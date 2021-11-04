openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bunyan-syslog

by joyent
0.3.4 (see all)

Syslog Stream for node-bunyan

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

999

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bunyan-syslog is a stream for bunyan that consumes raw records from bunyan and sends them to a syslog server.

Installation

npm install bunyan-syslog

Usage

var bunyan = require('bunyan');
var bsyslog = require('bunyan-syslog');

var log = bunyan.createLogger({
    name: 'foo',
    streams: [ {
        level: 'debug',
        type: 'raw',
        stream: bsyslog.createBunyanStream({
            type: 'sys',
            facility: bsyslog.local0,
            host: '192.168.0.1',
            port: 514
        })
    }]
});

log.debug({foo: 'bar'}, 'hello %s', 'world');

That's pretty much it. You create a syslog stream, and point it at a syslog server (UDP by default; you can force TCP by setting type: tcp in the constructor); default is to use facility user and a syslog server on 127.0.0.1:514. Note you must pass type: 'raw' to bunyan in the top-level stream object or this won't work.

If you want your logs to be in the normal bunyan format, rsyslog allows you to setup a template to format it as just the JSON object:

template(name="bunyan" type="string"
         string="%msg:R,ERE,1,FIELD:(\\{.*\\})--end%\n")

local0.* /var/log/application.log;bunyan

You can also write this using the older $template syntax:

$template bunyan,"%msg:R,ERE,1,FIELD:(\{.*\})--end%\n"

local0.* /var/log/application.log;bunyan

Mappings

This module maps bunyan levels to syslog levels as follows:

+--------+--------+
| Bunyan | Syslog |
+--------+--------+
| fatal  | emerg  |
+--------+--------+
| error  | error  |
+--------+--------+
| warn   | warn   |
+--------+--------+
| info   | info   |
+--------+--------+
| *      | debug  |
+--------+--------+

Running the test suite

You can run the test suite using the provided rsyslog configuration:

$ rsyslogd -f ./test/rsyslog.conf -i $PWD/test.pid -u $USER
$ make test
$ kill $(cat test.pid)

If you have an older rsyslog installed, you can adjust it to use the legacy syntax:

$ModLoad imudp
$ModLoad imtcp

$UDPServerAddress 127.0.0.1
$UDPServerRun 10514

$InputTCPServerRun 10514

Note that when run this way, the TCP socket will listen on 0.0.0.0.

License

MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial