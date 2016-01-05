Test contexts, BDD specs, test runner and reporters for Buster.JS.
0.8.0 (2016-Jan-03)
when to
v3.x
package.json
0.7.14 (2015-Nov-23)
jsdom updated to a more recent version (
3.x)
0.7.13 (2015-Jun-19)
0.7.12 (2014-Dec-16)
0.7.11 (2014-Nov-15)
0.7.10 (2014-Nov-02)
0.7.9 (2014-Oct-21)
allowFocusModeto disable focus rocket #327 - Command line switch to fail on focus rocket
0.7.8 (2014-Sep-17)
0.7.7 (2014-Jun-06)
Error object (via old JSDOM)
0.7.6 (2014-May-05)
class property in html2 reporter
To run tests in the browser:
Open test/test.html in a browser
You can also run JsTestDriver from the root directory.