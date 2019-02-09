A simple, but flexible loading-mask plugin for jQuery.
You can find some examples here.
Add jQuery
<script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.2.1.min.js"></script>
then busy-load
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/busy-load/dist/app.min.js"></script>
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/busy-load/dist/app.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
and call the plugin from your element
$("#some-element").busyLoad("show");
// with options
$("#another-element").busyLoad("show", {
background: "#000",
spinner: "cube",
animation: "slide"
});
$("#some-element").busyLoad("hide");
// with options
$("#another-element").busyLoad("hide", {
animation: "fade"
});
The overlay gets an absolute position, so if your caller element has a position of static, busy-load will turn it into relative.
npm i busy-load
import 'busy-load';
require('busy-load');
Here's a full list of all the default-options you can use and modify on the plugin:
|Property
|Description
|value
|Default value
|action
|show or hide the overlay
|show, hide
|-
|spinner
|a CSS-spinner
|pump, accordion, pulsar, cube, cubes, circle-line, circles, cube-grid
|pump
|image
|use an image as spinner
|source for image (location, string)
|false
|fontawesome
|use a fontawesome-icon as a spinner
|fa fa-refresh fa-spin fa-2x fa-fw
|false
|custom
|use a custom jQuery-element as spinner
|jQuery-element $("#el")
|false
|color
|color of the spinner
|color-value
|#fff
|background
|background of the overlay
|color-value
|rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.21)
|maxSize
|max-size of the spinner
|size-value
|50px
|minSize
|min-size of the spinner
|size-value
|20px
|text
|text next to the spinner
|String or false
|false
|textColor
|color of the text
|color-value
|default is color
|textMargin
|margin of the text - works on every textPosition
|size-value
|false
|textPosition
|where should the text appear
|top, bottom, left, right
|right
|animation
|use an animation, when overlay appears or hides
|fade, slide
|false
|animationDuration
|pass in duration of animation
|slow, fast, integer in ms
|fast
|containerClass
|add a class to the overlay-container
|class-name
|busy-load-container
|containerItemClass
|add a class to the container-item
|class-name
|busy-load-container-item
|spinnerClass
|add a class to the spinner
|class-name
|busy-load-spinner
|textClass
|add a class to the text
|class-name
|busy-load-text
To see them in action and learn how to use them goto this place.
busy-load includes some basic events
|Event
|Description
|parameters
|bl.show
|before overlay is shown
|event, $container, $targetNode
|bl.shown
|after overlay appeared
|event, $container, $targetNode
|bl.hide
|before overlay disappears
|event, $container, $targetNode
|bl.hidden
|after overlay is removed from DOM
|event, $container, $targetNode
For a fullscreen-overlay use $.busyLoadFull():
$.busyLoadFull("show");
$.busyLoadFull("hide");
If you don't wanna pass in your options all the time, because it would repeat itself, you can use $.busyLoadSetup:
$.busyLoadSetup({
animation: "slide",
background: "rgba(255, 152, 0, 0.86)"
});
To see the actual default-settings use $fn.busyLoad.defaults:
$.fn.busyLoad.defaults
Setting a new default value:
$.fn.busyLoad.defaults.color = "blue"
busy-load is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.