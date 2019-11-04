A web server.
const bweb = require('bweb');
const server = bweb.server({
port: 8080,
sockets: true
});
server.on('socket', (socket) => {
// A bsock socket
socket.fire('hello', 'world');
});
server.use(server.bodyParser());
server.use(server.cookieParser());
server.use(server.jsonRPC());
server.use(server.router());
server.use('/static', server.fileServer(__dirname));
server.get('/', async (req, res) => {
res.html(200, '<a href="/static">static</a>');
});
server.open();
If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code
to be distributed under the MIT license. You are also implicitly verifying that
all code is your original work.
</legalese>
See LICENSE for more info.