Request, response logger middleware for bunyan:
req
res
duration
x-request-id request header: get it if present, create it otherwise (uuid.v1())
req_id and exposes it as
req.reqId
req.log and
res.log as an id-specialized logger for you to track your request in your entire application, every time you access the
request or
response object
req and
res based on bunyan serializers if you do not already have a serializer defined.
obscureHeaders)
yarn add bunyan-middleware
or
npm install bunyan-middleware --save
const bunyan = require('bunyan')
const bunyanMiddleware = require('bunyan-middleware')
const express = require('express')
const app = express()
const logger = bunyan.createLogger({ name: 'My App' })
app.use(bunyanMiddleware(
{ headerName: 'X-Request-Id'
, propertyName: 'reqId'
, logName: 'req_id'
, obscureHeaders: []
, logger: logger
, additionalRequestFinishData: function(req, res) {
return { example: true }
}
}
)
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
// now use `req.log` as your request-specialized bunyan logger
req.log.info('YO DAWG!')
res.send('ok')
})
import bunyanMiddleware = require('bunyan-middleware')
X-Request-Id
Will use and forward
X-Request-Id (case insensitive) header when present.
Otherwise it will generate a uuid.v1() and add it to the response headers.
The request id is also available as
req.reqId.
If you are using this with express and mounted app which rewrites
req.url and
you are using
bunyan.serializers.req, then the url in the log output will be
the rewritten url. To fix that bunyan-middleware is using its own request
serializer instead of the default one which is using
req.originalUrl instead.
logger REQUIRED
headerName Default:
'X-Request-Id'
propertyName Default:
'reqId'
additionalRequestFinishData Default:
undefined
req and
res as arguments returning an object. The elements in the returned object will be added to the fields in the
request finish message.
filter Default:
undefined
req and
res as arguments returning a boolean.
If this functions return value is truthy it will skip all logging for
this request/response.
logName Default:
'req_id'
level Default:
'info'
request start and
request finish should be logged.
obscureHeaders Default:
null
Set to an array with header names to hide header values from log output.
The output will still show header names, with value set to
null.
Eg:
[ 'Authorization' ]
excludeHeaders Default:
null
Set to an array with header names to remove them from log output.
Eg:
[ 'Authorization' ]
requestStart Default:
false
verbose Default:
false
req and
res for
request start and
request finish.
MIT. See the
LICENCE file.
bunyan-request - a fork by vvo.