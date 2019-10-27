The Everything is Real-Time C# Backend for Single Page Applications
Butterfly.Server is a set of packages that can be used separately or can be used together to create integrated solutions to create modern web apps with a C# backend. The purpose of this repo is to show examples of how to use the components together.
Butterfly.Server is especially well suited to powering SPAs (single page applications) by providing...
Butterfly.Server consists of the following components...
Butterfly.Server...
Please star this project if you find it interesting
The following examples are a good way to understand how to use the Butterfly.Server components...
|Name
|Package
|Install
|Butterfly.Auth
nuget install Butterfly.Auth
|Butterfly.Db
nuget install Butterfly.Db
|Butterfly.Db.MySql
nuget install Butterfly.Db.MySql
|Butterfly.Db.Postgres
nuget install Butterfly.Db.Postgres
|Butterfly.Db.SQLite
nuget install Butterfly.Db.SQLite
|Butterfly.Db.SqlServer
nuget install Butterfly.Db.SqlServer
|Butterfly.Web
nuget install Butterfly.Web
|Butterfly.Web.EmbedIO
nuget install Butterfly.Web.EmbedIO
|Butterfly.Web.RedHttpServer
nuget install Butterfly.Web.RedHttpServer
|Butterfly.Util
nuget install Butterfly.Util
Get the source from these repos...
Build Hero is a collaborative tool for general contractors, subcontractors, and customers to collaborate on remodel projects. The my.buildhero.io site and the Android app are all powered by Butterfly.Server.
MotionAlerts.ai is a tool that uses AI to filter security camera alerts.. The my.motionalerts.ai site and the Android app are all powered by Butterfly.Server.
Notice in the production apps above how everything updates in real-time across all connected clients when changes happen.
The code is licensed under the Mozilla Public License 2.0.