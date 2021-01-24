bunnybus

BunnyBus is a high level enterprise bus implementation making pub/sub and queue management easy.

Currently supports the following queueing frameworks.

Lead Maintainer: Lam Chan

Introduction

BunnyBus abstracts away low level queue driver details such as creating a connection, creating a channel, creating bindings, creating subscribing queues and etc. BunnyBus provides safe defaults for many setups which can also be configured. The core of BunnyBus implements native node callbacks providing maximum performance. BunnyBus provides two flavors of API for callbacks and Promise alike. The BunnyBus CLI can be found here implementing this core driver.

If you require strict FIFO behavior keep in mind that while your handlers will be called in order, if you yield to the event loop you may resolve out of order. BunnyBus contains an optional setting to enforce strict FIFO behavior, but this comes at significant performance penalty and shouldn't be used by most consumers. You can enable this behavior in your bunnybus config by setting server.dispatchType to 'serial' .

Installation

➜ npm i bunnybus

Usage

Async / Await

const BunnyBus = require ( 'bunnybus' ); const bunnyBus = new BunnyBus(); await bunnyBus.subscribe( 'queue1' , { 'create-event' : async (message, ack) => { console .log(message.comment); await ack(); }} ); await bunnyBus.publish({ event : 'create-event' , comment : 'hello world!' }); );

Documentation

API

Examples

Diagrams

Articles

Contributing

We love community and contributions! Please check out our guidelines before making any PRs.

Setting up for development

Install Docker Clone this project and cd into the project directory Run the commands below

npm install npm run start-docker npm test npm run stop-docker