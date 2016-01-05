openbase logo
buster-test

by busterjs
0.7.14 (see all)

Test contexts, BDD specs, test runner and reporters for Buster.JS

buster-test

Test contexts, BDD specs, test runner and reporters for Buster.JS.

Changelog

0.8.0 (2016-Jan-03)

  • BREAKING: updated all deps, incl. a breaking change - when to v3.x
  • BREAKING: added an engine requirement (node LTS) in package.json

0.7.14 (2015-Nov-23)

  • jsdom updated to a more recent version (3.x)

0.7.13 (2015-Jun-19)

0.7.12 (2014-Dec-16)

0.7.11 (2014-Nov-15)

0.7.10 (2014-Nov-02)

0.7.9 (2014-Oct-21)

0.7.8 (2014-Sep-17)

0.7.7 (2014-Jun-06)

0.7.6 (2014-May-05)

Running tests

To run tests in the browser:

Open test/test.html in a browser

You can also run JsTestDriver from the root directory.

