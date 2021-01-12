Helpers for dealing with business days. Uses business-calendar as source.

Configuration

You can change the default configs as following:

bm .configure ({ source : 'http' });

Sources

There are currenctly two sources, static uses a version of business-calendar installed as an npm dependency of this package.

http makes GET HTTP request, by default uses GitHub Pages as source(beware of usage limits).

Caching

You can change the cacheLifetime to change by how much time an year information can be used before being considered invalid.

Helpers

Returns information from business-calendar about this day.

Returns if the supplied date is a business day.

Returns the next business day after day .

License

