2.1 is out! Faster and more flexible then ever.
Most advanced Open-source Headless CMS written in Typescript
Installation
npx create-burdy-app my-project
cd my-project/
npm run dev
Open http://localhost:4000/admin to view your running app.
When you're ready for production, run
npm run build then
npm run start.
2.1 Summary
2.0 Summary
New Features
- Backup Management - New way of managing backups of your entire data. Backup, restore, export, import or moving content across environments!
- Preview Editor - Besides Headless Editor we have released new Editor based on IFrame. Now you can manage content and preview your updates live on your websites directly from Burdy!
- Hierarchical Posts - Besides having Hierarchical Pages we have added support for Hierarchical Posts which represent repeatable data such as Blogs, Docs and more organized in a Sites Hierarchy, for example mainsite/en/blogs/
Improvements
- Improved Authoring Experience - Managing Multiple sites or mobile apps from single Burdy has never been easier. With optimized Sites you can now manage tens of thousands of pages and posts in a single Burdy
- Improved Cloud Provider Support - Besides native support for AWS infrastructure, we are officially announcing native support for DigitalOcean.
- Optimized Editors - Both Headless and Preview Editors are faster then ever.
- Improved Localization Capability - With the unified post/page structure, localization is a second nature of our system.
Migration to 2.1
For migration to take place user will need to run migration scripts, for more details visit https://burdy.io/docs/database under CLI commands section
Breaking Changes
- Burdy 2.0 is not backwards compatible with Burdy 1.0
- Flat Posts have been replaced with Hierarchical Posts inside Sites
Sneak Peek at upcoming features
- Publish content across environments - Deliver your selected content across multiple Burdy systems (from one environment to another), with a few simple clicks.
- Redis Support - We aim to improve content delivery performance by providing native Redis support. You can expect Burdy to be able to serve thousands of requests per second on content API.
- A/B Testing - A/B test any post, page, fragment
Burdy Features
Out of the box Burdy comes with many features
- Any Data Structure - build and manage any data structure, objects, arrays, arrays in objects, arrays in arrays in objects, arrays in object in arrays or what ever you whish!
- Digital Assets Management - inspired by OneDrive and Operating systems, it gives simplicity and organization capabilities,
- Content types - 16 fields types out of the box, and you can easily extend it with your custom,
- Post versioning - every update will create a version that authors will be able to restore,
- Sites hierarchy - authors will be able to organize pages, posts, fragments and multiple websites in a folder like structure,
- Tags - tag pages, posts or assets with ease
- Users management with Groups and Permissions access control
Field types
19 Out of the box field types. Learn how to extend with your custom by visiting Custom Editor Fields docs.
Core:
- Text
- Rich Text (enhanced with custom components)
- Ace Editor (json, js, ts, html...)
- Number
- Checkbox
- Choice group
- Assets
- Images
- Dropdown
- Color Picker
- Date Picker
- Relation (deprecated)
- Reference Single (new)
- Reference Multiple (new)
- Custom Component
Layout:
- Group
- Repeatable
- Tab
- Dynamic Zone
Tech Stack
- Self-hosted - know where your data is stored!
- Backend - Node.js, TypeORM, Express
- Admin - React, Fluent UI
- Databases - TypeORM (SQLite, Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB), File Storage - file system, AWS S3, DigitalOcean Spaces
- Customizable - You are able to extend any part of Admin or Backend by just using hooks. Furthermore, you can create custom functionalities in a no time!
- Native Cloud Support - AWS, DigitalOcean
For more details visit our Docs
Enjoy!!!