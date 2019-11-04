bweb

A web server.

Usage

const bweb = require ( 'bweb' ); const server = bweb.server({ port : 8080 , sockets : true }); server.on( 'socket' , (socket) => { socket.fire( 'hello' , 'world' ); }); server.use(server.bodyParser()); server.use(server.cookieParser()); server.use(server.jsonRPC()); server.use(server.router()); server.use( '/static' , server.fileServer(__dirname)); server.get( '/' , async (req, res) => { res.html( 200 , '<a href="/static">static</a>' ); }); server.open();

