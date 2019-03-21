UPNP for node.js.
const UPNP = require('bupnp');
// Set a timeout
UPNP.RESPONSE_TIMEOUT = 1000
// Discovering internet gateway (upnp)
let wan = await UPNP.discover()
// Find external IP (upnp)
let host = await wan.getExternalIP()
// Add port mapping (remoteHost, externalPort, internalPort)
await wan.addPortMapping(host, src, dest)
// Remove port mapping
await wan.removePortMapping(host, port)
If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code
to be distributed under the MIT license. You are also implicitly verifying that
all code is your original work.
</legalese>
See LICENSE for more info.