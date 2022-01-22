BundleWatch checks file sizes, ensuring bundled browser assets don't jump in file size.
Sharp increases in BundleWatch can signal that something is wrong - adding a package that bloats the slug, a wrong import, or forgetting to minify.
Inspired by Siddharth Kshetrapal bundlesize
Install the BundleWatch package:
npm install bundlewatch --save-dev
yarn add bundlewatch --dev
Add some basic configuration to your
package.json
{
"name": "my package name",
"version": "0.0.1",
"bundlewatch": {
"files": [
{
"path": "myfolder/*.js",
"maxSize": "100kB"
}
]
}
}
Usage:
npm run bundlewatch
yarn run bundlewatch
This will give you command line output. If you want BundleWatch to report build status on your pull requests, see below.
BundleWatch can report its status on your GitHub Pull Requests.
BUNDLEWATCH_GITHUB_TOKEN
You will need to give BundleWatch access to your GitHub Statuses, which can be done by heading to: https://service.bundlewatch.io/setup-github
This will give you your
BUNDLEWATCH_GITHUB_TOKEN. You will need to set this as an environment variable in CI.
The most efficient way to get this running is to ensure that some environment variables are available for BundleWatch to find.
CI_REPO_OWNER github.com/facebook/react
CI_REPO_NAME github.com/facebook/react
CI_COMMIT_SHA
CI_BRANCH
If you're using, Travis, CircleCI, Wrecker, Drone or GitHub Actions these should all work out of the box.
Have a look at the source code to see which variables are automatically found:
getCIVars
After setting up the above you will have BuildStatus on your Pull Requests. Clicking the details link on the reported status will show you a results file breakdown.
Full documentation available on bundlewatch.io
