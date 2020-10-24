Butter Project is a toolkit to build VOD platforms, this component is the base class for Providers.
A
Provider in the Butter terminology is an accessor for media content, it
provides items of type 'movie' or 'tvshow' that can be displayed in a Butter
app.
Butter will automatically load any npm package installed (listed in
package.json) that matches the
/butter-provider-.*/ regex.
A
Butter Provider is just a npm package that needs to export a specific
API that we describe hereafter.
Note that if you want to use the autoload features in Butter you should name
your module
butter-provider-${something}.
We provide a base provider in
butter-provider that we recommend extending,
it handles caching and a few other bootstrapping quirks, but formally
speaking it's not required.
Here we'll be creating a provider for the vodo.net service.
Create a directory and init a new npm module:
mkdir butter-provider-vodo
cd butter-provider-vodo
npm init
First install the npm module and add it as a dependency.
npm i --save butter-provider
Then edit your
index.js.
'use strict';
var Provider = require('butter-provider');
var inherits = require('util').inherits;
function Vodo() {
if (!(this instanceof Vodo)) {
return new Vodo();
}
Provider.call(this);
this.apiUrl = this.args.urlList
}
inherits(Vodo, Provider);
Vodo.prototype.config = {
name: 'vodo',
tabName: 'Vodo',
defaults: {
urlList: ['http://butter.vodo.net/popcorn']
},
argTypes: {
urlList: Provider.ArgTypes.ARRAY
}
/* legacy: should be removed */
// subtitle: 'ysubs',
// metadata: 'trakttv:movie-metadata'
};
You need to supply code for at least
fetch, other methods like
detail,
extractIds and
resolveStream have default implementations that should
work in most cases. That said you probably want to implement those too to be
smarter than us.
See the API documentation hereafter for more details.
We have tests for you, to get them running you need to do 2 things;
First add a devDependency on tape and debug so that you can run the tests:
npm i --save-dev tape debug
Then you need to tell npm what to run on
npm test, and tell the tests how
to call your provider using the
butter.testArgs key:
"scripts": {
"test": "tape ./node_modules/butter-provider/tests/*"
},
"butter": {
"timeout": 20000,
"testArgs": "vodo?urlList=[ \
\"http://butter.vodo.net/popcorn\", \
\"https://butter.vodo.net/popcorn\", \
\"http://localhost:8080/popcorn\" \
]"
},
The config object should be attached to the prototype (i.e. use
the
Provider.prototype.config = {} syntax), and it should have the
following fields:
Provider.prototype.config = {
name: String, // will be used in logs to refer to your provider
tabName: String, // will appear as the description of the tab
filters: [Object], // (optional) a list of the filters supported,
// see the documentation below
argTypes: Object || String, // (optional) the args this provider supports
defaults: Object, // (optional) default values for the args object
/* DEPRECATED: should be removed */
subtitle: String, // (optional) name of the subtitle provider
metadata: String // (optional) name of the metadata provider
uniqueId: String, // the name of the field we should use to unify assets
}
The filters object is a collection of mappings between filter-keys and their
pretty-printed version in the app. They are used to limit the content in the
list view and are passed back to
fetch() when modified.
the filters object is of the shape:
var filters = {
[filterType]: {key: name}
}
We currently support 3
filterTypes:
genres
sorters
types (optional)
Provider.DefaultFilters has definitions for genres and sorters that will
be used if none are provided.
The
argTypes object is a mapping between arg names and
Provider.ArgType types,
currently these are the supported values:
Provider.ArgType.ARRAY, // expects a string of values separated by ',' (JSON.parse)
Provider.ArgType.OBJECT, // expects a string of json (JSON.parse)
Provider.ArgType.BOOLEAN, // expects a string that evaluates to a boolean
Provider.ArgType.NUMBER, // expects a string that can be passed to Number()
Provider.ArgType.STRING, // expects a string
These types will be automatically instanciated into the
args property of
the created class, in the long run, there will be UI in Butter to modify
those declared args from the settings panels.
It is not required that you use this mechanism (i.e. you can parse your args as you please in your butter-provider) but it will sure save you some headaches.
Note that it can be a string in the
uri form, we will then split it with
querystring.parse and convert it according to the right
Provider.ArgType, this is the mechanism that is in use when you pass this
kind of queries:
vodo?urlList=[ \
"http://butter.vodo.net/popcorn", \
"https://butter.vodo.net/popcorn", \
"http://localhost:8080/popcorn" \
]
You can provide default values for the
argTypes object. Any JavaScript Object
will do.
Note that while we currently do not do type checking on those we may very
well start doing so in the future, so make sure the default you provide maps
the
Provider.ArgType for that element.
The fetch method is the first called of your provider, it's used to show the
content when users open Butter. Keep it small, keep it simple, keep it
fast, as load time will depend on performance of fetch. Grab the bare
minimum of data you need, you'll have other opportunities to enrich that
data in subsequent calls (like
detail or
resolveStream).
The fetch method takes in a set of filters that can have the following keys:
var filters = {
keywords: [String], // keywords to search for
genre: String, // limit to this genre
order: Provider.OrderType, // sort order (ASC, DESC)
sorter: Provider.SorterType, // sorter type (NAME, RATING, POPULARITY)
limit: Number, // number of elements to return
}
with Provider.OrderType being:
Provider.Ordertype.ASC, // items are sorted in ascending order
Provider.Ordertype.DESC, // items are sorted in descending order
Provider.OrderType.NULL // items are not sorted
with Provider.SorterType being:
Provider.Sortertype.NAME, // items are sorted by name
Provider.Sortertype.RATING, // items are sorted by rating
Provider.Sortertype.POPULARITY, // items are sorted by popularity
Provider.SorterType.NULL // items are not sorted
The fetch method returns a promise that resolves to an object of the shape:
var fetchReturn = {
results: [Object], // returned result items
hasMore: Boolean // can the provider get more results ?
}
The results items can have any shape but are required to have at least:
var result = {
id: String, // the unique id
title: String, // title of the asset
year: Number, // year of release
genres: [String], // a free list of genre keywords
rating: Number, // a 0-100 rating value
poster: String, // url to the poster image
type: Provider.ItemType, // used by the browser to decide how to show the item
// (MOVIE, TVSHOW)
num_seasons: Number // the number of seasons available to display
// only in the case of Provider.ItemType.TVSHOW
}
Provider.ItemType can be one of:
Provider.ItemType.MOVIE, // item is a Movie
Provider.ItemType.TVSHOW // item is a TvShow
The detail method allows you to fetch more metadata from your API when
presenting a specific asset, it returns a result object as described in
fetch, and takes the id and the data returned by previous
fetch calls as
an argument.
It is important, to split detail and fetch data gets, as it can be heavy on your API endpoint to get all those details at once.
Note that the expected shape of detail results are slightly different for
Provider.ItemType.MOVIE and
Provider.ItemType.TVSHOW.
Note that the default implementation will just return the object untouched, you don't need to implement a function like:
Provider.prototype.detail = function (torrent_id, old_data) {
return Q(old_data);
};
The required info is:
var detail = {
id: String, // the unique id
title: String, // title of the asset
year: Number, // year of release
genres: [String], // a free list of genre keywords
rating: Number, // a 0-100 rating value
poster: String, // url to the poster image
type: Provider.ItemType // used by the browser to decide how to show the item
// (MOVIE, TVSHOW)
num_seasons: Number, // the number of seasons available to show
// only in the case of Provider.ItemType.TVSHOW
//--- all of the above is already required by fetch(), new stuff here: ---
runtime: Number, // the runtime of the item
backdrop: String, // url to the backdrop image
subtitle: {url: String}, // language -> url subs mapping
synopsis: String, // a short description of the asset
}
Provider.ItemType.MOVIE
The
Provider.ItemType.MOVIE has the following additional fields:
var detail = {
//--- including all the fields of the generic detail object
sources: Object, // sources object
trailer: String // url of the trailer, formatted for butter-streamers
}
Provder.ItemType.TVSHOW
The
Provider.ItemType.TVSHOW also has a few additional fields to include:
var detail = {
//--- including all the fields of the generic detail object
status: String, // the status of the item
episodes: [Object], // the episodes to display
}
The
episodes array will have the following shape:
{
sources: Object // a sources Object
watched: Boolean // indication if an episode has been watched
first_aired: Number, // epoch time when the episode was first aired
overview: String, // small description of the episode
episode: Number, // episode number of the season
season: String, // season number of the episode
tvdb_id: Number // the tvdb id of the episode
}
The end goal of these methods is to return
sources objects that have the
following shape:
Note that the 'torrent' name is a bit confusing and really a legacy name, it should be called 'resources'.
var sources = {
[Provider.QualityType]: { // the quality of the episode
url: String, // the resource's url, formatted for butter-streamers
size: Number, // the resource's descriptor size (magnet/torrent/hls playlist)
// only for Provider.ItemType.MOVIE
filesize: String // (optional) the resource's main video filesize
peers: Number, // (optional) number of seeds
seeds: Number, // (optional) number of peers
}
}
With Provider.QualityType being:
Provider.QualityType.DEFAULT // The default object to stream
Provider.QualityType.LOW // 480p quality
Provider.QualityType.MEDIUM // 720p quality
Provider.QualityType.HIGH // 1080p quality
This method is used to keep a cache of the content in a Butter app. The generic implementation is:
Provider.prototype.extractIds = function (items) {
return _.pluck(items.results, 'id');
};
This method is used to let the provider decide what the end url should be according to some config passed by the apps. It's main purpose is to allow the selection of different languages, but in the future it may allow for deeper customizations (as for instance choosing a streaming technology).
The default handler will just return
src that is the legacy value
providers are required to return in
fetch and
details for torrent data.
Currently
config will have this shape:
{
audio: String,
}
data will be whatever data was returned from the latest
fetch or
details for the current media, it is given raw so that you can control
where to 'hide' the urls you will want to switch on languages switches.
Returns a random
result item as described in
detail.
Allows to notify the Provider it can update it's internal cache (not used).