Output stream for Bunyan which prints human readable logs.
BunyanDebugStream is a stream for Bunyan which takes in Bunyan logs and outputs human readable log lines (which look sort of vaguely like syslog output.)
There are plenty of other npm packages out there that do something similar, but this is the best one. ;)
res.responseTime or
duration
(from bunyan-middleware) or
response-time (from express-bunyan-logger.)
npm install --save-dev bunyan-debug-stream
The most basic usage involves just creating a Bunyan logger which writes raw objects to the stream:
var bunyanDebugStream = require('bunyan-debug-stream');
var log = bunyan.createLogger({
name: "myLog",
streams: [{
level: 'info',
type: 'raw',
stream: bunyanDebugStream({
basepath: __dirname, // this should be the root folder of your project.
forceColor: true
})
}],
serializers: bunyanDebugStream.serializers
});
This will get you up and running with 90% of the functionality you probably want, but there are lots
of ways you can customize the behavior of bunyan-debug-stream. Note you can also use the Bunyan
stdSerializers - the
bunyanDebugStream.serializers are the same as
stdSerializers, but add
a few custom fields.
basepath should be the root folder of your project. This is used in two ways; if you turn on
src: true in your Bunyan logger, then instead of printing filenames like
'/users/me/myprojects/project/src/file.js', your logger will strip the
basepath and instead print
'./s/file.js'. (Note that we also shorten folder names to keep log lines short.) This same value
also gets passed on to exception-formatter. If
you don't specify a value, this will default to
process.cwd().
basepathReplacement defaults to './' - this is what we replace the
basepath with.
If you don't like the default color scheme, you can easily change it. Bunyan-debug-stream uses the colors module to color lines. Pass in something like:
bunyanDebugStream({
colors: {
'info': 'blue',
'error': ['red', 'bold']
}
})
By default, colors are disabled when outputting to a non-tty. If you're having problems getting colors to work in
grunt or gulp, set this to true. Note that under the hood, this sets
colors.enabled to true (see
colors.js#102) so this may affect other modules that use
colors.
Bunyan logs can contain extra data beyond just the log message. If you call:
log.info({foo: {bar: "baz"}}, "Hello World");
Then bunyan-debug-stream might print something like:
Nov 27 09:50:04 MyLogger[649] INFO: main (./s/app:195): Hello World
foo: {"bar": "baz"}
Sometimes you might want to have more specific control over how certain objects are printed.
This is where
stringifiers and
prefixers come in.
options.stringifiers is a hash where keys are object names and values are functions which return
a string. So, for example, you might do:
bunyanDebugStream({
stringifiers: {
'foo': function(foo) {return "The value of bar is " + foo.bar;}
}
})
This would change the output to be:
Nov 27 09:50:04 MyLogger[649] INFO: main (./s/app:195): Hello World
foo: The value of bar is baz
Specifying a stringifier of
null will prevent a value from being displayed at all.
Usually you can do what you want with a simple stringifier which takes a single parameter and returns a string, but for those extra special complicated cases, you can do something like:
bunyanDebugStream({
stringifiers: {
'req': function(req, options) {
return {
value: req.url + " - " + options.entry.res.statusCode,
consumed: ["req", "res"]
}
}
}
})
options here will be a
{entry, useColor, debugStream} object, where
entry is the full Bunyan
log entry,
useColor is true if output is in color and false otherwise, and
debugStream is the
BunyanDebugStream object. This will let you combine multiple properties into a single line. This
will also prevent the "res" property from being shown. (Note if you don't like the way we write out
requests, you can do exactly this.)
For short objects that you include in many logs, such as user names or host names, you might
not want to print them on a line by themselves.
prefixers work just like
stringifiers, except
the value will be prefixed at the beginning of the message:
bunyanDebugStream({
prefixers: {
'foo': function(foo) {return foo.bar;}
}
})
would result in the output:
Nov 27 09:50:04 MyLogger[649] INFO: main (./s/app:195): [baz] Hello World
By default bunyan-debug-stream will show the logger name and the PID of the current process.
If
options.showProcess is true, bunyan-debug-stream will also show the process name.
This defaults to the second argument in
process.argv (minus the path and the extension)
on the assumption that you're running with
node myApp.js, but you can override this by passing
an explicit
options.processName.
Turned on by default.
If
options.showDate is false, bunyan-debug-stream doesn't print timestamps in the output, e.g.:
MyLogger[649] INFO: main (./s/app:195): [baz] Hello World
You may also specify a
function(time, entry) here to generate a custom date string:
{
showDate: (time) => time.toISOString()
}
Turned on by default.
If
options.showPid is false, bunyan-debug-stream doesn't print the process ID in the output, e.g.:
Nov 27 09:50:04 MyLogger INFO: main (./s/app:195): [baz] Hello World
Turned on by default.
If
options.showLoggerName is false, bunyan-debug-stream doesn't print
name property of the logger in the output, e.g.:
Nov 27 09:50:04 [649] INFO: main (./s/app:195): [baz] Hello World
Turned on by default.
If
options.showLevel is false, bunyan-debug-stream doesn't print the log level (e.g. INFO, DEBUG) in the output, e.g.:
Nov 27 09:50:04 MyLogger[649] main (./s/app:195): [baz] Hello World
Turned on by default.
If
options.showMetadata is false, bunyan-debug-stream doesn't print arbitrary properties of passed
metadata objects (also known as extra fields) to the log. However, this option does not apply to properties
that have specific prefixer or stringifier handlers.
For example, if you have
foo stringifier and arbitrary field
extraField: 1, like below:
const log = bunyanDebugStream({
stringifiers: {
'foo': function(foo) {return "The value of bar is " + foo.bar;}
}
});
log.info({extraField: 1, foo: {bar: "baz"}}, "Hello World");
Then you can expect that
extraField will get omitted, and only
foo will be printed:
Nov 27 09:50:04 MyLogger[649] INFO: main (./s/app:195): Hello World
foo: The value of bar is baz
If present,
options.maxExceptionLines is passed along to exception-formatter as
options.maxLines. This controls the maximum number of lines to print in a stack trace. 0
for unlimited (the default.)
options.out is the stream to write data to. Must have a
.write() method.
If the object you pass has a
req field, then bunyan-debug-stream will automatically turn this
into a log line (somewhat inspired by the
morgan logger's 'dev' mode.) To get the most out of
this, you should pass
req and
res and use the default bunyan serializers (or use our custom
serializers.) If you don't pass a message to the logger, then the request line will replace the
message.
bunyan-debug-stream tries to play nice with bunyan-middleware and express-bunyan-logger.
bunyan-debug-stream will read the following values from the following locations.
entry is the log
entry passed in to
bunyan-debug-stream. Where multiple locations are listed, bunyan-debug-stream
will try to fetch the value in the order specified.
statusCode - From
res.statusCode or from
entry['status-code'] (express-bunyan-logger.)
user - bunyan-debug-stream will look for a
req.user or a
entry.user object. In either case
it will user
user.username,
user.name, or
user.toString().
responseTime -
res.responseTime,
entry.duration (bunyan-middleware), or
entry['response-time'] (express-bunyan-logger.)
contentLength -
res.headers['content-length'] or
entry['res-headers']['content-length']
(express-bunyan-logger.)
host -
req.headers.host
url -
req.url
method -
req.method
Note that
user,
contentLength, and
responseTime will not show up if you are using the
standard Bunyan serializers.
By default, errors are processed using exception-formatter.
If you don't like the way exception-formatter works, you can specify your own
serializer for
err
to print them however you like. :)