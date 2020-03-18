Buntis

A 100% compliant, self-hosted Typescript parser that emits an ESTree-compatible abstract syntax tree

Features

Conforms to the standard ECMAScript® 2020 (ECMA-262 10th Edition) language specification

Conforms to the latest Typescript language specification

Support TC39 proposals via option (wip)

Support for additional ECMAScript features for Web Browsers

JSX / TSX support via option

Optionally track syntactic node locations (wip)

Emits an ESTree-compatible abstract syntax tree

No backtracking

Low memory usage

Very well tested (~16 000 unit tests with full code coverage)

Lightweight - ~85 KB minified

Installation

npm install buntis --save-dev

API

Buntis generates AST according to ESTree AST format, and can be used to perform syntactic analysis (parsing) of a Javascript or Typescript program, and with ES2015 and later a JavaScript program can be either a script or a module. The same methods are used when parsing in Typescript mode - parseTSModule and parseTSScript .

The parse methods exposed by Buntis takes an optional options object which allows you to specify whether to parse in script mode (the default) or in module mode or Typescript mode.

This is the available options:

{ directives: false ; disableWebCompat: false ; jsx: false next: false ; loc: false ; raw: false ; globalReturn: false ; impliedStrict: false ; onComment: function ( ) {} ts: false source: false ; }

Example usage:

import { parseTSScript } from './buntis' ; parseTSScript( 'const f = function<T>(x?: T): T {}' );

This will return when serialized in json: