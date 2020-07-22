As of Feb 11th 2020,
request is fully deprecated. No new changes are expected to land. In fact, none have landed for some time. This package is also deprecated because it depends on
request.
Fyi, here is the reasoning of
request's deprecation and a list of alternative libraries.
The simplified HTTP request client 'request' with Promise support. Powered by Bluebird.
Request and Bluebird are pretty awesome, but I found myself using the same design pattern. Request-Promise adds a Bluebird-powered
.then(...) method to Request call objects. By default, http response codes other than 2xx will cause the promise to be rejected. This can be overwritten by setting
options.simple = false.
Also check out the new libraries that are very similar to
request-promise v4:
request-promise-native v1 – Does not depend on Bluebird and uses native ES6 promises instead.
request-promise-any v1 – Allows you to register any Promise library supported by
any-promise.
request became a peer dependency. Thus make sure that
request is installed into your project as a direct dependency. (
npm install --save request)
request-promise-any.
transform function to v3 and had to add
if (!(/^2/.test('' + response.statusCode))) { return resolveWithFullResponse ? response : body; } you may now set the option
transform2xxOnly = true instead.
The handling of the
transform function got overhauled. This has two effects:
StatusCodeError.response is the transformed instead of the original response now. This error is thrown for non-2xx responses when
options.simple is
true (default). Please update your
transform functions to also cover the transformation of non-2xx responses. To get the old behavior you may add
if (!(/^2/.test('' + response.statusCode))) { return resolveWithFullResponse ? response : body; } to the first line of your
transform functions that are used for requests with
options.simple === true. However, you may prefer updating your
transform functions to being able to transform 2xx as well as non-2xx responses because this decouples their implementation from the use of the
simple option when doing requests.
TransformError. Its
cause attribute contains the error thrown by the transform operation. Previously, the request was rejected directly with the error thrown by the transform operation. Wrapping it into a
TransformError makes the error handling easier.
Bluebird got updated from v2 to v3. This won't make a difference for most use cases. However, if you use advanced Promise chains starting with the Promise returned by Request-Promise, please check Bluebird's new features and changes.
This module is installed via npm:
npm install --save request
npm install --save request-promise
request is defined as a peer-dependency and thus has to be installed separately.
var rp = require('request-promise');
Since
request-promise wraps around
request everything that works with
request also works with
request-promise. Also check out the
request docs for more examples.
rp('http://www.google.com')
.then(function (htmlString) {
// Process html...
})
.catch(function (err) {
// Crawling failed...
});
var cheerio = require('cheerio'); // Basically jQuery for node.js
var options = {
uri: 'http://www.google.com',
transform: function (body) {
return cheerio.load(body);
}
};
rp(options)
.then(function ($) {
// Process html like you would with jQuery...
})
.catch(function (err) {
// Crawling failed or Cheerio choked...
});
var options = {
uri: 'https://api.github.com/user/repos',
qs: {
access_token: 'xxxxx xxxxx' // -> uri + '?access_token=xxxxx%20xxxxx'
},
headers: {
'User-Agent': 'Request-Promise'
},
json: true // Automatically parses the JSON string in the response
};
rp(options)
.then(function (repos) {
console.log('User has %d repos', repos.length);
})
.catch(function (err) {
// API call failed...
});
Set
option.body to your data and
json: true to encode the body as JSON. See below for HTML forms.
var options = {
method: 'POST',
uri: 'http://api.posttestserver.com/post',
body: {
some: 'payload'
},
json: true // Automatically stringifies the body to JSON
};
rp(options)
.then(function (parsedBody) {
// POST succeeded...
})
.catch(function (err) {
// POST failed...
});
Pass your data to
options.form to encode the body the same way as HTML forms do:
var options = {
method: 'POST',
uri: 'http://posttestserver.com/post.php',
form: {
// Like <input type="text" name="name">
name: 'Josh'
},
headers: {
/* 'content-type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' */ // Is set automatically
}
};
rp(options)
.then(function (body) {
// POST succeeded...
})
.catch(function (err) {
// POST failed...
});
If you want to include a file upload then use
options.formData:
var options = {
method: 'POST',
uri: 'http://posttestserver.com/post.php',
formData: {
// Like <input type="text" name="name">
name: 'Jenn',
// Like <input type="file" name="file">
file: {
value: fs.createReadStream('test/test.jpg'),
options: {
filename: 'test.jpg',
contentType: 'image/jpg'
}
}
},
headers: {
/* 'content-type': 'multipart/form-data' */ // Is set automatically
}
};
rp(options)
.then(function (body) {
// POST succeeded...
})
.catch(function (err) {
// POST failed...
});
var tough = require('tough-cookie');
// Easy creation of the cookie - see tough-cookie docs for details
let cookie = new tough.Cookie({
key: "some_key",
value: "some_value",
domain: 'api.mydomain.com',
httpOnly: true,
maxAge: 31536000
});
// Put cookie in an jar which can be used across multiple requests
var cookiejar = rp.jar();
cookiejar.setCookie(cookie, 'https://api.mydomain.com');
// ...all requests to https://api.mydomain.com will include the cookie
var options = {
uri: 'https://api.mydomain.com/...',
jar: cookiejar // Tells rp to include cookies in jar that match uri
};
rp(options)
.then(function (body) {
// Request succeeded...
})
.catch(function (err) {
// Request failed...
});
var options = {
method: 'DELETE',
uri: 'http://my-server/path/to/resource/1234',
resolveWithFullResponse: true // <--- <--- <--- <---
};
rp(options)
.then(function (response) {
console.log("DELETE succeeded with status %d", response.statusCode);
})
.catch(function (err) {
// Delete failed...
});
var options = {
uri: 'http://www.google.com/this-page-does-not-exist.html',
simple: false // <--- <--- <--- <---
};
rp(options)
.then(function (body) {
// Request succeeded but might as well be a 404
// Usually combined with resolveWithFullResponse = true to check response.statusCode
})
.catch(function (err) {
// Request failed due to technical reasons...
});
For more options checkout the Request docs.
Consider Request-Promise being:
require('request-promise') == require('request') so to say
.pipe(...)) is DISCOURAGED because Request-Promise would grow the memory footprint for large requests unnecessarily high. Use the original Request library for that. You can use both libraries in the same project.
rp(...).then(...) or e.g.
rp.post(...).then(...) which turn
rp(...) and
rp.post(...) into promises
rp(...).catch(...) or e.g.
rp.del(...).catch(...) which is the same method as provided by Bluebird promises
request library would pass to the callback are wrapped by
request-promise and then passed to the catch handler. See code example below.
rp(...).finally(...) or e.g.
rp.put(...).finally(...) which is the same method as provided by Bluebird promises
rp(...).cancel() or e.g.
rp.get(...).cancel() which cancels the request
rp(...).promise() or e.g.
rp.head(...).promise() which returns the underlying promise so you can access the full Bluebird API
simple = true which is a boolean to set whether status codes other than 2xx should also reject the promise
resolveWithFullResponse = false which is a boolean to set whether the promise should be resolved with the full response or just the response body
transform which takes a function to transform the response into a custom value with which the promise is resolved
transform2xxOnly = false which is a boolean to set whether the transform function is applied to all responses or only to those with a 2xx status code
The objects returned by request calls like
rp(...) or e.g.
rp.post(...) are regular Promises/A+ compliant promises and can be assimilated by any compatible promise library.
The methods
.then(...),
.catch(...), and
.finally(...) - which you can call on the request call objects - return a full-fledged Bluebird promise. That means you have the full Bluebird API available for further chaining. E.g.:
rp(...).then(...).spread(...) If, however, you need a method other than
.then(...),
.catch(...), or
.finally(...) to be FIRST in the chain, use
.promise():
rp(...).promise().bind(...).then(...)
// As a Request user you would write:
var request = require('request');
request('http://google.com', function (err, response, body) {
if (err) {
handleError({ error: err, response: response, ... });
} else if (!(/^2/.test('' + response.statusCode))) { // Status Codes other than 2xx
handleError({ error: body, response: response, ... });
} else {
process(body);
}
});
// As a Request-Promise user you can now write the equivalent code:
var rp = require('request-promise');
rp('http://google.com')
.then(process, handleError);
// The same is available for all http method shortcuts:
request.post('http://example.com/api', function (err, response, body) { ... });
rp.post('http://example.com/api').then(...);
rp('http://google.com')
.catch(handleError);
// ... is syntactical sugar for:
rp('http://google.com')
.then(null, handleError);
// However, this:
rp('http://google.com')
.then(process)
.catch(handleError);
// ... is safer than:
rp('http://google.com')
.then(process, handleError);
For more info on
.then(process).catch(handleError) versus
.then(process, handleError), see Bluebird docs on promise anti-patterns.
rp('http://google.com')
.finally(function () {
// This is called after the request finishes either successful or not successful.
});
This method cancels the request using Bluebird's cancellation feature.
When
.cancel() is called:
In order to not pollute the Request call objects with the methods of the underlying Bluebird promise, only
.then(...),
.catch(...), and
.finally(...) were exposed to cover most use cases. The effect is that any methods of a Bluebird promise other than
.then(...),
.catch(...), or
.finally(...) cannot be used as the FIRST method in the promise chain:
// This works:
rp('http://google.com').then(function () { ... });
rp('http://google.com').catch(function () { ... });
// This works as well since additional methods are only used AFTER the FIRST call in the chain:
rp('http://google.com').then(function () { ... }).spread(function () { ... });
rp('http://google.com').catch(function () { ... }).error(function () { ... });
// Using additional methods as the FIRST call in the chain does not work:
// rp('http://google.com').bind(this).then(function () { ... });
// Use .promise() in these cases:
rp('http://google.com').promise().bind(this).then(function () { ... });
resolveWithFullResponse option
// Per default the body is passed to the fulfillment handler:
rp('http://google.com')
.then(function (body) {
// Process the html of the Google web page...
});
// The resolveWithFullResponse options allows to pass the full response:
rp({ uri: 'http://google.com', resolveWithFullResponse: true })
.then(function (response) {
// Access response.statusCode, response.body etc.
});
simple option
// The rejection handler is called with a reason object...
rp('http://google.com')
.catch(function (reason) {
// Handle failed request...
});
// ... and would be equivalent to this Request-only implementation:
var options = { uri: 'http://google.com' };
request(options, function (err, response, body) {
var reason;
if (err) {
reason = {
cause: err,
error: err,
options: options,
response: response
};
} else if (!(/^2/.test('' + response.statusCode))) { // Status Codes other than 2xx
reason = {
statusCode: response.statusCode,
error: body,
options: options,
response: response
};
}
if (reason) {
// Handle failed request...
}
});
// If you pass the simple option as false...
rp({ uri: 'http://google.com', simple: false })
.catch(function (reason) {
// Handle failed request...
});
// ... the equivalent Request-only code would be:
request(options, function (err, response, body) {
if (err) {
var reason = {
cause: err,
error: err,
options: options,
response: response
};
// Handle failed request...
}
});
// E.g. a 404 would now fulfill the promise.
// Combine it with resolveWithFullResponse = true to check the status code in the fulfillment handler.
With version 0.4 the reason objects became Error objects with identical properties to ensure backwards compatibility. These new Error types allow targeted catch blocks:
var errors = require('request-promise/errors');
rp('http://google.com')
.catch(errors.StatusCodeError, function (reason) {
// The server responded with a status codes other than 2xx.
// Check reason.statusCode
})
.catch(errors.RequestError, function (reason) {
// The request failed due to technical reasons.
// reason.cause is the Error object Request would pass into a callback.
});
transform function
You can pass a function to
options.transform to generate a custom fulfillment value when the promise gets resolved.
// Just for fun you could reverse the response body:
var options = {
uri: 'http://google.com',
transform: function (body, response, resolveWithFullResponse) {
return body.split('').reverse().join('');
}
};
rp(options)
.then(function (reversedBody) {
// ;D
});
// However, you could also do something useful:
var $ = require('cheerio'); // Basically jQuery for node.js
function autoParse(body, response, resolveWithFullResponse) {
// FIXME: The content type string could contain additional values like the charset.
// Consider using the `content-type` library for a robust comparison.
if (response.headers['content-type'] === 'application/json') {
return JSON.parse(body);
} else if (response.headers['content-type'] === 'text/html') {
return $.load(body);
} else {
return body;
}
}
options.transform = autoParse;
rp(options)
.then(function (autoParsedBody) {
// :)
});
// You can go one step further and set the transform as the default:
var rpap = rp.defaults({ transform: autoParse });
rpap('http://google.com')
.then(function (autoParsedBody) {
// :)
});
rpap('http://echojs.com')
.then(function (autoParsedBody) {
// =)
});
The third
resolveWithFullResponse parameter of the transform function is equivalent to the option passed with the request. This allows to distinguish whether just the transformed body or the whole response shall be returned by the transform function:
function reverseBody(body, response, resolveWithFullResponse) {
response.body = response.body.split('').reverse().join('');
return resolveWithFullResponse ? response : response.body;
}
As of Request-Promise v3 the transform function is ALWAYS executed for non-2xx responses. When
options.simple is set to
true (default) then non-2xx responses are rejected with a
StatusCodeError. In this case the error contains the transformed response:
var options = {
uri: 'http://the-server.com/will-return/404',
simple: true,
transform: function (body, response, resolveWithFullResponse) { /* ... */ }
};
rp(options)
.catch(errors.StatusCodeError, function (reason) {
// reason.response is the transformed response
});
You may set
options.transform2xxOnly = true to only execute the transform function for responses with a 2xx status code. For other status codes – independent of any other settings, e.g.
options.simple – the transform function is not executed.
If the transform operation fails (throws an error) the request will be rejected with a
TransformError:
var errors = require('request-promise/errors');
var options = {
uri: 'http://google.com',
transform: function (body, response, resolveWithFullResponse) {
throw new Error('Transform failed!');
}
};
rp(options)
.catch(errors.TransformError, function (reason) {
console.log(reason.cause.message); // => Transform failed!
// reason.response is the original response for which the transform operation failed
});
Continuation Local Storage is no longer supported. However, you can get back the support by using
request-promise-any.
The ways to debug the operation of Request-Promise are the same as described for Request. These are:
NODE_DEBUG=request node script.js (
lib,request,otherlib works too).
require('request-promise').debug = true at any time (this does the same thing as #1).
require('request-debug')(rp);.
Usually you want to mock the whole request function which is returned by
require('request-promise'). This is not possible by using a mocking library like sinon.js alone. What you need is a library that ties into the module loader and makes sure that your mock is returned whenever the tested code is calling
require('request-promise'). Mockery is one of such libraries.
@florianschmidt1994 kindly shared his solution:
before(function (done) {
var filename = "fileForResponse";
mockery.enable({
warnOnReplace: false,
warnOnUnregistered: false,
useCleanCache: true
});
mockery.registerMock('request-promise', function () {
var response = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/data/' + filename, 'utf8');
return Bluebird.resolve(response.trim());
});
done();
});
after(function (done) {
mockery.disable();
mockery.deregisterAll();
done();
});
describe('custom test case', function () {
// Test some function/module/... which uses request-promise
// and it will always receive the predefined "fileForResponse" as data, e.g.:
var rp = require('request-promise');
rp(...).then(function(data) {
// ➞ data is what is in fileForResponse
});
});
Based on that you may now build a more sophisticated mock. Sinon.js may be of help as well.
To set up your development environment:
cd to the main folder,
npm install,
npm install gulp -g if you haven't installed gulp globally yet, and
gulp dev. (Or run
node ./node_modules/.bin/gulp dev if you don't want to install gulp globally.)
gulp dev watches all source files and if you save some changes it will lint the code and execute all tests. The test coverage report can be viewed from
./coverage/lcov-report/index.html.
If you want to debug a test you should use
gulp test-without-coverage to run all tests without obscuring the code by the test coverage instrumentation.
In case you never heard about the ISC license it is functionally equivalent to the MIT license.
See the LICENSE file for details.