





BundleWatch BundleWatch checks file sizes, ensuring bundled browser assets don't jump in file size.

Sharp increases in BundleWatch can signal that something is wrong - adding a package that bloats the slug, a wrong import, or forgetting to minify.

Inspired by Siddharth Kshetrapal bundlesize

Getting Started

Install the BundleWatch package:

NPM: npm install bundlewatch --save-dev

Yarn: yarn add bundlewatch --dev

Add some basic configuration to your package.json

{ "name" : "my package name" , "version" : "0.0.1" , "bundlewatch" : { "files" : [ { "path" : "myfolder/*.js" , "maxSize" : "100kB" } ] } }

Usage:

NPM: npm run bundlewatch

Yarn: yarn run bundlewatch

This will give you command line output. If you want BundleWatch to report build status on your pull requests, see below.

Adding Build Status

BundleWatch can report its status on your GitHub Pull Requests.

CI Auth Variables Needed by BundleWatch

BUNDLEWATCH_GITHUB_TOKEN

You will need to give BundleWatch access to your GitHub Statuses, which can be done by heading to: https://service.bundlewatch.io/setup-github

This will give you your BUNDLEWATCH_GITHUB_TOKEN . You will need to set this as an environment variable in CI.

CI Variables Needed by BundleWatch

The most efficient way to get this running is to ensure that some environment variables are available for BundleWatch to find.

CI_REPO_OWNER github.com/ facebook /react

github.com/ /react CI_REPO_NAME github.com/facebook/ react

github.com/facebook/ CI_COMMIT_SHA

CI_BRANCH

If you're using, Travis, CircleCI, Wrecker, Drone or GitHub Actions these should all work out of the box.

Have a look at the source code to see which variables are automatically found: getCIVars

Viewing the results breakdown

After setting up the above you will have BuildStatus on your Pull Requests. Clicking the details link on the reported status will show you a results file breakdown.

Additional Documentation

Full documentation available on bundlewatch.io

I use bundlesize, why should I switch to BundleWatch

Bundlesize has entered maintenance mode and pull requests are left hanging, so we wanted to reboot the community through creating BundleWatch

New BundleWatch service with infrastructure as code

Launched bundlewatch.io documentation website

Enough test coverage to support CD

Node API Support

Lower barrier to contributing (automated testing and publishing), build a trusted community of contributors to have continuous improvement

Additional Features

Config validation to stop users from guessing why BundleWatch won't work

Support for config file path

Better results breakdown page

Better comparisons between branches, support branches other than master

Support for your own server for storing data

New and improved CI behaviour

Show history of BundleWatchs over time

