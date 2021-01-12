openbase logo
business-moment

by pagarme
1.1.9 (see all)

Helpers for dealing with business days. Uses business-calendar as source.

npm
GitHub
Overview

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

business-moment

Helpers for dealing with business days. Uses business-calendar as source.

Configuration

You can change the default configs as following:

bm.configure({
    source: 'http'
});

Sources

There are currenctly two sources, static uses a version of business-calendar installed as an npm dependency of this package.

http makes GET HTTP request, by default uses GitHub Pages as source(beware of usage limits).

Caching

You can change the cacheLifetime to change by how much time an year information can be used before being considered invalid.

Helpers

queryDateInformation(country, date, options)

Returns information from business-calendar about this day.

isBusinessDay(country, date, options)

Returns if the supplied date is a business day.

nextBusinessDay(country, date, options)

Returns the next business day after day.

License

Check here.

