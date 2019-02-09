A simple, but flexible loading-mask plugin for jQuery.

Overlay choose an animation, like fade or slide in fiddle around with plenty of customization options

Spinners css - select from a collection of pure css-spinners from Tobias Ahlin image - use an image as a spinner custom - pass in your custom jQuery-Element fontawesome - just use the library-icons

Text show some text position it on top, bottom, left or right of the spinner customize your text, like color, margin, size ...

ES6 because busy-load is completely written in ES6, you can simply require or import it



Demo

You can find some examples here.

Getting started

Add jQuery

< script src = "http://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.2.1.min.js" > </ script >

then busy-load

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/busy-load/dist/app.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/busy-load/dist/app.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

and call the plugin from your element

$( "#some-element" ).busyLoad( "show" ); $( "#another-element" ).busyLoad( "show" , { background : "#000" , spinner : "cube" , animation : "slide" });

$( "#some-element" ).busyLoad( "hide" ); $( "#another-element" ).busyLoad( "hide" , { animation : "fade" });

Hint

The overlay gets an absolute position, so if your caller element has a position of static, busy-load will turn it into relative.

Installation

cdn

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/busy-load/dist/app.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/busy-load/dist/app.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

npm

npm i busy-load

HINT: busy-load imports its scss to the bundle, so you will need a sass-loader.

import

import 'busy-load' ;

require

require ( 'busy-load' );

copy

You'll find a normal and a minified version of the js-& css file inside the dist-folder. You can copy them wherever you'd like and include them by a link- and script-tag.

Options

Here's a full list of all the default-options you can use and modify on the plugin:

Property Description value Default value action show or hide the overlay show, hide - spinner a CSS-spinner pump, accordion, pulsar, cube, cubes, circle-line, circles, cube-grid pump image use an image as spinner source for image (location, string) false fontawesome use a fontawesome-icon as a spinner fa fa-refresh fa-spin fa-2x fa-fw false custom use a custom jQuery-element as spinner jQuery-element $("#el") false color color of the spinner color-value #fff background background of the overlay color-value rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.21) maxSize max-size of the spinner size-value 50px minSize min-size of the spinner size-value 20px text text next to the spinner String or false false textColor color of the text color-value default is color textMargin margin of the text - works on every textPosition size-value false textPosition where should the text appear top, bottom, left, right right animation use an animation, when overlay appears or hides fade, slide false animationDuration pass in duration of animation slow, fast, integer in ms fast containerClass add a class to the overlay-container class-name busy-load-container containerItemClass add a class to the container-item class-name busy-load-container-item spinnerClass add a class to the spinner class-name busy-load-spinner textClass add a class to the text class-name busy-load-text

To see them in action and learn how to use them goto this place.

Events

busy-load includes some basic events

Event Description parameters bl.show before overlay is shown event, $container, $targetNode bl.shown after overlay appeared event, $container, $targetNode bl.hide before overlay disappears event, $container, $targetNode bl.hidden after overlay is removed from DOM event, $container, $targetNode

Fullscreen

For a fullscreen-overlay use $.busyLoadFull():

$.busyLoadFull( "show" ); $.busyLoadFull( "hide" );

the method accepts the same options like busyLoad()

Setup

If you don't wanna pass in your options all the time, because it would repeat itself, you can use $.busyLoadSetup:

$ .busyLoadSetup ({ animation : "slide" , background: "rgba(255, 152, 0, 0.86)" });

Defaults

To see the actual default-settings use $fn.busyLoad.defaults:

$ .fn .busyLoad .defaults

Setting a new default value:

$ .fn .busyLoad .defaults .color = "blue"

License

busy-load is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Author

Andreas Stephan