bunyip

Automate client-side unit testing in real browsers using the CLI

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install -g bunyip . This is a CLI tool so it needs to be globally installed.

BrowserStack account

In order for bunyip to flex its real muscle I recommend you get a paid BrowserStack account as all paid accounts have access to their API. Without the API you'll need to connect your own slave browsers to bunyip.

localhost sharing service

If you wish to test on devices that are not part of your local network you'll be required to setup a tunneling service. I recommend pagekite as it gives you a nice free chunk of data and allows you to specify a reusable subdomain. Showoff.io is another good option.

Setup the config.js file

If you don't wish to use BrowserStack or a localhost sharing service you can skip this step.

To generate a config file you can run this command:

bunyip config path/to/config.js

This will take you through a multistep process to setup your username, password, tunnel url and tunnel command.

So I if wanted to save a config file to my home directory I would do the following.

bunyip config ~/config.js

Specify config file to use

If I want to specify a specific config file to use the -c, --cdir flag lets you do that.

bunyip -f test/tests.html -c path/to/config.js

If you do not specify a config file to use it will look in your current working directory for a file name config.js otherwise it will not require one in.

Test suite adaptors

Behind the scenes bunyip uses a tool called Yeti. Yeti 0.2.14+ works with YUI Test, QUnit, Mocha, Jasmine or DOH. If you use another client-side test suite, you'll have to write an adaptor - please feel free to contribute it to my yeti-adaptors repo, or file an issue/PR with Yeti itself.

Examples

bunyip -f index.html

The above command will launch a simple Yeti hub on port 9000 and use the index.html inside your current working directory.

bunyip -f index.html -p 1337

This will change the port that is used. The global config value will be updated for you so don't worry.

Locally installed browsers

Using the local command you can now open your test suite in all locally installed browsers or specify a series of browsers

bunyip -f index.html local

This will open in all locally installed browsers with one assumption that phantomjs is installed in /usr/bin/ .

bunyip -f index.html local -l "firefox|chrome|safari|phantomjs"

This will open the installed versions of Firefox, Chrome, Safari and Phantomjs.

The local command looks for the following browsers:

Firefox, Firefox Aurora, Firefox Nightly

Chrome, Chrome Canary

Opera, Opera Next

Safari

Phantomjs

BrowserStack workers

bunyip -f index.html -b ios

Assuming you have a BrowserStack paid account and have setup a localhost sharing service the -b ios will send off a command to launch all iOS devices (3 iPhones and 3 iPads) on BrowserStack and once they're connected you can run your test suite.

bunyip -s

This will query the BrowserStack API for any device or browsers that are currently running on your account.

bunyip -k <id> or all

If you no longer need a specific worker or you wish to destroy all of them you can either specify a single worker id or all and it will destroy said worker(s).

bunyip -h

For more info specify the help flag to get more info about each command flag available.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

25/10/2012 - v0.2.2 - Fixes incompatibility with latest yeti release.

20/08/2012 - v0.2.0 - Added a local command to run your test suite in locally installed browsers.

command to run your test suite in locally installed browsers. 15/07/2012 - v0.1.3 - Added ability to generate config file and to specify location of config file to use.

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Ryan Seddon Licensed under the MIT license.