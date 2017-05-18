Bunyan stream for Slack chat integration

First install bunyan...

npm install bunyan

Then install bunyan-slack

npm install bunyan-slack

Basic Setup

var bunyan = require ( "bunyan" ), BunyanSlack = require ( 'bunyan-slack' ), log; log = bunyan.createLogger({ name : "myApp" , stream : new BunyanSlack({ webhook_url : "your_webhook_url" , channel : "#your_channel" , username : "your_username" , }), level : "error" }); log.error( "hello bunyan slack" );

You can also pass an optional error handler.

Specify a Slack channel by name with "channel": "#other-channel" , or send a Slackbot message to a specific user with "channel": "@username" .

new BunyanSlack({ webhook_url : "your_webhook_url" , channel : "#your_channel" , username : "your_username" , }, function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

Custom Formatters

By default the logs are formatted like so: [LOG_LEVEL] message , unless you specify a customFormatter function.

log = bunyan.createLogger({ name : "myApp" , stream : new BunyanSlack({ webhook_url : "your_webhook_url" , channel : "#your_channel" , username : "your_username" , customFormatter : function ( record, levelName ) { return { text : "[" + levelName + "] " + record.msg } } }), level : "error" });

Custom Formatter Options

Check the slack docs for custom formatter options.

Putting it all together

var bunyan = require ( "bunyan" ), BunyanSlack = require ( 'bunyan-slack' ), log; log = bunyan.createLogger({ name : 'myapp' , stream : new BunyanSlack({ webhook_url : 'your_webhook_url' , icon_url : "your_icon_url" , channel : '#your_channel' , username : "your_username" , icon_emoji : ":scream_cat:" , customFormatter : function ( record, levelName ) { return { attachments : [{ fallback : "Required plain-text summary of the attachment." , color : '#36a64f' , pretext : "Optional text that appears above the attachment block" , author_name : "Seth Pollack" , author_link : "http://sethpollack.net" , author_icon : "http://www.gravatar.com/avatar/3f5ce68fb8b38a5e08e7abe9ac0a34f1?s=200" , title : "Slack API Documentation" , title_link : "https://api.slack.com/" , text : "Optional text that appears within the attachment" , fields : [{ title : "We have a new " + levelName + " log" , value : ":scream_cat: " + record.msg, short : true }] }] }; } }), level : 'error' });

Authors

This library was adapted from winston-bishop-slack

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2015 QualityBath.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.