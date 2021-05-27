Weex Ui

中文 | English

A rich interactive, lightweight, high performance UI library based on Weex.

Docs

Demo

Try it with Fliggy, Taobao, Tmall, Weex Playground or any browsers now!

Installation

npm i weex-ui -S

Usage

< template > < div > < wxc-button text = "Open Popup" @ wxcButtonClicked = "buttonClicked" > </ wxc-button > < wxc-popup width = "500" pos = "left" :show = "isShow" @ wxcPopupOverlayClicked = "overlayClicked" > </ wxc-popup > </ div > </ template > < script > import { WxcButton, WxcPopup } from 'weex-ui' ; module .exports = { components : { WxcButton, WxcPopup }, data : () => ({ isShow : false }), methods : { buttonClicked () { this .isShow = true ; }, overlayClicked () { this .isShow = false ; } } }; </ script >

Before use

In order to not pack all the components, you need to use babel-plugin-component to import the specified component. At the same time, if you haven't installed babel-preset-stage-0 , it's necessary to install it.

npm i babel-preset-stage-0 babel-plugin-component -D

{ "presets" : [ "es2015" , "stage-0" ], "plugins" : [ [ "component" , { "libraryName" : "weex-ui" , "libDir" : "packages" , "style" : false } ] ] }

More

If babel-loader in webpack.config.js has a exclude for node_modules, please turn on for weex-ui as exclude: /node_modules(?!(\/|\\).*(weex).*)/ .

has a exclude for node_modules, please turn on for weex-ui as . In order to get the latest features, please focus on the ChangeLog and often update weex-ui to the latest.

to the latest. Many questions can be found in the faq and issue list, if you find a new bug, just file an issue.

More experience in Weex construction can be learned from Weex + Ui - Weex Conf 2018, welcome to translate it.

Development

npm i npm run start

Once it has been compiled, a browser window will be opened automatically. You can switch to developer mode to see the demo. And there will be a QR code that you can use to try the demo on your phone in the console.

Support

Use Weex Ui in your daily work.

Star it if you like.

Join the chat at DingTalk to help solve weex problems.

Contribution

Want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to Weex Ui!

License