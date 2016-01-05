Test contexts, BDD specs, test runner and reporters for Buster.JS.

Changelog

0.8.0 (2016-Jan-03)

BREAKING: updated all deps, incl. a breaking change - when to v3.x

to BREAKING: added an engine requirement (node LTS) in package.json

0.7.14 (2015-Nov-23)

jsdom updated to a more recent version ( 3.x )

0.7.13 (2015-Jun-19)

Fix for issue util.print deprecation warnings appearing in reporter output

0.7.12 (2014-Dec-16)

0.7.11 (2014-Nov-15)

0.7.10 (2014-Nov-02)

Separate contexts via | in brief reporter #254 - default mode separate test name from test case name

0.7.9 (2014-Oct-21)

New option allowFocusMode to disable focus rocket #327 - Command line switch to fail on focus rocket

0.7.8 (2014-Sep-17)

0.7.7 (2014-Jun-06)

JsDom updated to version ~0.10 for issue #410 - Buster is modifying the global Error object (via old JSDOM)

0.7.6 (2014-May-05)

Running tests

To run tests in the browser:

Open test/test.html in a browser

You can also run JsTestDriver from the root directory.