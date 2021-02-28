Buzz, a Javascript HTML5 Audio library

Buzz is a small but powerful Javascript library that allows you to easily take advantage of the new HTML5 audio element. It tries to degrade properly on non-modern browsers.

var mySound = new buzz.sound( "/sounds/myfile" , { formats : [ "ogg" , "mp3" , "aac" ] }); mySound.play() .fadeIn() .loop() .bind( "timeupdate" , function ( ) { document .querySelector( "#timer" ).innerHTML = buzz.toTimer( this .getTime()); });

Official website

http://buzz.jaysalvat.com/

Real life demo

http://buzz.jaysalvat.com/demo/

Documentation

http://buzz.jaysalvat.com/documentation/

Contributing

Please don't edit files in the dist subdirectory as it is generated via Grunt. You'll find source code in the src subdirectory! Regarding code style like indentation and whitespace, follow the conventions you see used in the source already.

PLEASE DO NOT use Gruntfile. I will. :)

