BunnyJS is a modern Vanilla JS and ES6 library and next-generation front-end framework, package of small stand-alone components without dependencies.
IE9+, last 2 versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Android 4.4+, iOS 9+
npm install bunnyjs --save
dists folder or any CDN.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/bunnyjs/dist/..."></script>
Recommended way to use any of BunnyJS component is - "do not change the code you do not own". That means do not modify native prototypes or any 3rd party code.
base or
core folder in your app,
Object.assign() or
Object.create
import { Component as BunnyComponent } from 'bunnyjs/src/...';
export const Component = Object.assign({}, BunnyComponent, {
init(arg) {
// do whatever you want
console.log(arg);
// call default (parent)
return BunnyComponent.init(arg);
}
});
npm install assets-builder first.
examples folder. File
index.html can be opened in the browser to view examples. Examples are generated with
npm build
npm build dist -p
Learn how to build Vanilla JavaScript components on Medium.
src/DOMObserver may be used to listen for DOM events like when new tag (component) was inserted into DOM or removed. It is based on latest Mutation Observer API (IE11+) and allows to automatically init components inserted into DOM later.
BunnyJS provides an experimental base abstract
src/Component which may be used to create custom components:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/bunnyjs/dist/component.min.js"></script>
Below is Clock example from Inferno. As you can see you can do everything in Vanilla JS with less code, size and it works natively.
const MyClock = Object.assign({}, Component, {
tagName: 'clock',
attributes: {
date: new Date,
},
addEvents(clock) {
clock._timer = setInterval(() => {
clock.date = new Date;
}, 1000);
},
uninit(clock) {
clearInterval(clock._timer);
},
__date(clock, newVal) {
clock.textContent = newVal.toLocaleTimeString();
}
});
MyClock.register();
Now just
document.body.appendChild(document.createElement('clock')) and it works.
To update the whole "state" of the component you may just use Vanilla JS
Object.assign(component, {stateObject}).
For example, you have a simple clicker. By clicking on it btn.counter is increased. You can update counter with
btn.counter = 1 or
Object.assign(document.getElementsByTagName('btn')[0], {counter: 1});
You may also set default counter value with
<btn counter="6">
For more examples look in
examples/component folder.
