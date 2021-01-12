Purpose

This project aims to keep an up-to-date calendar of holidays, initially on Brazil.

Besides holiday information, we also aim to update it with useful information such as limited banking/financial operation on a day.

Usage

GitHub Pages/API

If you don't have much traffic on this dataset(and you consider this fair use), you can use GitHub Pages as an API: https://pagarme.github.io/business-calendar/data/{country}/{year}.json

npm

Versions of this dataset is available on npm as business-calendar.

Other

Just download the dataset and be happy™.

License

This database is made available under the Public Domain Dedication and License v1.0 whose full text can be found at: http://www.opendatacommons.org/licenses/pddl/1.0/

See more at: http://opendatacommons.org/licenses/pddl/#sthash.iqs9vMHM.dpuf