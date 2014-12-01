Writable stream that formats bunyan records that are piped into it
var bunyan = require('bunyan')
, bformat = require('bunyan-format')
, formatOut = bformat({ outputMode: 'short' })
;
var log = bunyan.createLogger({ name: 'app', stream: formatOut, level: 'debug' } );
log.info('starting up');
log.debug('things are heating up', { temperature: 80, status: { started: 'yes', overheated: 'no' } });
log.warn('getting a bit hot', { temperature: 120 });
log.error('OOOOHHH it burns!', new Error('temperature: 200'));
log.fatal('I died! Do you know what that means???');
var bunyan = require('bunyan')
, bformat = require('../')
, formatOut = bformat({ outputMode: 'bunyan', levelInString: true })
;
The output would use the string levels:
$ node example/json-string-level.js
{"name":"app","hostname":"ubuntu","pid":28081,"level":"INFO","msg":"starting up","time":"2014-12-01T19:41:29.136Z","v":0}
{"name":"app","hostname":"ubuntu","pid":28081,"level":"DEBUG","msg":"things are heating up { temperature: 80,\n status: { started: 'yes', overheated: 'no' } }","time":"2014-12-01T19:41:29.142Z","v":0}
{"name":"app","hostname":"ubuntu","pid":28081,"level":"WARN","msg":"getting a bit hot { temperature: 120 }","time":"2014-12-01T19:41:29.143Z","v":0}
{"name":"app","hostname":"ubuntu","pid":28081,"level":"ERROR","msg":"OOOOHHH it burns! [Error: temperature: 200]","time":"2014-12-01T19:41:29.144Z","v":0}
{"name":"app","hostname":"ubuntu","pid":28081,"level":"FATAL","msg":"I died! Do you know what that means???","time":"2014-12-01T19:41:29.144Z","v":0}
npm install bunyan-format
/**
* Creates a writable stream that formats bunyan records written to it.
*
* @name BunyanFormatWritable
* @function
* @param opts {Options} passed to bunyan format function
* - outputMode: short|long|simple|json|bunyan
* - color (true): toggles colors in output
* - colorFromLevel: allows overriding log level colors
* @param out {Stream} (process.stdout) writable stream to write
* @return {WritableStream} that you can pipe bunyan output into
*/
MIT