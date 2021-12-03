Bungie API TypeScript support

This project implements TypeScript definitions and API helpers for the Bungie.net API. It's meant for use in Destiny Item Manager, but should be general enough to use in any project. The code is completely generated from Bungie's documentation - I considered using something like Swagger Codegen, but instead opted for a custom generator so we could make the result as nice as possible.

Ports

Feel free to fork this and use it to generate for your favorite language!

Install

yarn add bungie-api-ts

Interfaces and Enums

All the interface type definitions and enums are for type info only - everything will compile out. Only the API helpers produce real JavaScript output. You can import types from each service defined on Bungie.net:

import { DestinyInventoryComponent, DestinyInventoryItemDefinition } from 'bungie-api-ts/destiny2' ;

There are definitions for every type defined in the Bungie.net services. See their documentation for a list - the interface names are the last part of the full name (for example, Destiny.Definitions.DestinyVendorActionDefinition becomes DestinyVendorActionDefinition ). There are a few exceptions, like SingleComponentResponseOfDestinyInventoryComponent , which have been mapped into nicer forms like SingleComponentResponse<DestinyInventoryComponent> , and the server responses, which are now ServerResponse<T> instead of something like DestinyCharacterResponse .

API Helpers

In addition to the types, there are also simple helper functions for each API endpoint. They define the inputs and outputs to that endpoint, and will call a user-provided function with HTTP request info that you can then use to make an HTTP request. This pattern was used so the API helpers could provide full type information. These helpers are not a full API client - they assist in building one. An example:

import { getProfile, HttpClientConfig } from 'bungie-api-ts/destiny2' ; async function $http ( config: HttpClientConfig ) { return fetch(config.url, ...); } const profileInfo: ServerResponse<DestinyProfileResponse> = await getProfile($http, { components: [DestinyComponentType.Profiles, DestinyComponentType.Characters], destinyMembershipId: 12345 , membershipType: BungieMembershipType.TigerPsn });

Imports

It is possible to import all services from bungie-api-ts directly, but it's better to import the specific service and pick out what you want:

import { getProfile, HttpClientConfig } from 'bungie-api-ts/destiny2' ; getProfile(...); import { Destiny2 } from 'bungie-api-ts' ; Destiny2.getProfile(...);

Manifest Helpers

The destiny2 import also contains helpers for typing and downloading the Destiny manifest:

import { getDestinyManifestSlice } from 'bungie-api-ts/destiny2' ; async function $http ( config: HttpClientConfig ) { return fetch(config.url, ...); } const destinyManifest = await getDestinyManifest($http); const manifestTables = getDestinyManifestSlice($http, { destinyManifest, tableNames: [ 'DestinyInventoryItemDefinition' , 'DestinySocketDefinition' ], language: 'en' , });

Build