Request, response logger middleware for bunyan:

log request as req

log response as res

log response close events as warnings

log request<>response duration in milliseconds as duration

creates, use and forward to response the x-request-id request header: get it if present, create it otherwise (uuid.v1())

request header: get it if present, create it otherwise (uuid.v1()) log request id as req_id and exposes it as req.reqId

and exposes it as provides req.log and res.log as an id-specialized logger for you to track your request in your entire application, every time you access the request or response object

and as an id-specialized logger for you to track your request in your entire application, every time you access the or object compatible with pure http server, express, connect and any http middleware system

uses serializers for req and res based on bunyan serializers if you do not already have a serializer defined.

and based on bunyan serializers if you do not already have a serializer defined. obscure headers containing sensitive information in log outputs (configurable with obscureHeaders )

) TypeScript support

Install

yarn add bunyan-middleware

or

npm install bunyan-middleware --save

Usage

const bunyan = require ( 'bunyan' ) const bunyanMiddleware = require ( 'bunyan-middleware' ) const express = require ( 'express' ) const app = express() const logger = bunyan.createLogger({ name : 'My App' }) app.use(bunyanMiddleware( { headerName : 'X-Request-Id' , propertyName : 'reqId' , logName : 'req_id' , obscureHeaders : [] , logger : logger , additionalRequestFinishData : function ( req, res ) { return { example : true } } } ) app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { req.log.info( 'YO DAWG!' ) res.send( 'ok' ) })

Import using TypeScript

import bunyanMiddleware = require ( 'bunyan-middleware' )

Will use and forward X-Request-Id (case insensitive) header when present.

Otherwise it will generate a uuid.v1() and add it to the response headers.

The request id is also available as req.reqId .

Express and mounted apps

If you are using this with express and mounted app which rewrites req.url and you are using bunyan.serializers.req , then the url in the log output will be the rewritten url. To fix that bunyan-middleware is using its own request serializer instead of the default one which is using req.originalUrl instead.

Options

logger REQUIRED

The bunyan logger instance.

headerName Default: 'X-Request-Id'

The name of the HTTP header for the request id.

propertyName Default: 'reqId'

The name for the property on the request object to set the request id.

additionalRequestFinishData Default: undefined

A function receiving req and res as arguments returning an object. The elements in the returned object will be added to the fields in the request finish message.

filter Default: undefined

A function receiving req and res as arguments returning a boolean. If this functions return value is truthy it will skip all logging for this request/response.

logName Default: 'req_id'

The name for the request id in the log output.

level Default: 'info'

At which log level request start and request finish should be logged.

obscureHeaders Default: null

Set to an array with header names to hide header values from log output. The output will still show header names, with value set to null .

Eg: [ 'Authorization' ]

excludeHeaders Default: null

Set to an array with header names to remove them from log output.

Eg: [ 'Authorization' ]

requestStart Default: false

Log the start of the request.

verbose Default: false

Log req and res for request start and request finish .

License

MIT. See the LICENCE file.

