busy-load

by Andreas Stephan
0.1.2 (see all)

A flexible loading-mask jQuery-plugin

Documentation
182

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Build Status

busy-load

A simple, but flexible loading-mask plugin for jQuery.

  • Overlay
    • choose an animation, like fade or slide in
    • fiddle around with plenty of customization options
  • Spinners
    • css - select from a collection of pure css-spinners from Tobias Ahlin
    • image - use an image as a spinner
    • custom - pass in your custom jQuery-Element
    • fontawesome - just use the library-icons
  • Text
    • show some text
    • position it on top, bottom, left or right of the spinner
    • customize your text, like color, margin, size ...
  • ES6
    • because busy-load is completely written in ES6, you can simply require or import it

Demo

You can find some examples here.

Getting started

Add jQuery 

<script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.2.1.min.js"></script>

then busy-load

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/busy-load/dist/app.min.js"></script>
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/busy-load/dist/app.min.css" rel="stylesheet">

and call the plugin from your element

$("#some-element").busyLoad("show");

// with options
$("#another-element").busyLoad("show", {
    background: "#000",
    spinner: "cube",
    animation: "slide"
});

$("#some-element").busyLoad("hide");  

// with options
$("#another-element").busyLoad("hide", {
  animation: "fade"
});

Hint

The overlay gets an absolute position, so if your caller element has a position of static, busy-load will turn it into relative.

Installation

cdn

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/busy-load/dist/app.min.js"></script>
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/busy-load/dist/app.min.css" rel="stylesheet">

npm

npm i busy-load
  • HINT: busy-load imports its scss to the bundle, so you will need a sass-loader.

import

import 'busy-load';

require

require('busy-load');

copy

  • You'll find a normal and a minified version of the js-& css file inside the dist-folder. You can copy them wherever you'd like and include them by a link- and script-tag.

Options

Here's a full list of all the default-options you can use and modify on the plugin:

PropertyDescriptionvalueDefault value
actionshow or hide the overlayshow, hide-
spinnera CSS-spinnerpump, accordion, pulsar, cube, cubes, circle-line, circles, cube-gridpump
imageuse an image as spinnersource for image (location, string)false
fontawesomeuse a fontawesome-icon as a spinnerfa fa-refresh fa-spin fa-2x fa-fwfalse
customuse a custom jQuery-element as spinnerjQuery-element $("#el")false
colorcolor of the spinnercolor-value#fff
backgroundbackground of the overlaycolor-valuergba(0, 0, 0, 0.21)
maxSizemax-size of the spinnersize-value50px
minSizemin-size of the spinnersize-value20px
texttext next to the spinnerString or falsefalse
textColorcolor of the textcolor-valuedefault is color
textMarginmargin of the text - works on every textPositionsize-valuefalse
textPositionwhere should the text appeartop, bottom, left, rightright
animationuse an animation, when overlay appears or hidesfade, slidefalse
animationDurationpass in duration of animationslow, fast, integer in msfast
containerClassadd a class to the overlay-containerclass-namebusy-load-container
containerItemClassadd a class to the container-itemclass-namebusy-load-container-item
spinnerClassadd a class to the spinnerclass-namebusy-load-spinner
textClassadd a class to the textclass-namebusy-load-text

To see them in action and learn how to use them goto this place.

Events

busy-load includes some basic events

EventDescriptionparameters
bl.showbefore overlay is shownevent, $container, $targetNode
bl.shownafter overlay appearedevent, $container, $targetNode
bl.hidebefore overlay disappearsevent, $container, $targetNode
bl.hiddenafter overlay is removed from DOMevent, $container, $targetNode

Fullscreen

For a fullscreen-overlay use $.busyLoadFull():

$.busyLoadFull("show");
$.busyLoadFull("hide");
  • the method accepts the same options like busyLoad()

Setup

If you don't wanna pass in your options all the time, because it would repeat itself, you can use $.busyLoadSetup:

$.busyLoadSetup({
    animation: "slide",
    background: "rgba(255, 152, 0, 0.86)"
});

Defaults

To see the actual default-settings use $fn.busyLoad.defaults:

$.fn.busyLoad.defaults

Setting a new default value:

$.fn.busyLoad.defaults.color = "blue"

License

busy-load is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Author

Andreas Stephan

