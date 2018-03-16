Body parsing for multipart/form-data forms in Express.
It will add regular fields to req.body as per body-parser but will also add uploaded files to
req.files.
npm install busboy-body-parser
const busboyBodyParser = require('busboy-body-parser');
app.use(busboyBodyParser());
This is defined similarly to the
limit option in body-parser but is applied to individual files rather than the total body size.
const busboyBodyParser = require('busboy-body-parser');
app.use(busboyBodyParser({ limit: '5mb' }));
This limit can be defined as either a number of bytes, or any string supported by bytes - eg.
'5mb',
'500kb'.
The upload of multiple files with the same key is not enabled by default. If you wish to support this you will need to set the
multi option to true.
const busboyBodyParser = require('busboy-body-parser');
app.use(busboyBodyParser({ multi: true }));
Important note: if
multi is set to true, then all
req.files[key] will always be an array, irrespective of the nuber of files associated with that key.
The middleware will add files to
req.files in the following form:
// req.files:
{
fieldName: {
data: Buffer("raw file data"),
name: "upload.txt",
encoding: "utf8",
mimetype: "text/plain",
truncated: false
}
}
If a file has exceeded the file-size limit defined above it will have
data: null and
truncated: true:
// req.files:
{
fieldName: {
data: null,
name: "largefile.txt",
encoding: "utf8",
mimetype: "text/plain",
truncated: true
}
}
If the
multi property is set:
// req.files:
{
fieldName: [{
data: Buffer("raw file data"),
name: "upload.txt",
encoding: "utf8",
mimetype: "text/plain",
truncated: false
}]
}
npm test