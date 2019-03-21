openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bupnp

by bcoin-org
0.2.6 (see all)

UPNP for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

517

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bupnp

UPNP for node.js.

Usage

const UPNP = require('bupnp');

API

// Set a timeout
UPNP.RESPONSE_TIMEOUT = 1000

// Discovering internet gateway (upnp)
let wan = await UPNP.discover()

// Find external IP (upnp)
let host = await wan.getExternalIP()

// Add port mapping (remoteHost, externalPort, internalPort)
await wan.addPortMapping(host, src, dest)

// Remove port mapping
await wan.removePortMapping(host, port)

Contribution and License Agreement

If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code to be distributed under the MIT license. You are also implicitly verifying that all code is your original work. </legalese>

License

  • Copyright (c) 2017, Christopher Jeffrey (MIT License).

See LICENSE for more info.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial