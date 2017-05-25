What is it?

bunyan-lumberjack is a stream for Bunyan which takes in Bunyan logs and writes the results to Logstash via the lumberjack protocol (used by logstash-forwarder).

Features

Logs are encrypted on the wire using TLS/SSL.

Auto-reconnect.

Logs are queued while disconnected, to minimize the chances any logs are lost during a disconnect.

Intelligent dropping of messages.

Generated entries in logstash are identical to what would be produced by bunyan-logstash-tcp, making it easy to switch from one to the other.

Support for @metadata on app & item level (with _md shorthand)

There are alternatives to this package if you don't need/want encryption:

bunyan-logstash-tcp - sends logs over TCP transport. Logs can be encrypted. Logs sent while disconnected are dropped.

bunyan-logstash - sends logs over UDP transport. Logs are not encrypted. Logs may be lost because UDP is not reliable.

Installation

npm install --save bunyan-lumberjack

Usage

See below for a complete end-to-end setup, but the basics are:

var bunyanLumberjackStream = require ( 'bunyan-lumberjack' ); var log = bunyan.createLogger({ name : "myLog" , streams : [{ level : 'info' , type : 'raw' , stream : bunyanLumberjackStream({ tlsOptions : { host : 'logstash.mycorp.com' , port : 5000 }, lumberjackOptions : { allowDrop : function ( logEntry ) { return logEntry.level <= bunyan.INFO } }, metadata :{ beat : "example" , type : "default" } }) }] });

Options

tlsOptions

You can pass anything here that you would normally pass to tls.connect() . You probably want to pass host , port , and if you're using a self-signed certificate, ca . See the the tutorial for a concrete example.

If you're having problems connecting, have a look at the lumberjack-proto troubleshooting section.

lumberjackOptions

Any option that can be passed to lumberjack-proto can be passed here. If unspecified, this defaults to {unref: true} .

Note that lumberjackOptions.allowDrop is passed a lumberjack data frame; this will have a line field, which is the JSON string to be sent to logstash, a host field, and a bunyanLevel field.

An array of tags to use in the logstash log entry. Defaults to ['bunyan'] .

appName

The name to use for the application in the source field. Defaults to process.title .

type

If specified, will be added to the entry before being sent to logstash. Defaults to 'json'.

metadata

If specified, will be added to the entry before being sent to logstash. Can be used for extra parameters that will stay within logstash (logstash will not forward these to elasticsearch). Defaults to empty object.

Tutorial

This explains how to set up logstash and bunyan-lumberjack to work together. This assumes you have a working logstash server up and running.

Create a Certificate

First, we need a certificate and private key on the logstash server. You can generate a self-signed certificate:

$ sudo mkdir - p /etc/logstash/ssl $ sudo openssl req -new -nodes -x509 \ -subj "/C=CA/ST=Onatrio/L=Ottawa/O=IT/CN=logstash.mycompany.com" \ -days 3650 -keyout /etc/logstash/ssl/lumberjack .key \ -out /etc/logstash/ssl/lumberjack .crt -extensions v3_ca $ sudo chmod 700 /etc/logstash/ssl/lumberjack .key

Note that the CN above MUST be the host name you pass to bunyan-lumberjack via tlsOptions.host or else bunyan-lumberjack will not be able to connect. You can't use an IP here. See the lumberjack-proto troubleshooting section for more details and workarounds.

If your logstash server is not running as root, make sure it has read access to lumberjack.key (but this is a secret key, so try to limit who has access to it.)

Also note that while a self-signed certificate is usually not trustworthy, here it will be because we're going to copy the self-signed certificate to the client - the client won't connect to just any self-signed certificate.

Configure Logstash

The simple way to do this is to add this to the input section of logstash.conf:

lumberjack { codec => json port => 5000 ssl_certificate => "/etc/logstash/ssl/logstash.crt" ssl_key => "/etc/logstash/ssl/logstash.key" }

Here the codec must be set to json to work correctly with bunyan-lumberjack .

Alternatively, by default bunyan-lumberjack will set the type to 'json', so if you want to be able to share a single lumberjack input for multiple different types of logs:

input { lumberjack { port => 5000 ssl_certificate => "/opt/ssl/logstash.crt" ssl_key => "/opt/ssl/logstash.key" } } filter { if [ type ] == "json" { json { source => "message" } } if [ type ] == "syslog" { grok { match => { "message" => "%{SYSLOGLINE}" } } } # Other filters go here... }

The Client

On the client side, we need a copy of the logstash.crt file we just created, then: