butter

by butterproject
0.3.8-5 (see all)

All the free parts of Popcorn Time

0

GitHub Stars

4.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

40

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

THIS PROJECT IS LOOKING FOR A NEW MAINTAINER

It's been a long time we could not find the time to work on this, and really, the implementation of the old architecture work 'good enough' for most our daily needs.

I believe there are a lot of good ideas and wonderfull design in butter that we wish would get to life, but we have to be honest to ourselves: we will probably not be the ones that will push it through anymore.

Cheers, and thanks for all the fish.

Butter

This in butter-next-gen ! based on react, redux and electron !

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

Allow any user to easily watch movies through torrent streaming, without any prerequisites.

Visit the project's website at http://butterproject.org.

Getting Involved

Want to report a bug, request a feature, contribute to or translate Butter?

Check out our in-depth guide to Contributing to Butter.

We need all the help we can get! You can also join our community to keep up-to-date and meet other Butterrs.

Getting Started

If you're comfortable getting up and running from a git clone, this method is for you.

After you clone the GitHub repository, you will need to build a number of assets using gulp.

The master branch which contains the latest release.

Quickstart:

    yarn
    yarn start

Full instructions & troubleshooting tips can be found in the Contributing Guide

Community

Keep track of Butter development and community activity.

Screenshots

Main Screen Details Playing Debugging Butter

Supported codecs

Butter currently supports native decoding for the following codecs

Linux and Mac

  • aac, ac3, aac3, h264, mp1, mp2, mp3, mpeg4, mpegvideo, msmpeg4v1, msmpeg4v2, msmpeg4v3, hevc, flv, dca, flac

Windows

  • aac, ac3, eac3, h264, mp1, mp2, mp3, mpeg4, mpegvideo, hevc, flv, dca, flac

Versioning

For transparency and insight into our release cycle, and for striving to maintain backward compatibility, Butter will be maintained according to the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible.

Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>-<build>

Constructed with the following guidelines:

  • A new major release indicates a large change where backward compatibility is broken.
  • A new minor release indicates a normal change that maintains backward compatibility.
  • A new patch release indicates a bugfix or small change which does not affect compatibility.
  • A new build release indicates this is a pre-release of the version.

If you distribute a copy or make a fork of the project, you have to credit this project as the source.

This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU General Public License for more details.

You should have received a copy of the GNU General Public License along with this program.

If not, see http://www.gnu.org/licenses/

Copyright (c) 2015 Butter Project - Released under the GPL v3 license.

