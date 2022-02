npm install bunyan-request --save

Request, response logger middleware for bunyan:

log request as req

log response as res

log request<>response duration in milliseconds as duration

creates, use and forward to response the x-request-id request header: get it if present, create it otherwise (uuid.v4())

request header: get it if present, create it otherwise (uuid.v4()) log request id as id

provides req.log as an id-specialized logger for you to track your request in your entire application, every time you access the request object

as an id-specialized logger for you to track your request in your entire application, every time you access the object compatible with pure http server, express, connect and any http middleware system

uses standard bunyan serializers

Here are the fields it creates, beautified with | bunyan cli.

Install

Usage

var bunyan = require ( 'bunyan' ); var bunyanRequest = require ( 'bunyan-request' ); var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); var logger = bunyan.createLogger({ name : 'My App' }); var requestLogger = bunyanRequest({ logger : logger, headerName : 'x-request-id' }); app.use(requestLogger); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { req.log.info( 'YO DAWG!' ); res.send( 'ok' ); });

Will use and forward x-request-id (case insensitive) header when present.

Otherwise it will generate a uuid.v4() and add it to the response headers.

Example

npm run example

See example.

Test

npm test

Credits

First version by tellnes/bunyan-middleware.

License

MIT