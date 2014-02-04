bxSlider 4.2.14

The fully-loaded, responsive jQuery content slider

Why should I use this slider?

Fully responsive - will adapt to any device

Horizontal, vertical, and fade modes

Slides can contain images, video, or HTML content

Full callback API and public methods

Small file size, fully themed, simple to implement

Browser support: Firefox, Chrome, Safari, iOS, Android, IE7+

Tons of configuration options

For complete documentation, tons of examples, and a good time, visit: http://bxslider.com

Written by: Steven Wanderski - http://stevenwanderski.com

License

Released under the MIT license - http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT

Let's get on with it!

Installation

Step 1: Link required files

First and most important, the jQuery library needs to be included (no need to download - link directly from Google). Next, download the package from this site and link the bxSlider CSS file (for the theme) and the bxSlider Javascript file.

< script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.11.3/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/js/jquery.bxslider.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "/lib/jquery.bxslider.css" rel = "stylesheet" />

Or, if you prefer, you can get the bxSlider's resources from the CDN:

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bxslider/4.2.15/jquery.bxslider.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bxslider/4.2.15/jquery.bxslider.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" />

Step 2: Create HTML markup

Create a <ul class="bxslider"> element, with a <li> for each slide. Slides can contain images, video, or any other HTML content!

< ul class = "bxslider" > < li > < img src = "/images/pic1.jpg" /> </ li > < li > < img src = "/images/pic2.jpg" /> </ li > < li > < img src = "/images/pic3.jpg" /> </ li > < li > < img src = "/images/pic4.jpg" /> </ li > </ ul >

Step 3: Call the bxSlider

Call .bxSlider() on <ul class="bxslider"> . Note that the call must be made inside of a $(document).ready() call, or the plugin will not work!

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '.bxslider' ).bxSlider(); });

Configuration options

General

mode

Type of transition between slides

default : 'horizontal' options : 'horizontal' , 'vertical' , 'fade'

speed

Slide transition duration (in ms)

default : 500 options : integer

slideMargin

Margin between each slide

default : 0 options : integer

startSlide

Starting slide index (zero-based)

default : 0 options : integer

randomStart

Start slider on a random slide

default : false options : boolean ( true / false )

slideSelector

Element to use as slides (ex. 'div.slide' ).

Note: by default, bxSlider will use all immediate children of the slider element

default : '' options : jQuery selector

infiniteLoop

If true , clicking "Next" while on the last slide will transition to the first slide and vice-versa

default : true options : boolean ( true / false )

hideControlOnEnd

If true , "Prev" and "Next" controls will receive a class disabled when slide is the first or the last

Note: Only used when infiniteLoop: false

default : false options : boolean ( true / false )

easing

The type of "easing" to use during transitions. If using CSS transitions, include a value for the transition-timing-function property. If not using CSS transitions, you may include plugins/jquery.easing.1.3.js for many options.

See http://gsgd.co.uk/sandbox/jquery/easing/ for more info.

default : null options : if using CSS: 'linear' , 'ease' , 'ease-in' , 'ease-out' , 'ease-in-out' , 'cubic-bezier(n,n,n,n)' . If not using CSS: 'swing' , 'linear' (see the above file for more options )

captions

Include image captions. Captions are derived from the image's title attribute

default : false options : boolean ( true / false )

ticker

Use slider in ticker mode (similar to a news ticker)

default : false options : boolean ( true / false )

tickerHover

Ticker will pause when mouse hovers over slider. Note: this functionality does NOT work if using CSS transitions!

default : false options : boolean ( true / false )

adaptiveHeight

Dynamically adjust slider height based on each slide's height

default : false options : boolean ( true / false )

adaptiveHeightSpeed

Slide height transition duration (in ms). Note: only used if adaptiveHeight: true

default : 500 options : integer

video

If any slides contain video, set this to true . Also, include plugins/jquery.fitvids.js

See http://fitvidsjs.com/ for more info

default : false options : boolean ( true / false )

responsive

Enable or disable auto resize of the slider. Useful if you need to use fixed width sliders.

default : true options : boolean ( true / false )

useCSS

If true, CSS transitions will be used for horizontal and vertical slide animations (this uses native hardware acceleration). If false, jQuery animate() will be used.

default : true options : boolean ( true / false )

preloadImages

If 'all', preloads all images before starting the slider. If 'visible', preloads only images in the initially visible slides before starting the slider (tip: use 'visible' if all slides are identical dimensions)

default : 'visible' options : 'all' , 'visible' , 'none'

touchEnabled

If true , slider will allow touch swipe transitions

default : true options : boolean ( true / false )

swipeThreshold

Amount of pixels a touch swipe needs to exceed in order to execute a slide transition. Note: only used if touchEnabled: true

default : 50 options : integer

oneToOneTouch

If true , non-fade slides follow the finger as it swipes

default : true options : boolean ( true / false )

preventDefaultSwipeX

If true , touch screen will not move along the x-axis as the finger swipes

default : true options : boolean ( true / false )

preventDefaultSwipeY

If true , touch screen will not move along the y-axis as the finger swipes

default : false options : boolean ( true / false )

wrapperClass

Class to wrap the slider in. Change to prevent from using default bxSlider styles.

default : 'bx-wrapper' options : string

Pager

pager

If true , a pager will be added

default : true options : boolean ( true / false )

pagerType

If 'full' , a pager link will be generated for each slide. If 'short' , a x / y pager will be used (ex. 1 / 5)

default : 'full' options : 'full' , 'short'

pagerShortSeparator

If pagerType: 'short' , pager will use this value as the separating character

default : ' / ' options : string

pagerSelector

Element used to populate the populate the pager. By default, the pager is appended to the bx-viewport

default : '' options : jQuery selector

pagerCustom

Parent element to be used as the pager. Parent element must contain a <a data-slide-index="x"> element for each slide. See example here. Not for use with dynamic carousels.

default: null options: jQuery selector

buildPager

If supplied, function is called on every slide element, and the returned value is used as the pager item markup.

See examples for detailed implementation

default : null options : function ( slideIndex )

Controls

controls

If true , "Next" / "Prev" controls will be added

default : true options : boolean ( true / false )

nextText

Text to be used for the "Next" control

default : 'Next' options : string

prevText

Text to be used for the "Prev" control

default : 'Prev' options : string

nextSelector

Element used to populate the "Next" control

default: null options: jQuery selector

prevSelector

Element used to populate the "Prev" control

default: null options: jQuery selector

autoControls

If true , "Start" / "Stop" controls will be added

default : false options : boolean ( true / false )

startText

Text to be used for the "Start" control

default : 'Start' options : string

stopText

Text to be used for the "Stop" control

default : 'Stop' options : string

autoControlsCombine

When slideshow is playing only "Stop" control is displayed and vice-versa

default : false options : boolean ( true / false )

autoControlsSelector

Element used to populate the auto controls

default: null options: jQuery selector

keyboardEnabled

Enable keyboard navigation for visible sliders

default : false options : boolean ( true / false )

Auto

auto

Slides will automatically transition

default : false options : boolean ( true / false )

stopAutoOnClick

Auto will stop on interaction with controls

default : false options : boolean ( true / false )

pause

The amount of time (in ms) between each auto transition

default : 4000 options : integer

autoStart

Auto show starts playing on load. If false , slideshow will start when the "Start" control is clicked

default : true options : boolean ( true / false )

autoDirection

The direction of auto show slide transitions

default : 'next' options : 'next' , 'prev'

autoHover

Auto show will pause when mouse hovers over slider

default : false options : boolean ( true / false )

autoDelay

Time (in ms) auto show should wait before starting

default : 0 options : integer

Carousel

minSlides

The minimum number of slides to be shown. Slides will be sized down if carousel becomes smaller than the original size.

default : 1 options : integer

maxSlides

The maximum number of slides to be shown. Slides will be sized up if carousel becomes larger than the original size.

default : 1 options : integer

moveSlides

The number of slides to move on transition. This value must be >= minSlides , and <= maxSlides . If zero (default), the number of fully-visible slides will be used.

default : 0 options : integer

slideWidth

The width of each slide. This setting is required for all horizontal carousels!

default : 0 options : integer

shrinkItems

The Carousel will only show whole items and shrink the images to fit the viewport based on maxSlides/MinSlides.

default : false options : boolean ( true / false )

Keyboard

keyboardEnabled

Allows for keyboard control of visible slider. Keypress ignored if slider not visible.

default : false options : boolean ( true / false )

Accessibility

ariaLive

Adds Aria Live attribute to slider.

default : true options : boolean ( true / false )

ariaHidden

Adds Aria Hidden attribute to any nonvisible slides.

default : true options : boolean ( true / false )

Callbacks

onSliderLoad

Executes immediately after the slider is fully loaded

default : function ( ) {} options : function ( currentIndex ) { arguments : currentIndex: element index of the current slide

onSliderResize

Executes immediately after the slider is resized

default : function ( ) {} options : function ( currentIndex ) { arguments : currentIndex: element index of the current slide

onSlideBefore

Executes immediately before each slide transition.

default : function () {} options: function ($slideElement, oldIndex, newIndex) { arguments: $slideElement: jQuery element of the destination element oldIndex: element index of the previous slide (before the transition) newIndex: element index of the destination slide (after the transition)

onSlideAfter

Executes immediately after each slide transition. Function argument is the current slide element (when transition completes).

default : function () {} options: function ($slideElement, oldIndex, newIndex) { arguments: $slideElement: jQuery element of the destination element oldIndex: element index of the previous slide (before the transition) newIndex: element index of the destination slide (after the transition)

onSlideNext

Executes immediately before each "Next" slide transition. Function argument is the target (next) slide element.

default : function () {} options: function ($slideElement, oldIndex, newIndex) { arguments: $slideElement: jQuery element of the destination element oldIndex: element index of the previous slide (before the transition) newIndex: element index of the destination slide (after the transition)

onSlidePrev

Executes immediately before each "Prev" slide transition. Function argument is the target (prev) slide element.

default : function () {} options: function ($slideElement, oldIndex, newIndex) { arguments: $slideElement: jQuery element of the destination element oldIndex: element index of the previous slide (before the transition) newIndex: element index of the destination slide (after the transition)

onAutoChange

Executes immediately after auto transtion starts or stops.

default : function ( ) {} options : function ( state ) { arguments : state: the new state of "auto" : boolean ( true / false )

Public methods

goToSlide

Performs a slide transition to the supplied slide index (zero-based)

example: slider = $('.bxslider').bxSlider(); slider.goToSlide(3);

goToNextSlide

Performs a "Next" slide transition

example: slider = $('.bxslider').bxSlider(); slider.goToNextSlide();

goToPrevSlide

Performs a "Prev" slide transition

example: slider = $('.bxslider').bxSlider(); slider.goToPrevSlide();

startAuto Starts the auto show. Provide an argument false to prevent the auto controls from being updated.

example: slider = $('.bxslider').bxSlider(); slider.startAuto();

stopAuto

Stops the auto show. Provide an argument false to prevent the auto controls from being updated.

example: slider = $('.bxslider').bxSlider(); slider.stopAuto();

getCurrentSlide

Returns the current active slide

example: slider = $( '.bxslider' ).bxSlider(); var current = slider.getCurrentSlide();

getSlideCount

Returns the total number of slides in the slider

example: slider = $( '.bxslider' ).bxSlider(); var slideQty = slider.getSlideCount();

redrawSlider

Redraw the slider. Useful when needing to redraw a hidden slider after it is unhidden.

example: slider = $('.bxslider').bxSlider(); slider.redrawSlider();

reloadSlider

Reload the slider. Useful when adding slides on the fly. Accepts an optional settings object.

example: slider = $('.bxslider').bxSlider(); slider.reloadSlider();

destroySlider

Destroy the slider. This reverts all slider elements back to their original state (before calling the slider).

example: slider = $('.bxslider').bxSlider(); slider.destroySlider();

Local Development with Gulp

Unfamiliar with npm? Don't have node installed? Download and install node.js before proceeding.

From the command line:

Install the CLI: npm install --global gulp-cli Run npm install to install local development tools Run gulp which will build the project

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to help contribute and improve this project. There are several ways you can contribute:

Reporting issues (please read issue guidelines)

Suggesting new features

Writing or refactoring code

Fixing issues

Changelog

Version 4.2.14

Fixing flickering (on -webkit) when used background-image to instead of

FIX calling API method stopAuto()

InvalidPointerId on Android 6

Use jQuery.fn.on instead of jQuery.fn.bind #1126

InvalidPointerId on Android 6

Version 4.2.13

Fix error pagerqty

Fix the problem #48 in the version 4.2.5 when using YUI Compressor

Fix division by 0

Ensure that slider.working is set to false at the end of goToSlide(), regardless of what happened with position.

Add Callback for when Auto changes...

Fix for Firefox59 and PointerEvent standard compatibility

Fix for middle mouse click

Fix typo

Format the license in package.json to match the SPDX standard

Code formatting

Version 4.2.12

Fixes auto control theme

Version 4.2.11

Removes auto-centering for sliders with no pager or controls

Version 4.2.10

Bumps npm and bower versions

Version 4.2.9

Removes node engine version requirement

Version 4.2.8

Removes auto-centering from the theme file ( jquery.bxslider.css )

Version 4.2.7

Allows new version to be published to NPM

Version 4.2.6

Fix: jQuery 3 support

Adds Gulp and removes Grunt (for easier local development)

Version 4.2.5

Fix: Vertical carousel minSlides not working #840

Fix: slider breaks with css animations if settings.speed set to 0 #838

Fix: Slider runs into undefined state when reloadSlider is called before initialization was finished #833

Version 4.2.4

NOTICE: We have switched to a Grunt based build process in order to leverage Assemble for local documentation building. Please review the above notes about Grunt for the commands available.

Fix: Fixed transition from first to last slide during infinite loop #778

Fix: Reload on multiple sliders doesn't work? #755

Fix: bxSlider with text only #746

Fix: bower missing main and ignore entries #738

Fix: Tickermode transitionend event bubbling #737

Fix: Initializing before destroyed breaks slider #748

Enhancement: Added shrinkItems carousel setting #772

Enhancement: Maintain auto display of slides after a manual selection #594

Enhancement: Slider getter through jquery object #739

Enhancement: Add aria attributes #751

Enhancement: Slider element in every callback and a new method getSliderElement (#780)

Enhancement: Local Documentiation and examples. I have added buildable documentation to the repo. This will expand over time and allow for community corrections as needed. Please see above Grunt notes on how to build.

Version 4.2.3

Minor bug fix

Version 4.2.2

Fix: Remove unused plugin variable (#733)

Fix: updateAfterSlideTransition not being called (#704)

not being called (#704) Fix: Slider stops auto advancing (#702)

Fix: Refresh page, slider show the last item at the first in mode: 'horizontal' (#694)

Fix: horizintal ticker stutters on loop (#669)

Fix: Wrong bx-wrapper bottom margin with controls=true and pager=false (#647)

Fix: add css tickerHover. (#629)

Fix: Slider refusing to scale down, only up (#611)

Fix: bxSlider freezes on touch devices (#540)

Fix: Multiple fixes and improvements for Windows Mobile Devices (#596)

Fix: Accessing bxslider's slider object inside its “onSliderLoad” callback returns undefined (#475)

Fix: infiniteLoop glitch when scrolling from first to last slide (#429)

Enhancement: Cancel transitions on callbacks by returning false. (#411)

Enhancement: Added Keyboard arrow left and right support (#239)

Version 4.2.1

Fix: Merge Conflict in dist

Fix: modified bower.json

Version 4.2.0

Fix: Reverse #714, fixes #722.

Fix: Repo Tag #729

Fix: #720 pagerCustom issues

4.2.0 Introduces a streamlined build process using gulp. Along with this new build process the projects folder structure has been changed. You will find a dist folder with all assets ready to use, including both minified and unminified versions of the javascript. These assets should be ready to go. In src you will find the uncompiled assets, including a new less version of the css for bxslider. This is an important step for bxslider. It will help speed development up and keep work clean. It also paves the way for a big revamp we have planned in the future.

Unfamiliar with npm? Don't have node installed? Download and install node.js before proceeding.

From the command line:

Install gulp globally with npm install -g gulp Navigate to the project directory, then run npm install

You now have all the necessary dependencies to run the build process.

Available gulp commands

gulp — Compile and optimize all files to dist

— Compile and optimize all files to gulp styles — Compile css assets only to dist

— Compile css assets only to gulp scripts — Compile js assets only to dist

— Compile js assets only to gulp images - Run lossless compression on all the images and copy to dist

- Run lossless compression on all the images and copy to gulp jshint — Checks JS and JSON code for errors based on our .jshintrc settings

Version 4.1.3

Fix: responsive issue for horizontal mode for issue #611, #714

Fix: extra space on the left when using fade mode. #715

Fix: wrongly removing custom pager in destroySlider #610

Fix: bug with reloading slider with custom pager #545

Fix: Issue with infinite scroll sometimes returning to 0 #481

Fix: When "infiniteLoop" is used, true is not passed to a clone method. #346

Fix: "pagerCustom" won't work when using reloadSlider #171

Fix: Remove vendor prefix for translateZ(0) #565

Fix: give styles on focus for accessibility #228

Fix: Minified Version out of sync.

Fix: Remove -5px left #517

Enhancement: Invert order call of appendControls() and appendPager() #226

Enhancement: Various Indentation and typos in docs fixed. #551, #578

Enhancement: Update jsDelivr with update.json for autoupdate of CDN

Enhancement: Tag Repo so it can be included in CDNJS

Created development branch to work from. Eventually will restructure entire repo to follow best practice setup.

Version 4.1.2

Added bower.json configuration file. Manage bxSlider as a dependency using bower.

Version 4.1.1

Removed imagesLoaded library and added iframe preloading support

Added responsive option - setting to false will prevent $(window).resize binding

Version 4.1

Carousel mode (minSlides / maxSlides) was re-written to be more intuitive.

SlideWidth now acts as it should (slides respect the width value).

SlideWidth now properly parsed: accepts string ("600px") or integer (600).

Slider now only needs to load visible slides (by default) in order to initialize which results in much faster loading. A "preloadImages" setting allows for configuration.

Long live Zep.