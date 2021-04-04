Butterchurn

Butterchurn is a WebGL implementation of the Milkdrop Visualizer

Usage

Installation

With yarn or npm installed, run

yarn add butterchurn butterchurn-presets or npm install butterchurn butterchurn-presets

Create a visualizer

import butterchurn from 'butterchurn' ; import butterchurnPresets from 'butterchurn-presets' ; const visualizer = butterchurn.createVisualizer(audioContext, canvas, { width : 800 , height : 600 }); visualizer.connectAudio(audioNode); const presets = butterchurnPresets.getPresets(); const preset = presets[ 'Flexi, martin + geiss - dedicated to the sherwin maxawow' ]; visualizer.loadPreset(preset, 0.0 ); visualizer.setRendererSize( 1600 , 1200 ); visualizer.render();

Browser Support

Butterchurn requires the browser support WebGL 2.

You can test for support using our minimal isSupported script:

import isButterchurnSupported from "butterchurn/lib/isSupported.min"; if (isButterchurnSupported()) { // Load and use butterchurn }

Integrations

Webamp, the fantastic reimplementation of Winamp 2.9 in HTML5 and Javascript, built by captbaritone

Butterchurn Extension, use Butterchurn to visualize the audio from any page

Rekt Networks, Live DJs, Archives & Exclusive Releases, built by Zei

mStream, your personal music streaming server, built by IrosTheBeggar

pasteur, trippy videos generated from your music, built by markneub

ChromeAudioVisualizerExtension, put on some music and turn your browsing session into a party! built by afreakk

Karaoke Forever, an open karaoke party system, built by bhj

Syqel, the World's Best AI Powered Music Visualizer

Thanks

Ryan Geiss for creating MilkDrop

Nullsoft for creating Winamp

All the amazing preset creators, special thanks to Flexi

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details