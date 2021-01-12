openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

business-calendar

by pagarme
1.4.0 (see all)

Holiday and financial operation calendar database

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

business-calendar

Purpose

This project aims to keep an up-to-date calendar of holidays, initially on Brazil.

Besides holiday information, we also aim to update it with useful information such as limited banking/financial operation on a day.

Usage

GitHub Pages/API

If you don't have much traffic on this dataset(and you consider this fair use), you can use GitHub Pages as an API: https://pagarme.github.io/business-calendar/data/{country}/{year}.json

npm

Versions of this dataset is available on npm as business-calendar.

Other

Just download the dataset and be happy™.

License

This database is made available under the Public Domain Dedication and License v1.0 whose full text can be found at: http://www.opendatacommons.org/licenses/pddl/1.0/

See more at: http://opendatacommons.org/licenses/pddl/#sthash.iqs9vMHM.dpuf

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial