BundleMon helps you to monitor your bundle size.
Your goal is to keep your bundle size as small as possible to reduce the amount of time it takes for users to load your website/application. This is particularly important for users on low bandwidth connections.
BundleMon helps you achieve that by constantly monitoring your bundle size on every commit and alerts you on changes.
npm install bundlemon --save-dev
# or
yarn add bundlemon --dev
Add
bundlemon property to your
package.json
"bundlemon": {
"baseDir": "./build",
"files": [
{
"path": "index.html",
"maxSize": "2kb",
"maxPercentIncrease": 5
},
{
"path": "bundle.<hash>.js",
"maxSize": "10kb"
},
{
"path": "assets/**/*.{png,svg}"
}
]
}
BundleMon config can be placed in other places like:
.bundlemonrc,
.bundlemonrc.json,
bundlemon.config.js exporting a JS object, more forms can be found here
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Default
|baseDir
|Relative/absolute path to the directory
string
process.cwd()
|files
|Files config
FileConfig[] required
|-
|groups
|Sum all file sizes matching the pattern, rules applies to the sum of the files Groups config
FileConfig[]
|-
|defaultCompression
|Use compression before calculating file size
"none" |
"gzip" |
"brotli"
"gzip"
|reportOutput
|Output options
(string \| [string, object])[]
|[]
|verbose
|Print more details
boolean
false
|subProject
|By setting sub project you can use the same project id for multiple projects. This can be useful for monorepos. Can be set/overwrite with
BUNDLEMON_SUB_PROJECT env var
string
undefined
You can also set some of the variables using CLI flags
bundlemon --config my-custom-config-path.json
In order to save history and get differences from your main branches you will need to create a new project and setup environment variables.
BUNDLEMON_PROJECT_ID and the API key to
BUNDLEMON_PROJECT_APIKEY environment variables in your CI
In order to get BundleMon to work you'll need to set these environment variables:
If you are using one of the supported CIs (GitHub Actions, Travis, CircleCI and Codefresh) you dont need to set anything.
CI=true
CI_REPO_OWNER - github.com/LironEr/bundlemon
LironEr
CI_REPO_NAME - github.com/LironEr/bundlemon
bundlemon
CI_BRANCH - source branch name
CI_COMMIT_SHA - commit SHA
CI_TARGET_BRANCH - target branch name, only set if BundleMon runs on a pull request
CI_PR_NUMBER - PR number, only set if BundleMon runs on a pull request
When using hash in file names the file name can be changed every build.
In order for BundleMon to keep track of your files you can use
<hash> to replace the hash with a constant string.
For example:
index.html
home.b72f15a3.chunk.js
login.057c430b.chunk.js
bundle.ea45e578.js
Config:
"bundlemon": {
"baseDir": "./build",
"files": [
{
"path": "*.<hash>.chunk.js"
},
{
"path": "*.<hash>.js"
}
]
}
Output:
[PASS] bundle.(hash).js: 19.67KB
[FAIL] home.(hash).chunk.js: 70.09KB > 50KB
[PASS] login.(hash).chunk.js: 3.37KB < 50KB
BundleMon can create GitHub check run, post commit status and a detailed comment on your PR.
Just Install BundleMon GitHub App
Then add
github to
reportOutput
"reportOutput": ["github"]
// override default options
"reportOutput": [
[
"github",
{
"checkRun": false,
"commitStatus": true,
"prComment": true
}
]
]
BundleMon supports running on PRs originating from forks, ONLY on public repos and by removing
BUNDLEMON_PROJECT_APIKEY variable.
Step by step guide to set up BundleMon with Github actions
name: Build
on:
push:
branches: [main]
pull_request:
types: [synchronize, opened, reopened]
jobs:
build:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
- name: Use Node.js 12
uses: actions/setup-node@v2-beta
with:
node-version: '12'
- name: Install dependencies
run: yarn
- name: Build
run: yarn build
- name: Run BundleMon
run: yarn bundlemon
env:
BUNDLEMON_PROJECT_ID: YOUR_PROJECT_ID
BUNDLEMON_PROJECT_APIKEY: ${{ secrets.BUNDLEMON_PROJECT_APIKEY }} # not required for public repos
CI_COMMIT_SHA: ${{github.event.pull_request.head.sha || github.sha}} # important!
Make sure to set
CI_COMMIT_SHAenv var, more info can be found here
Read the contributing guide to learn how to run this project locally and contribute.