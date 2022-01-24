



Buttono is a Sass mixin based on BEM naming convention. It helps you to create nice buttons in an easy way.

Advantages

Most of the time you will only need one color to create a button.

Even though Buttono is following the BEM methodology, you can still use it with all other conventions.

The buttons you create with Buttono will look exactly the same in all modern browsers.

No need to worry about focus styles for accessibility.

styles for accessibility. Thanks to Buttono’s flexible structure you can configure it for any situation.

Demo

Getting Started

npm install buttono --save

or

yarn add buttono

Usage

.c-button { @ import "node_modules/buttono/buttono" ; $buttono-font-family : Helvetica; @ include buttono-block(); &--default { @ include buttono-style-modifier(); } &--primary { @ include buttono-style-modifier( $background-color : lightblue); } }

Documentation

Variables

$buttono-function-factor : - 20% !default; $buttono-background-color-lightness-threshold : 70% !default; $buttono-font-family : null !default; $buttono-background-color : #e0e0e0 !default; $buttono-background-color-hover : auto !default; $buttono-border-radius : 3px !default; $buttono-font-size : 16px !default; $buttono-line-height : ( 24 / 16 ) !default; $buttono-color : #fff !default; $buttono-color-alt : #333 !default; $buttono-padding : 10px 20px !default; $buttono-border-width : 0 !default; $buttono-transition-duration : 0.4s !default; $buttono-transition-property : background-color, color, border-color !default; $buttono-include-disabled-styles : true !default; $buttono-opacity-disabled : 0.5 !default; $buttono-include-focus-styles : true !default; $buttono-outline-width-focus : 2px !default; $buttono-outline-style-focus : dotted !default; $buttono-outline-color-focus : auto !default; $buttono-outline-offset-focus : 1px !default;

Mixins

We use these mixins to build the final CSS output of buttono component. You can overwrite the mixins CSS with the parameters described below.

if you want to remove any property from the mixin output, pass the argument with null value.

Block

@ mixin buttono-block( // Transition duration for buttons. // Type: number $transition-duration : $buttono-transition-duration , // Transition Property for buttons // Type: list $transition-property : $buttono-transition-property , // Border width for buttons // Type: number $border-width : $buttono-border-width , // Cursor for buttons // Type: string $cursor : pointer, // Font family for buttons // Type: string $font-family : $buttono-font-family , // Font size for buttons // Type: number $font-size : $buttono-font-size , // Line height for buttons // Type: number $line-height : $buttono-line-height , // Padding inside buttons. // Type: number $padding : $buttono-padding , // Text align for buttons // Type: string $text-align : center, // Vertical align for buttons // Type: string $vertical-align : middle, // Display property for buttons // Type: string $display : inline-block, // You can specify whether to include "disabled styles" through this variable // Type: boolean $include-disabled-styles : $buttono-include-disabled-styles ) { }

Style Modifier

@ mixin buttono-style-modifier( // Background color for button. // Type: color $background-color : $buttono-background-color , // Background color on hover for button. // `auto` value means that the mixin generates the background // color on hover itself // Type: color | auto $background-color-hover : $buttono-background-color-hover , // Font color for button. // `auto` value means that the mixin decides which color to apply to the button // if the background color lightness is // lower than the threshold, the mixin chooses the normal color, // if not chooses the alternative color. // Type: color | auto $color : auto, // Font color for button on hover. // `auto` value means that the mixin decides which color to apply to the button // if the background color hover lightness is // lower than the threshold, the mixin chooses the normal color, // if not chooses the alternative color. // Type: color | auto $color-hover : auto, // Border width for buttons. // Type: number $border-width : $buttono-border-width , // Border color for buttons. // if you want to remove this propery from mixin output, pass this argument with null value // if the argument value is `undefined` the mixin will set the background color to border color. // Type: color | undefined $border-color : undefined, // Border color for buttons on hover. // `undefined` value means that the mixin will set the background color to border color. // `auto` value means that the mixin will generate the background color for hover state // Type: color | undefined | auto $border-color-hover : undefined, // Border radius for buttons. // Type: number $border-radius : $buttono-border-radius , // Background color lightness threshold // if you want to overwrite the global background color lightness threshold, // pass this argument with the value that you want. // Type: number $background-color-lightness-threshold : $buttono-background-color-lightness-threshold , // Opacity for a disabled button. // Type: number $opacity-disabled : $buttono-opacity-disabled // You can overwrite the global include-disabled-styles variable with this argument. // Type: boolean $include-disabled-styles : $buttono-include-disabled-styles , // Background color for button on disabled status. // `undefined` value means that the background color in disabled state will be the same with the background color in normal state // Type: color | undefined $background-color-disabled : undefined, // Border color for button on disabled status. // `undefined` value means that the border color in disabled state will be the same with the background color in normal state // Type: color | undefined $border-color-disabled : undefined, // Font color for button on disabled status. // `undefined` value means that the font color in disabled state will be the same with the font color in normal state // Type: color | undefined $color-disabled : undefined, // You can specify whether to include "focus styles" through this variable // Type: boolean $include-focus-styles : $buttono-include-focus-styles , // Outline width on focus state // Type: number $outline-width-focus : $buttono-outline-width-focus , // Outline style on focus state // Type: string $outline-style-focus : $buttono-outline-style-focus , // Outline color in focus state // `auto` value means that the mixin generates the outline color on focus itself // Type: color | auto $outline-color-focus : $buttono-outline-color-focus , // Outline offset in focus state // Type: string $outline-offset-focus : $buttono-outline-offset-focus ) { }

Browser support

It does not use any tool for browser support. Using autoprefixer for browser support is up to you. I strongly recommend you consider using normalize.css to avoid inconsistency.

Change log

You can follow the change log from the Releases page.

Thanks

Huge thanks to Ali Kemal Akçay for his awesome UI design and also thanks to Erdem Kirmitci for the beautiful logo.

License

Copyright (c) 2018-2020 Hasan Aydoğdu. See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).