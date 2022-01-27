2.1 is out! Faster and more flexible then ever.

Most advanced Open-source Headless CMS written in Typescript

Installation

npx create-burdy-app my-project cd my-project/ npm run dev

Open http://localhost:4000/admin to view your running app. When you're ready for production, run npm run build then npm run start .

2.1 Summary

Preview Editor - Omni-channel configuration from the Admin, for more details visit https://burdy.io/docs/preview-editor

2.0 Summary

New Features

Backup Management - New way of managing backups of your entire data. Backup, restore, export, import or moving content across environments!

Improvements

Improved Authoring Experience - Managing Multiple sites or mobile apps from single Burdy has never been easier. With optimized Sites you can now manage tens of thousands of pages and posts in a single Burdy

Migration to 2.1

For migration to take place user will need to run migration scripts, for more details visit https://burdy.io/docs/database under CLI commands section

Breaking Changes

Burdy 2.0 is not backwards compatible with Burdy 1.0

Flat Posts have been replaced with Hierarchical Posts inside Sites

Sneak Peek at upcoming features

Publish content across environments - Deliver your selected content across multiple Burdy systems (from one environment to another), with a few simple clicks.

Burdy Features

Out of the box Burdy comes with many features

Any Data Structure - build and manage any data structure, objects, arrays, arrays in objects, arrays in arrays in objects, arrays in object in arrays or what ever you whish!

Field types

19 Out of the box field types. Learn how to extend with your custom by visiting Custom Editor Fields docs.

Core:

Text

Rich Text (enhanced with custom components)

Ace Editor (json, js, ts, html...)

Number

Checkbox

Choice group

Assets

Images

Dropdown

Color Picker

Date Picker

Relation (deprecated)

Reference Single (new)

Reference Multiple (new)

Custom Component

Layout:

Group

Repeatable

Tab

Dynamic Zone

Tech Stack

Self-hosted - know where your data is stored!

Backend - Node.js, TypeORM, Express

Admin - React, Fluent UI

Databases - TypeORM (SQLite, Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB), File Storage - file system, AWS S3, DigitalOcean Spaces

Customizable - You are able to extend any part of Admin or Backend by just using hooks. Furthermore, you can create custom functionalities in a no time!

Native Cloud Support - AWS, DigitalOcean

For more details visit our Docs

Enjoy!!!