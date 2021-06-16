package.json
Gotchas
Your code is prepared for release targets as written!
If you need either of these, using
microbundle comes highly recommended!
Seriously, I write wonky ES5 code in a single file...
bundtonly puts a name to the builder script I copy & paste between libraries.
You are 99.9999% more likely to do better with
microbundleand/or to not outgrow it.
$ npm install --save-dev bundt
# display help text
$ bundt --help
# build with "lib/index.js" as your entry file
$ bundt lib/index.js
# build with "src/index.js" (default)
$ bundt
Most configuration lives within your
package.json file. The following keys are evaluated:
"main" — the destination for your CommonJS file
Defaults to
dist/{pkg.name}.js – always built!
"module" — the destination for your ES Module file
A ESM file will not be built if unspecified!
"unpkg" or "umd:main" — the destination for your UMD file
A UMD file will not be built if unspecified!
"umd:name" or "name" — the globally exposed name for your UMD factory
You should use an alternate
umd:name if your
name is not alphanumeric!
"modes" — a map of "mode" names and their entry files
Your
"default" mode will use the destinations defined above.
All other modes replace
dist with its name as the new directory.
"terser" — custom Terser options for minification
Alternatively, you may use a
.terserrc file~!
