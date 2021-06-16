A simple bundler for your delicious modules~!

Features

Release CommonJS, ES Module, and UMD targets

Easily configured through your package.json

Optionally control Terser settings

Gotchas

Your code is prepared for release targets as written!

Does not transpile your code

AKA – no Babel or Buble

AKA – no Babel or Buble Does not inline dependencies

AKA – no Rollup or Webpack

If you need either of these, using microbundle comes highly recommended!

Seriously, I write wonky ES5 code in a single file...

bundt only puts a name to the builder script I copy & paste between libraries.

You are 99.9999% more likely to do better with microbundle and/or to not outgrow it.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

$ bundt -- help $ bundt lib/index.js $ bundt

Configuration

Most configuration lives within your package.json file. The following keys are evaluated:

"main" — the destination for your CommonJS file

Defaults to dist/{pkg.name}.js – always built!

"module" — the destination for your ES Module file

A ESM file will not be built if unspecified!

"unpkg" or "umd:main" — the destination for your UMD file

A UMD file will not be built if unspecified!

"umd:name" or "name" — the globally exposed name for your UMD factory

You should use an alternate umd:name if your name is not alphanumeric!

"modes" — a map of "mode" names and their entry files

Your "default" mode will use the destinations defined above.

All other modes replace dist with its name as the new directory.

"terser" — custom Terser options for minification

Alternatively, you may use a .terserrc file~!

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

Logo by iconicbestiary