BunnyBus is a high level enterprise bus implementation making pub/sub and queue management easy.
Currently supports the following queueing frameworks.
Lead Maintainer: Lam Chan
BunnyBus abstracts away low level queue driver details such as creating a connection, creating a channel, creating bindings, creating subscribing queues and etc. BunnyBus provides safe defaults for many setups which can also be configured. The core of BunnyBus implements native node callbacks providing maximum performance. BunnyBus provides two flavors of API for callbacks and Promise alike. The BunnyBus CLI can be found here implementing this core driver.
If you require strict FIFO behavior keep in mind that while your handlers will be called in order, if you yield to the event loop you may resolve out of order. BunnyBus contains an optional setting to enforce strict FIFO behavior, but this comes at significant performance penalty and shouldn't be used by most consumers. You can enable this behavior in your bunnybus config by setting
server.dispatchType to
'serial'.
➜ npm i bunnybus
const BunnyBus = require('bunnybus');
const bunnyBus = new BunnyBus();
//create a subscription
await bunnyBus.subscribe('queue1', {
'create-event' : async (message, ack) => {
console.log(message.comment);
await ack();
}}
);
//publish to the above subscription
await bunnyBus.publish({ event : 'create-event', comment : 'hello world!' });
);
We love community and contributions! Please check out our guidelines before making any PRs.
cd into the project directory
npm install
npm run start-docker
npm test
npm run stop-docker
For normal development/test iterations, there is no need to stop the docker container. When the docker container is already running, just run
npm test.