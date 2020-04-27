Bundle Runner

This package allows running a Webpack bundle in Node.js with optional sandboxed context. Useful for development, loading bundle from memory (HMR) and a consistent way of loading bundle between development and production environments.

✅ What sandboxing is for:

Optional sandboxing using Node.js VM

Mitigate script evaluation side-effects to global object

Avoid unwanted shared state

Avoid memory leaks during HMR

❌ What sandboxing is not for:

Fully avoid side effects of evaluation

A secure sandbox to run untrusted code

High performance

Install

yarn add bundle-runner npm install bundle-runner

Usage

import { createBundle } from 'bundle-runner' const { evaluateEntry } = createBundle( 'path/to/bundle.json' ) const entry = evaluateEntry(context)

createBundle

function createBundle ( bundle: Partial<Bundle> | string , options?: CreateBundleOptions ): { bundle: Bundle; evaluateEntry: ( context: object ) => any ; evaluateModule: ( filename: string , context: object ) => any ; rewriteErrorTrace: ( err: Error ) => Promise < Error >; }

CreateBundleOptions

type CreateBundleOptions = { basedir?: string ; runInNewContext?: 'once' | boolean ; runningScriptOptions?: VM.RunningScriptOptions; }

Bundle Format

Input can be string (path to a .js file or .json file with bundle format) or directly bundle object with type of:

type Bundle = { basedir: string ; entry: string ; files: { [filename: string ]: string }; maps: { [filename: string ]: string }; }

SourceMap Support

After creating bundle, a rewriteErrorTrace utility is exposed which you can use to rewrite traces:

const { evaluateEntry, rewriteErrorTrace } = createBundle( 'path/to/bundle.json' ) try { const entry = evaluateEntry(context) const app = await entry({}) } catch (err) { await rewriteErrorTrace(err) throw err }

Credits

Inspired by vue-server-renderer made by Evan You.

License

MIT