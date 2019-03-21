bupnp

UPNP for node.js.

Usage

const UPNP = require ( 'bupnp' );

API

UPNP.RESPONSE_TIMEOUT = 1000 let wan = await UPNP.discover() let host = await wan.getExternalIP() await wan.addPortMapping(host, src, dest) await wan.removePortMapping(host, port)

Contribution and License Agreement

If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code to be distributed under the MIT license. You are also implicitly verifying that all code is your original work. </legalese>

License

Copyright (c) 2017, Christopher Jeffrey (MIT License).

See LICENSE for more info.