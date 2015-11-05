Bunyan MongoDB Stream

A stream implementation for the bunyan logger (https://github.com/trentm/node-bunyan). All log entries will be saved directly to your mongodb instance. It is a very lower level implementation and has no external dependencies.

The implementation requires a mongoose model for saving the log-data in the mongodb instance.

Install

npm install bunyan-mongodb-stream

or

npm install bunyan-mongodb-stream --save

How To

Install the npm bunyan-mongodb-stream package. ;)

First to need to create a mongoose model. The package does not include a default model because the schema of the log-entry model may differ from every use-case the logger will be used. You can add customer fields to mongodb document, just add the field to the schema and pass it to the bunyan logger. More information custom fields look here: https://github.com/trentm/node-bunyan#log-method-api. The example model includes two custom fields req and res. It is important that those fields are not required, because not all logger calls will includes those fields. Otherwise the mongodb driver will throw a validation error.

Example Model

; var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var LogEntrySchema = new mongoose.Schema({ msg : { type : String , required : true }, level : { type : Number , required : true }, name : { type : String , required : true }, time : { type : Date , required : true }, res : { type : Object }, req : { type : Object } }); var LogEntryModel = mongoose.model( 'Log' , LogEntrySchema);

Require and initialize the bunyan-mongodb-stream package.

var LogEntryStream = require ( 'bunyan-mongodb-stream' )({ model : LogEntryModel});

Set up the bunyan logger and add the LogEntryStream to the streams array.

var bunyan = require ( 'bunyan' ); var logger = bunyan.createLogger({ name : 'YourLogger' , streams : [ { stream : LogEntryStream } ], serializers : bunyan.stdSerializers });

Use the logger as you already do.

Further Reading