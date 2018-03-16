Body parsing for multipart/form-data forms in Express.

It will add regular fields to req.body as per body-parser but will also add uploaded files to req.files .

Install

npm install busboy-body-parser

Usage

Basic usage

const busboyBodyParser = require ( 'busboy-body-parser' ); app.use(busboyBodyParser());

Define a file-size limit

This is defined similarly to the limit option in body-parser but is applied to individual files rather than the total body size.

const busboyBodyParser = require ( 'busboy-body-parser' ); app.use(busboyBodyParser({ limit : '5mb' }));

This limit can be defined as either a number of bytes, or any string supported by bytes - eg. '5mb' , '500kb' .

Uploading multiple files with the same key

The upload of multiple files with the same key is not enabled by default. If you wish to support this you will need to set the multi option to true.

const busboyBodyParser = require ( 'busboy-body-parser' ); app.use(busboyBodyParser({ multi : true }));

Important note: if multi is set to true, then all req.files[key] will always be an array, irrespective of the nuber of files associated with that key.

Output

The middleware will add files to req.files in the following form:

{ fieldName : { data : Buffer( "raw file data" ), name : "upload.txt" , encoding : "utf8" , mimetype : "text/plain" , truncated : false } }

If a file has exceeded the file-size limit defined above it will have data: null and truncated: true :

// req.files: { fieldName: { data: null , name: "largefile.txt" , encoding: "utf8" , mimetype: "text/plain" , truncated: true } }

If the multi property is set:

{ fieldName : [{ data : Buffer( "raw file data" ), name : "upload.txt" , encoding : "utf8" , mimetype : "text/plain" , truncated : false }] }

Tests