be included (no need to download - link directly from Google). Next, download the package from this site and link the bxSlider CSS file (for the theme) and the bxSlider Javascript file.
<!-- jQuery library (served from Google) -->
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.11.3/jquery.min.js"></script>
<!-- bxSlider Javascript file -->
<script src="/js/jquery.bxslider.min.js"></script>
<!-- bxSlider CSS file -->
<link href="/lib/jquery.bxslider.css" rel="stylesheet" />
Or, if you prefer, you can get the bxSlider's resources from the CDN:
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bxslider/4.2.15/jquery.bxslider.min.js"></script>
<link href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bxslider/4.2.15/jquery.bxslider.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />
Create a
<ul class="bxslider"> element, with a
<li> for each slide. Slides can contain images, video, or any other HTML content!
<ul class="bxslider">
<li><img src="/images/pic1.jpg" /></li>
<li><img src="/images/pic2.jpg" /></li>
<li><img src="/images/pic3.jpg" /></li>
<li><img src="/images/pic4.jpg" /></li>
</ul>
Call .bxSlider() on
<ul class="bxslider">. Note that the call must be made inside of a $(document).ready() call, or the plugin will not work!
$(document).ready(function(){
$('.bxslider').bxSlider();
});
mode
Type of transition between slides
default: 'horizontal'
options: 'horizontal', 'vertical', 'fade'
speed
Slide transition duration (in ms)
default: 500
options: integer
slideMargin
Margin between each slide
default: 0
options: integer
startSlide
Starting slide index (zero-based)
default: 0
options: integer
randomStart
Start slider on a random slide
default: false
options: boolean (true / false)
slideSelector
Element to use as slides (ex.
'div.slide').
Note: by default, bxSlider will use all immediate children of the slider element
default: ''
options: jQuery selector
infiniteLoop
If
true, clicking "Next" while on the last slide will transition to the first slide and vice-versa
default: true
options: boolean (true / false)
hideControlOnEnd
If
true, "Prev" and "Next" controls will receive a class
disabled when slide is the first or the last
Note: Only used when
infiniteLoop: false
default: false
options: boolean (true / false)
easing
The type of "easing" to use during transitions. If using CSS transitions, include a value for the
transition-timing-function property. If not using CSS transitions, you may include
plugins/jquery.easing.1.3.js for many options.
See http://gsgd.co.uk/sandbox/jquery/easing/ for more info.
default: null
options: if using CSS: 'linear', 'ease', 'ease-in', 'ease-out', 'ease-in-out', 'cubic-bezier(n,n,n,n)'. If not using CSS: 'swing', 'linear' (see the above file for more options)
captions
Include image captions. Captions are derived from the image's
title attribute
default: false
options: boolean (true / false)
ticker
Use slider in ticker mode (similar to a news ticker)
default: false
options: boolean (true / false)
tickerHover
Ticker will pause when mouse hovers over slider. Note: this functionality does NOT work if using CSS transitions!
default: false
options: boolean (true / false)
adaptiveHeight
Dynamically adjust slider height based on each slide's height
default: false
options: boolean (true / false)
adaptiveHeightSpeed
Slide height transition duration (in ms). Note: only used if
adaptiveHeight: true
default: 500
options: integer
video
If any slides contain video, set this to
true. Also, include
plugins/jquery.fitvids.js
See http://fitvidsjs.com/ for more info
default: false
options: boolean (true / false)
responsive
Enable or disable auto resize of the slider. Useful if you need to use fixed width sliders.
default: true
options: boolean (true /false)
useCSS
If true, CSS transitions will be used for horizontal and vertical slide animations (this uses native hardware acceleration). If false, jQuery animate() will be used.
default: true
options: boolean (true / false)
preloadImages
If 'all', preloads all images before starting the slider. If 'visible', preloads only images in the initially visible slides before starting the slider (tip: use 'visible' if all slides are identical dimensions)
default: 'visible'
options: 'all', 'visible', 'none'
touchEnabled
If
true, slider will allow touch swipe transitions
default: true
options: boolean (true / false)
swipeThreshold
Amount of pixels a touch swipe needs to exceed in order to execute a slide transition. Note: only used if
touchEnabled: true
default: 50
options: integer
oneToOneTouch
If
true, non-fade slides follow the finger as it swipes
default: true
options: boolean (true / false)
preventDefaultSwipeX
If
true, touch screen will not move along the x-axis as the finger swipes
default: true
options: boolean (true / false)
preventDefaultSwipeY
If
true, touch screen will not move along the y-axis as the finger swipes
default: false
options: boolean (true / false)
wrapperClass
Class to wrap the slider in. Change to prevent from using default bxSlider styles.
default: 'bx-wrapper'
options: string
pager
If
true, a pager will be added
default: true
options: boolean (true / false)
pagerType
If
'full', a pager link will be generated for each slide. If
'short', a x / y pager will be used (ex. 1 / 5)
default: 'full'
options: 'full', 'short'
pagerShortSeparator
If
pagerType: 'short', pager will use this value as the separating character
default: ' / '
options: string
pagerSelector
Element used to populate the populate the pager. By default, the pager is appended to the bx-viewport
default: ''
options: jQuery selector
pagerCustom
Parent element to be used as the pager. Parent element must contain a
<a data-slide-index="x"> element for each slide. See example here. Not for use with dynamic carousels.
default: null
options: jQuery selector
buildPager
If supplied, function is called on every slide element, and the returned value is used as the pager item markup.
See examples for detailed implementation
default: null
options: function(slideIndex)
controls
If
true, "Next" / "Prev" controls will be added
default: true
options: boolean (true / false)
nextText
Text to be used for the "Next" control
default: 'Next'
options: string
prevText
Text to be used for the "Prev" control
default: 'Prev'
options: string
nextSelector
Element used to populate the "Next" control
default: null
options: jQuery selector
prevSelector
Element used to populate the "Prev" control
default: null
options: jQuery selector
autoControls
If
true, "Start" / "Stop" controls will be added
default: false
options: boolean (true / false)
startText
Text to be used for the "Start" control
default: 'Start'
options: string
stopText
Text to be used for the "Stop" control
default: 'Stop'
options: string
autoControlsCombine
When slideshow is playing only "Stop" control is displayed and vice-versa
default: false
options: boolean (true / false)
autoControlsSelector
Element used to populate the auto controls
default: null
options: jQuery selector
keyboardEnabled
Enable keyboard navigation for visible sliders
default: false
options: boolean (true / false)
auto
Slides will automatically transition
default: false
options: boolean (true / false)
stopAutoOnClick
Auto will stop on interaction with controls
default: false
options: boolean (true / false)
pause
The amount of time (in ms) between each auto transition
default: 4000
options: integer
autoStart
Auto show starts playing on load. If
false, slideshow will start when the "Start" control is clicked
default: true
options: boolean (true / false)
autoDirection
The direction of auto show slide transitions
default: 'next'
options: 'next', 'prev'
autoHover
Auto show will pause when mouse hovers over slider
default: false
options: boolean (true / false)
autoDelay
Time (in ms) auto show should wait before starting
default: 0
options: integer
minSlides
The minimum number of slides to be shown. Slides will be sized down if carousel becomes smaller than the original size.
default: 1
options: integer
maxSlides
The maximum number of slides to be shown. Slides will be sized up if carousel becomes larger than the original size.
default: 1
options: integer
moveSlides
The number of slides to move on transition. This value must be
>= minSlides, and
<= maxSlides. If zero (default), the number of fully-visible slides will be used.
default: 0
options: integer
slideWidth
The width of each slide. This setting is required for all horizontal carousels!
default: 0
options: integer
shrinkItems
The Carousel will only show whole items and shrink the images to fit the viewport based on maxSlides/MinSlides.
default: false
options: boolean (true / false)
keyboardEnabled
Allows for keyboard control of visible slider. Keypress ignored if slider not visible.
default: false
options: boolean (true / false)
ariaLive
Adds Aria Live attribute to slider.
default: true
options: boolean (true / false)
ariaHidden
Adds Aria Hidden attribute to any nonvisible slides.
default: true
options: boolean (true / false)
onSliderLoad
Executes immediately after the slider is fully loaded
default: function(){}
options: function(currentIndex){ // your code here }
arguments:
currentIndex: element index of the current slide
onSliderResize
Executes immediately after the slider is resized
default: function(){}
options: function(currentIndex){ // your code here }
arguments:
currentIndex: element index of the current slide
onSlideBefore
Executes immediately before each slide transition.
default: function(){}
options: function($slideElement, oldIndex, newIndex){ // your code here }
arguments:
$slideElement: jQuery element of the destination element
oldIndex: element index of the previous slide (before the transition)
newIndex: element index of the destination slide (after the transition)
onSlideAfter
Executes immediately after each slide transition. Function argument is the current slide element (when transition completes).
default: function(){}
options: function($slideElement, oldIndex, newIndex){ // your code here }
arguments:
$slideElement: jQuery element of the destination element
oldIndex: element index of the previous slide (before the transition)
newIndex: element index of the destination slide (after the transition)
onSlideNext
Executes immediately before each "Next" slide transition. Function argument is the target (next) slide element.
default: function(){}
options: function($slideElement, oldIndex, newIndex){ // your code here }
arguments:
$slideElement: jQuery element of the destination element
oldIndex: element index of the previous slide (before the transition)
newIndex: element index of the destination slide (after the transition)
onSlidePrev
Executes immediately before each "Prev" slide transition. Function argument is the target (prev) slide element.
default: function(){}
options: function($slideElement, oldIndex, newIndex){ // your code here }
arguments:
$slideElement: jQuery element of the destination element
oldIndex: element index of the previous slide (before the transition)
newIndex: element index of the destination slide (after the transition)
onAutoChange
Executes immediately after auto transtion starts or stops.
default: function(){}
options: function(state){ // your code here }
arguments:
state: the new state of "auto": boolean (true / false)
goToSlide
Performs a slide transition to the supplied slide index (zero-based)
example:
slider = $('.bxslider').bxSlider();
slider.goToSlide(3);
goToNextSlide
Performs a "Next" slide transition
example:
slider = $('.bxslider').bxSlider();
slider.goToNextSlide();
goToPrevSlide
Performs a "Prev" slide transition
example:
slider = $('.bxslider').bxSlider();
slider.goToPrevSlide();
startAuto
Starts the auto show. Provide an argument
false to prevent the auto controls from being updated.
example:
slider = $('.bxslider').bxSlider();
slider.startAuto();
stopAuto
Stops the auto show. Provide an argument
false to prevent the auto controls from being updated.
example:
slider = $('.bxslider').bxSlider();
slider.stopAuto();
getCurrentSlide
Returns the current active slide
example:
slider = $('.bxslider').bxSlider();
var current = slider.getCurrentSlide();
getSlideCount
Returns the total number of slides in the slider
example:
slider = $('.bxslider').bxSlider();
var slideQty = slider.getSlideCount();
redrawSlider
Redraw the slider. Useful when needing to redraw a hidden slider after it is unhidden.
example:
slider = $('.bxslider').bxSlider();
slider.redrawSlider();
reloadSlider
Reload the slider. Useful when adding slides on the fly. Accepts an optional settings object.
example:
slider = $('.bxslider').bxSlider();
slider.reloadSlider();
destroySlider
Destroy the slider. This reverts all slider elements back to their original state (before calling the slider).
example:
slider = $('.bxslider').bxSlider();
slider.destroySlider();
Unfamiliar with npm? Don't have node installed? Download and install node.js before proceeding.
From the command line:
npm install --global gulp-cli
npm install to install local development tools
gulp which will build the project
Everyone is welcome to help contribute and improve this project. There are several ways you can contribute:
jquery.bxslider.css)
NOTICE: We have switched to a Grunt based build process in order to leverage Assemble for local documentation building. Please review the above notes about Grunt for the commands available.
updateAfterSlideTransition not being called (#704)
4.2.0 Introduces a streamlined build process using gulp. Along with this new build process the projects folder structure has been changed. You will find a
dist folder with all assets ready to use, including both minified and unminified versions of the javascript. These assets should be ready to go. In
src you will find the uncompiled assets, including a new less version of the css for bxslider. This is an important step for bxslider. It will help speed development up and keep work clean. It also paves the way for a big revamp we have planned in the future.
Unfamiliar with npm? Don't have node installed? Download and install node.js before proceeding.
From the command line:
npm install -g gulp
npm install
You now have all the necessary dependencies to run the build process.
gulp — Compile and optimize all files to
dist
gulp styles — Compile css assets only to
dist
gulp scripts — Compile js assets only to
dist
gulp images - Run lossless compression on all the images and copy to
dist
gulp jshint — Checks JS and JSON code for errors based on our .jshintrc settings
bower.json configuration file. Manage bxSlider as a dependency using bower.
Long live Zep.