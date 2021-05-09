Cli for the node BundlePhobia Service
BundlePhobia is a tool to help you find the cost of adding a npm package to your bundle. It enables you to query package sizes.
Just use
npm install -g bundle-phobia-cli and you're good to go!
Once installed you will have access to different executables:
bundle-phobia: to query package size.
Just invoke it with a list of package names and some options.
bundle-phobia-install: to conditionally install package if weight constraint are respected. This is a wrapper on
npm install
Note that you can specify a version along with the package range such as an
instance exact version
lodash@4.12.0 or range version
ora@^3.0.0.
# Query package size of lodash and react
$ bundle-phobia lodash react
ℹ lodash (4.17.11) has 0 dependencies for a weight of 68.51KB (24.05KB gzipped)
ℹ react (16.6.0) has 4 dependencies for a weight of 5.86KB (2.48KB gzipped)
# Perform conditional install of lodash
$ bundle-phobia-install lodash
ℹ Applying a size limit of 100KB
ℹ Proceed to installation of package lodash
+ lodash@4.17.11
added 1 package from 2 contributors and audited 1 package in 1.377s
found 0 vulnerabilities
bundle-phobia
Some option are available to control what stats are outputed by
bundle-phobia.
By default an humain friendly output is provided, otherwise you can have a json output
with the
--json flag. In case you need just the size (or gzip) in a script, you can
use the
--[gzip]-size flag.
To control the packages to be queried, you can either provide them as an argument list,
or you can refer a
package.json file with the
--package option. This would read the
packages as
dependencies.
Usage: bundle-phobia <package-name> [other-package-names...]
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--package, -p Provide a package.json to read dependencies [string]
--range, -r Get a range of version (0 for all, 8 by default) [number]
--json, -j Output json rather than a formater string [boolean]
--size, -s Output just the module size [boolean]
--gzip-size, -g Output just the module gzip size [boolean]
--dependencies, -d Output just the number of dependencies [boolean]
--self Output bundle-phobia stats [boolean]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
bundle-phobia-install
bundle-phobia-install offer three kind of flags:
To control the size constraint of a single package:
--max-size and
--max-gzip-size aliases to
-m and
-M.
To control the overall size of dependencies:
--max-overall-size and
--max-overall-gzip-size aliases to
-o and
-O.
They expect a size argument that can be either a number or a number followed by a
kB,
mB unit.
By default if constraint is not respected, install with failed.
If you want to perform anyway with just a warning use the
--warn/
-w flag.
If you want to be asked what to do, use the
--interactive/
-i.
All other options will be conveyed to
npm.
Limits can also be configured in the
package.json by adding a
bundle-phobia section with a
max-[gzip-]size key.
{
"name": "bundle-phobia-install-test",
"dependencies": {},
"bundle-phobia": {
"max-size": "12kB",
"max-overall-size": "1MB"
}
}
Usage: bundle-phobia-install <package-name> [other-package-names...]
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--warn, -w Install despite of negative check but warn about
predicate violation [boolean]
--interactive, -i Ask for override in case of predicate violation [boolean]
--max-size, -m Size threeshold of individual library to install [string]
--max-gzip-size, -M Gzip Size threeshold of individual library to install
[string]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]