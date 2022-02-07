buntstift makes the CLI colorful.
$ npm install buntstift
First you need to integrate buntstift into your application:
const { buntstift } = require('buntstift');
If you use TypeScript, use the following code instead:
import { buntstift } from 'buntstift';
To show messages in the terminal, use the
info function:
buntstift.info('Server started on port 3000.');
If you need to highlight messages, use
success,
error, and
warn instead of
info:
buntstift.success('Server started on port 3000.');
buntstift.error('Failed to start server.');
buntstift.warn('Server started, but without IPv6 support.');
Finally, there is also
verbose to show messages meant for debugging or analysing application flow. Please note that by default, these messages are not shown in the terminal, unless you explicitly enable verbose mode:
buntstift.verbose('Verifying whether port 3000 is available...');
To show messages on the terminal without any support from buntstift, e.g. to pass through some already preformatted output, use the
raw function:
const preformattedOutput = // ...
buntstift.raw(preformattedOutput);
By default,
raw writes to the application's standard output stream. Sometimes you want the message to go to the standard error stream instead. For that, provide an options object and specify
stderr as the target:
buntstift.raw(preformattedOutput, { target: 'stderr' });
Except
raw, all the aforementioned functions are able to show a prefix before the actual message, and some of them do so by default. To explicitly set a prefix, provide an options object and set its
prefix property to the desired value:
buntstift.success('Server started on port 3000.', { prefix: 'OK' });
// => OK Server started on port 3000.
Without any manual configuration, buntstift tries to use reasonable defaults. However, sometimes you may need to change its configuration. For that, first use the
getConfiguration function to get the current configuration:
const configuration = buntstift.getConfiguration();
The configuration object now has a number of functions (see section below) to adjust the configuration. E.g., to disable colors, call the
withColorLevel function and hand over
ColorLevel.Disabled as parameter:
const updatedConfiguration = configuration.withColorLevel(ColorLevel.Disabled);
Please note that all of the functions on the configuration object do not mutate the configuration, but return a new instance instead!
Finally, set the new configuration using the
configure function. Typically, because of the configuration object's immutability, you may want to do all of this in a single statement:
buntstift.configure(
buntstift.getConfiguration().
withColorLevel(ColorLevel.Disabled).
withUtf8(false)
);
By default, buntstift uses colors to show its messages. To explicitly disable colors or set a specific color level, use the
withColorLevel function:
const updatedConfiguration = configuration.withColorLevel(ColorLevel.Disabled);
const updatedConfiguration = configuration.withColorLevel(ColorLevel.Ansi);
See the
ColorLevel enum for all possible values.
In interactive sessions the spinner is shown in the terminal, while in non-interactive sessions it is hidden. By default, buntstift tries to detect whether a session is interative or not. To explicitly enable or disable interactive sessions, use the
withInteractiveSession function:
const updatedConfiguration = configuration.withInteractiveSession(true);
In quiet mode no messages are written to the terminal any more, except messages written using
error,
warn, and
raw. By default, the quiet mode is disabled. To enable or disable quiet mode, use the
withQuietMode function:
const updatedConfiguration = configuration.withQuietMode(true);
By default, buntstift uses some UTF8 instead of simple ASCII characters. To enable or disable UTF8, use the
withUtf8 function:
const updatedConfiguration = configuration.withUtf8(true);
In verbose mode, messages written using
verbose are shown in the terminal, while in non-verbose mode, they are silently skipped. To enable or disable verbose mode, use the
withVerboseMode function:
const updatedConfiguration = configuration.withVerboseMode(true);
From time to time, you may want to change the configuration, but limit the effect of these changes to individual messages. For that, you can pass configuration options when calling buntstift functions. E.g., to disable UTF8 for a single message, use the following code:
buntstift.success('Server started on port 3000.', { isUtf8Enabled: false });
You may also pass the properties
isColorEnabled,
isInteractiveSession,
isQuietModeEnabled, and
isVerboseModeEnabled.
To show a line, e.g. to separate two sections, use the
line function:
buntstift.line();
To show a header, e.g. to denote the start of a new section, use the
header function:
buntstift.header('Running tests...');
You may change the header's prefix using the
prefix property mentioned above.
To show an empty line, use the
newLine function:
buntstift.newLine();
To show a list in the terminal use
list and provide a list item. Optionally, you may specify an indentation level. Setting the indentation level to
0 is equal to omitting it:
buntstift.list('foo');
buntstift.list('bar');
buntstift.list('baz', { level: 1 });
// => ∙ foo
// ∙ bar
// ∙ baz
You may change the list item's bullet using the
prefix property mentioned above.
From time to time you need to show tabular data in the terminal. For that, use
table and provide an array of objects to use as rows. The objects all must have the very same properties, i.e. they must match the same interface.
The keys of the row objects are rendered as table header in a human-readable way. The individual cells become padded automatically. Numbers are aligned to the right, anything else is aligned to the left:
buntstift.table([
[{ protocol: 'http', port: 80 }],
[{ protocol: 'https', port: 443 }]
]);
// => Protocol Port
// ──────── ────
// http 80
// https 443
If you don't want to show the header, additionally provide an options object and set its
showHeader property to
false:
buntstift.table([
[{ protocol: 'http', port: 80 }],
[{ protocol: 'https', port: 443 }]
], { showHeader: false });
// => http 80
// https 443
If your application performs a long-running task, you may want to show a spinner in the terminal. For that, call the
wait function, which returns another function to stop the spinner at a later point in time. If you use any buntstift function while the spinner is active, buntstift will take care of disabling and re-enabling the spinner as needed, to avoid flickering:
const stop = buntstift.wait();
// ...
stop();
Please note that the spinner is written to the application's standard error stream, not to the standard output stream.
Besides the various ways to display information, buntstift is also able to get input from the user. For that, use the
ask,
confirm and
select functions.
If you want to ask the user a question, use
ask and provide a
question:
const answer = await buntstift.ask('What do you want to do today?');
Optionally, you may specify a regular expression to use as a mask to match the answer against:
const answer = await buntstift.ask('What do you want to do today?', /.+/g);
Alternatively, you may specify a default value for the answer:
const answer = await buntstift.ask('What do you want to do today?', 'coding');
If you want to provide both, i.e. a mask and a default value, provide an options object:
const answer = await buntstift.ask('What do you want to do today?', {
mask: /.+/g,
default: 'coding'
});
To ask for a password, provide an options object and set the
echo property to
false:
const password = await buntstift.ask('Please enter your password:', {
echo: false
});
If you want to get a conformation from the user, use
confirm and provide a
question:
const isSure = await buntstift.confirm('Are you sure?');
Unless specified otherwise, the default answer is
true. To change this, provide
false as second parameter:
const isSure = await buntstift.confirm('Are you sure?', false);
If you want the user to select a value from a list, use
select and provide a
question as well as a selection of choices:
const favoriteColor = await buntstift.select('What is your favorite color?', [
'red',
'green',
'blue'
]);
If you want to run a number of buntstift functions as a sequence, you can chain them into a single call (as long as you limit yourself to the synchronous functions):
try {
// ...
} catch (ex) {
buntstift.
error('An unexpected error occured.').
info(ex.message).
verbose(ex.stack);
}
To run quality assurance for this module use roboter:
$ npx roboter