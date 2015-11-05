A stream implementation for the bunyan logger (https://github.com/trentm/node-bunyan). All log entries will be saved directly to your mongodb instance. It is a very lower level implementation and has no external dependencies.
The implementation requires a mongoose model for saving the log-data in the mongodb instance.
npm install bunyan-mongodb-stream
or
npm install bunyan-mongodb-stream --save
Example Model
'use strict';
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
/**
* The schema of the log entry
* @type {Mongoose.Schema}
*/
var LogEntrySchema = new mongoose.Schema({
msg: {
type: String,
required: true
},
level: {
type: Number,
required: true
},
name: {
type: String,
required: true
},
time: {
type: Date,
required: true
},
res : {
type: Object
},
req : {
type: Object
}
});
var LogEntryModel = mongoose.model('Log', LogEntrySchema);
var LogEntryStream = require('bunyan-mongodb-stream')({model: LogEntryModel});
var bunyan = require('bunyan');
var logger = bunyan.createLogger({
name: 'YourLogger',
streams: [
{
stream: LogEntryStream
}
],
serializers: bunyan.stdSerializers
});