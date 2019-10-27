The Everything is Real-Time C# Backend for Single Page Applications

Overview

Butterfly.Server is a set of packages that can be used separately or can be used together to create integrated solutions to create modern web apps with a C# backend. The purpose of this repo is to show examples of how to use the components together.

Butterfly.Server is especially well suited to powering SPAs (single page applications) by providing...

A RESTlike API enabling clients to receive static data and perform actions

A Subscription API enabling clients to automatically receive real-time updates when data changes

A Database API that avoids object-relational mappings and publishes data change events

A Messaging API that provides a consistent API to send emails and texts

Butterfly.Server consists of the following components...

Butterfly.Auth - Authenticate clients using Butterfly.Db and Butterfly.Web

Butterfly.Client - Clients (javascript and .NET) that can subscribe real-time updates from a Butterfly.Web server

Butterfly.Db - Reactive database SELECTs for popular relational databases

Butterfly.Message - Send emails and text messages via the same API

Butterfly.Util - Collection of utility classes and methods

Butterfly.Web - Simple RESTlike and Subscription API server

Butterfly.Server...

Targets .NET Framework 2.1 (.NET Core 3.0)

Fully supports async/await

Does not depend on ASP.NET

Examples

The following examples are a good way to understand how to use the Butterfly.Server components...

Butterfly.Example.Contacts - Shows a Vue.js web client managing a set of contacts by interacting with a Butterfly.Server

Butterfly.Example.DbEvents - Shows how to perform basic database operations and see generated data events

Butterfly.Example.Echo - Shows a "Hello World" alert box in a client

Butterfly.Example.RealtimeStreamingChart - Shows a client with a real-time streaming chart updated from a server (uses Smoothie Charts)

Butterfly.Example.Todos - Shows a Vue.js web client managing a set of to-dos by interacting with a Butterfly.Server

Install from Nuget

Name Package Install Butterfly.Auth nuget install Butterfly.Auth Butterfly.Db nuget install Butterfly.Db Butterfly.Db.MySql nuget install Butterfly.Db.MySql Butterfly.Db.Postgres nuget install Butterfly.Db.Postgres Butterfly.Db.SQLite nuget install Butterfly.Db.SQLite Butterfly.Db.SqlServer nuget install Butterfly.Db.SqlServer Butterfly.Web nuget install Butterfly.Web Butterfly.Web.EmbedIO nuget install Butterfly.Web.EmbedIO Butterfly.Web.RedHttpServer nuget install Butterfly.Web.RedHttpServer Butterfly.Util nuget install Butterfly.Util

Install from Source Code

Get the source from these repos...

In the Wild

Build Hero is a collaborative tool for general contractors, subcontractors, and customers to collaborate on remodel projects. The my.buildhero.io site and the Android app are all powered by Butterfly.Server.

MotionAlerts.ai is a tool that uses AI to filter security camera alerts.. The my.motionalerts.ai site and the Android app are all powered by Butterfly.Server.

Notice in the production apps above how everything updates in real-time across all connected clients when changes happen.

The code is licensed under the Mozilla Public License 2.0.