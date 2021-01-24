openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bunnybus

by xogroup
6.0.1 (see all)

Enterprise bus facade for creating a data transit system.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

526

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bunnybus

BunnyBus is a high level enterprise bus implementation making pub/sub and queue management easy.

Currently supports the following queueing frameworks.

Lead Maintainer: Lam Chan

Introduction

BunnyBus abstracts away low level queue driver details such as creating a connection, creating a channel, creating bindings, creating subscribing queues and etc. BunnyBus provides safe defaults for many setups which can also be configured. The core of BunnyBus implements native node callbacks providing maximum performance. BunnyBus provides two flavors of API for callbacks and Promise alike. The BunnyBus CLI can be found here implementing this core driver.

If you require strict FIFO behavior keep in mind that while your handlers will be called in order, if you yield to the event loop you may resolve out of order. BunnyBus contains an optional setting to enforce strict FIFO behavior, but this comes at significant performance penalty and shouldn't be used by most consumers. You can enable this behavior in your bunnybus config by setting server.dispatchType to 'serial'.

Installation

➜  npm i bunnybus

Usage

Async / Await

const BunnyBus = require('bunnybus');
const bunnyBus = new BunnyBus();

//create a subscription
await bunnyBus.subscribe('queue1', { 
    'create-event' : async (message, ack) => {
        console.log(message.comment);
        await ack();
    }}
);

//publish to the above subscription
await bunnyBus.publish({ event : 'create-event', comment : 'hello world!' });

);

Documentation

API

See the API Reference.

Examples

Check out the Examples.

Diagrams

Visual Guide to integrating with BunnyBus.

Articles

Contributing

We love community and contributions! Please check out our guidelines before making any PRs.

Setting up for development

  1. Install Docker
  2. Clone this project and cd into the project directory
  3. Run the commands below
npm install
npm run start-docker
npm test
npm run stop-docker

For normal development/test iterations, there is no need to stop the docker container. When the docker container is already running, just run npm test.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial