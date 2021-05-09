Cli for the node BundlePhobia Service

About

BundlePhobia is a tool to help you find the cost of adding a npm package to your bundle. It enables you to query package sizes.

Installation

Just use npm install -g bundle-phobia-cli and you're good to go!

Usage

Once installed you will have access to different executables:

bundle-phobia : to query package size. Just invoke it with a list of package names and some options.

: to query package size. Just invoke it with a list of package names and some options. bundle-phobia-install : to conditionally install package if weight constraint are respected. This is a wrapper on npm install

Note that you can specify a version along with the package range such as an instance exact version lodash@4.12.0 or range version ora@^3.0.0 .

Examples

$ bundle-phobia lodash react ℹ lodash (4.17.11) has 0 dependencies for a weight of 68.51KB (24.05KB gzipped) ℹ react (16.6.0) has 4 dependencies for a weight of 5.86KB (2.48KB gzipped) $ bundle-phobia-install lodash ℹ Applying a size limit of 100KB ℹ Proceed to installation of package lodash + lodash@4.17.11 added 1 package from 2 contributors and audited 1 package in 1.377s found 0 vulnerabilities

Detailed Usage

Some option are available to control what stats are outputed by bundle-phobia .

By default an humain friendly output is provided, otherwise you can have a json output with the --json flag. In case you need just the size (or gzip) in a script, you can use the --[gzip]-size flag.

To control the packages to be queried, you can either provide them as an argument list, or you can refer a package.json file with the --package option. This would read the packages as dependencies .

Options Summary

Usage : bundle-phobia <package-name> [other-package-names...] Option s: -- version Show version number [boolean] --package, - p Provide a package.json to read dependencies [ string ] -- range , -r Get a range of version ( 0 for all , 8 by default) [ number ] --json, - j Output json rather than a formater string [boolean] --size, -s Output just the module size [boolean] --gzip-size, -g Output just the module gzip size [boolean] --dependencies, -d Output just the number of dependencies [boolean] --self Output bundle-phobia stats [boolean] -h, -- help Show help [boolean]

bundle-phobia-install offer three kind of flags:

flags to specify the size constraints

flags to specify behavior when constraints are not respected

npm install flags to control it's behavior

To control the size constraint of a single package: --max-size and --max-gzip-size aliases to -m and -M . To control the overall size of dependencies: --max-overall-size and --max-overall-gzip-size aliases to -o and -O . They expect a size argument that can be either a number or a number followed by a kB , mB unit.

By default if constraint is not respected, install with failed. If you want to perform anyway with just a warning use the --warn / -w flag. If you want to be asked what to do, use the --interactive / -i .

All other options will be conveyed to npm .

Limits can also be configured in the package.json by adding a bundle-phobia section with a max-[gzip-]size key.

{ "name" : "bundle-phobia-install-test" , "dependencies" : {}, "bundle-phobia" : { "max-size" : "12kB" , "max-overall-size" : "1MB" } }

Options Summary