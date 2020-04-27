This package allows running a Webpack bundle in Node.js with optional sandboxed context. Useful for development, loading bundle from memory (HMR) and a consistent way of loading bundle between development and production environments.
✅ What sandboxing is for:
❌ What sandboxing is not for:
yarn add bundle-runner
npm install bundle-runner
import { createBundle } from 'bundle-runner'
const { evaluateEntry } = createBundle('path/to/bundle.json')
const entry = evaluateEntry(context)
createBundle
function createBundle(bundle: Partial<Bundle> | string, options?: CreateBundleOptions): {
bundle: Bundle;
evaluateEntry: (context: object) => any;
evaluateModule: (filename: string, context: object) => any;
rewriteErrorTrace: (err: Error) => Promise<Error>;
}
CreateBundleOptions
type CreateBundleOptions = {
basedir?: string;
runInNewContext?: 'once' | boolean;
runningScriptOptions?: VM.RunningScriptOptions;
}
Input can be string (path to a
.js file or
.json file with bundle format) or directly bundle object with type of:
type Bundle = {
basedir: string;
entry: string;
files: {
[filename: string]: string
};
maps: {
[filename: string]: string
};
}
After creating bundle, a
rewriteErrorTrace utility is exposed which you can use to rewrite traces:
const { evaluateEntry, rewriteErrorTrace } = createBundle('path/to/bundle.json')
try {
const entry = evaluateEntry(context)
const app = await entry({})
} catch (err) {
await rewriteErrorTrace(err)
throw err
}
Inspired by vue-server-renderer made by Evan You.
MIT