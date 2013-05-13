Automate client-side unit testing in real browsers using the CLI
Install the module with:
npm install -g bunyip. This is a CLI tool so it needs to be globally installed.
In order for bunyip to flex its real muscle I recommend you get a paid BrowserStack account as all paid accounts have access to their API. Without the API you'll need to connect your own slave browsers to bunyip.
If you wish to test on devices that are not part of your local network you'll be required to setup a tunneling service. I recommend pagekite as it gives you a nice free chunk of data and allows you to specify a reusable subdomain. Showoff.io is another good option.
If you don't wish to use BrowserStack or a localhost sharing service you can skip this step.
To generate a config file you can run this command:
bunyip config path/to/config.js
This will take you through a multistep process to setup your username, password, tunnel url and tunnel command.
So I if wanted to save a config file to my home directory I would do the following.
bunyip config ~/config.js
If I want to specify a specific config file to use the
-c, --cdir flag lets you do that.
bunyip -f test/tests.html -c path/to/config.js
If you do not specify a config file to use it will look in your current working directory for a file name
config.js otherwise it will not require one in.
Behind the scenes bunyip uses a tool called Yeti. Yeti 0.2.14+ works with YUI Test, QUnit, Mocha, Jasmine or DOH. If you use another client-side test suite, you'll have to write an adaptor - please feel free to contribute it to my yeti-adaptors repo, or file an issue/PR with Yeti itself.
bunyip -f index.html
The above command will launch a simple Yeti hub on port 9000 and use the
index.html inside your current working directory.
bunyip -f index.html -p 1337
This will change the port that is used. The global config value will be updated for you so don't worry.
Using the
local command you can now open your test suite in all locally installed browsers or specify a series of browsers
bunyip -f index.html local
This will open in all locally installed browsers with one assumption that phantomjs is installed in
/usr/bin/.
bunyip -f index.html local -l "firefox|chrome|safari|phantomjs"
This will open the installed versions of Firefox, Chrome, Safari and Phantomjs.
The
local command looks for the following browsers:
bunyip -f index.html -b ios
Assuming you have a BrowserStack paid account and have setup a localhost sharing service the
-b ios will send off a command to launch all iOS devices (3 iPhones and 3 iPads) on BrowserStack and once they're connected you can run your test suite.
bunyip -s
This will query the BrowserStack API for any device or browsers that are currently running on your account.
bunyip -k <id> or all
If you no longer need a specific worker or you wish to destroy all of them you can either specify a single worker id or
all and it will destroy said worker(s).
bunyip -h
For more info specify the help flag to get more info about each command flag available.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
local command to run your test suite in locally installed browsers.
