Helpers for dealing with business days. Uses business-calendar as source.
You can change the default configs as following:
bm.configure({
source: 'http'
});
There are currenctly two sources,
static uses a version of
business-calendar installed as an npm dependency of this package.
http makes GET HTTP request, by default uses GitHub Pages as source(beware of usage limits).
You can change the
cacheLifetime to change by how much time an year information can be used before being considered invalid.
Returns information from
business-calendar about this day.
Returns if the supplied date is a business day.
Returns the next business day after
day.
