Writable stream that formats bunyan records that are piped into it

var bunyan = require ( 'bunyan' ) , bformat = require ( 'bunyan-format' ) , formatOut = bformat({ outputMode : 'short' }) ; var log = bunyan.createLogger({ name : 'app' , stream : formatOut, level : 'debug' } ); log.info( 'starting up' ); log.debug( 'things are heating up' , { temperature : 80 , status : { started : 'yes' , overheated : 'no' } }); log.warn( 'getting a bit hot' , { temperature : 120 }); log.error( 'OOOOHHH it burns!' , new Error ( 'temperature: 200' )); log.fatal( 'I died! Do you know what that means???' );

Printing the level in String representation for Json objects

var bunyan = require ( 'bunyan' ) , bformat = require ( '../' ) , formatOut = bformat({ outputMode : 'bunyan' , levelInString : true }) ;

The output would use the string levels:

$ node example/ json -string- level .js {"name":"app","hostname":"ubuntu","pid": 28081 ,"level":"INFO","msg":"starting up","time":"2014-12-01T19:41:29.136Z","v": 0 } {"name":"app","hostname":"ubuntu","pid": 28081 ,"level":"DEBUG","msg":"things are heating up { temperature: 80,

status: { started: 'yes', overheated: 'no' } }","time":"2014-12-01T19:41:29.142Z","v": 0 } {"name":"app","hostname":"ubuntu","pid": 28081 ,"level":"WARN","msg":"getting a bit hot { temperature: 120 }","time":"2014-12-01T19:41:29.143Z","v": 0 } {"name":"app","hostname":"ubuntu","pid": 28081 ,"level":"ERROR","msg":"OOOOHHH it burns! [Error: temperature: 200]","time":"2014-12-01T19:41:29.144Z","v": 0 } {"name":"app","hostname":"ubuntu","pid": 28081 ,"level":"FATAL","msg":"I died! Do you know what that means???","time":"2014-12-01T19:41:29.144Z","v": 0 }

Installation

npm install bunyan-format

API

License

MIT