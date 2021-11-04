bunyan-syslog is a stream for bunyan
that consumes
raw records from bunyan and sends them to a syslog server.
npm install bunyan-syslog
var bunyan = require('bunyan');
var bsyslog = require('bunyan-syslog');
var log = bunyan.createLogger({
name: 'foo',
streams: [ {
level: 'debug',
type: 'raw',
stream: bsyslog.createBunyanStream({
type: 'sys',
facility: bsyslog.local0,
host: '192.168.0.1',
port: 514
})
}]
});
log.debug({foo: 'bar'}, 'hello %s', 'world');
That's pretty much it. You create a syslog stream, and point it at a syslog
server (UDP by default; you can force TCP by setting
type: tcp in the
constructor); default is to use facility
user and a syslog server on
127.0.0.1:514. Note you must pass
type: 'raw' to bunyan in the top-level
stream object or this won't work.
If you want your logs to be in the normal bunyan format,
rsyslog allows you to
setup a template to format it as just the JSON object:
template(name="bunyan" type="string"
string="%msg:R,ERE,1,FIELD:(\\{.*\\})--end%\n")
local0.* /var/log/application.log;bunyan
You can also write this using the older
$template syntax:
$template bunyan,"%msg:R,ERE,1,FIELD:(\{.*\})--end%\n"
local0.* /var/log/application.log;bunyan
This module maps bunyan levels to syslog levels as follows:
+--------+--------+
| Bunyan | Syslog |
+--------+--------+
| fatal | emerg |
+--------+--------+
| error | error |
+--------+--------+
| warn | warn |
+--------+--------+
| info | info |
+--------+--------+
| * | debug |
+--------+--------+
You can run the test suite using the provided
rsyslog configuration:
$ rsyslogd -f ./test/rsyslog.conf -i $PWD/test.pid -u $USER
$ make test
$ kill $(cat test.pid)
If you have an older
rsyslog installed, you can adjust it to use the legacy
syntax:
$ModLoad imudp
$ModLoad imtcp
$UDPServerAddress 127.0.0.1
$UDPServerRun 10514
$InputTCPServerRun 10514
Note that when run this way, the TCP socket will listen on
0.0.0.0.
MIT.