A 100% compliant, self-hosted Typescript parser that emits an ESTree-compatible abstract syntax tree
npm install buntis --save-dev
Buntis generates
AST according to ESTree AST format, and can be used to perform syntactic analysis (parsing) of a
Javascript or
Typescript program, and with
ES2015 and later a JavaScript program can be either a script or a module. The same methods are used when parsing in
Typescript mode -
parseTSModule and
parseTSScript.
The
parse methods exposed by Buntis takes an optional
options object which allows you to specify whether to parse in
script mode (the default) or in
module mode or
Typescript mode.
This is the available options:
{
// Enabled directives
directives: false;
// Disable web compability
disableWebCompat: false;
// Enable React JSX parsing when set to `true`
jsx: false
// The flag to enable stage 3 support (ESNext)
next: false;
// The flag to enable line/column location information to each node
loc: false;
// The flag to attach raw property to each literal and identifier node
raw: false;
// The flag to allow return in the global scope
globalReturn: false;
// The flag to enable implied strict mode
impliedStrict: false;
// Enable comment extraction. Accepts **only** a function
onComment: function() {}
// Enable Typescript parsing
ts: false
// Adds a source attribute in every node’s loc object when the locations option is `true`
source: false;
}
Example usage:
import { parseTSScript } from './buntis';
parseTSScript('const f = function<T>(x?: T): T {}');
This will return when serialized in json:
{
"type": "Program",
"sourceType": "script",
"body": [
{
"type": "VariableDeclaration",
"kind": "const",
"declarations": [
{
"type": "VariableDeclarator",
"init": {
"type": "FunctionExpression",
"params": [
{
"type": "Identifier",
"name": "x",
"optional": true,
"typeAnnotation": {
"type": "TypeAnnotation",
"typeAnnotation": {
"type": "TypeReference",
"typeName": {
"type": "Identifier",
"name": "T"
},
"typeParameters": []
}
}
}
],
"body": {
"type": "BlockStatement",
"body": []
},
"async": false,
"generator": false,
"id": null,
"typeParameters": {
"type": "TypeParameterDeclaration",
"params": [
{
"type": "TypeParameter",
"name": {
"type": "Identifier",
"name": "T",
"optional": 0,
"typeAnnotation": []
},
"constraint": null,
"default": null
}
]
},
"returnType": {
"type": "TypeAnnotation",
"typeAnnotation": {
"type": "TypeReference",
"typeName": {
"type": "Identifier",
"name": "T",
"optional": false,
"typeAnnotation": []
},
"typeParameters": []
}
},
"declare": false
},
"id": {
"type": "Identifier",
"name": "f",
"optional": false,
"typeAnnotation": []
},
"definite": false
}
]
}
]
}