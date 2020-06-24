! NO LONGER MAINTAINED !

This module is deprecated and will no longer be maintained.

In most cases, you can replace the functionality by using dynamic import instead:

index.js

import ( './file.bundle.js' ).then( bundle => { console .log(bundle) });

This code lazy loading imports and exports values from file.bundle.js and creates a chunk from this module with the name my-chank-name

Bundle Loader

Install

npm i bundle-loader --save

Usage

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.bundle\.js$/ , use : 'bundle-loader' } ] } }

The chunk is requested, when you require the bundle.

file.js

import bundle from './file.bundle.js' ;

To wait until the chunk is available (and get the exports) you need to async wait for it.

bundle( ( file ) => { const file = require ( './file.js' ) });

This wraps the require('file.js') in a require.ensure block

Multiple callbacks can be added. They will be executed in the order of addition.

bundle(callbackTwo) bundle(callbackThree)

If a callback is added after dependencies were loaded, it will be called immediately.

Options

Name Type Default Description lazy {Boolean} false Loads the imported bundle asynchronously name {String} [id].[name] Configure a custom filename for your imported bundle

lazy

The file is requested when you require the bundle-loader . If you want it to request it lazy, use:

webpack.config.js

{ loader : 'bundle-loader' , options : { lazy : true } }

import bundle from './file.bundle.js' bundle( ( file ) => {...})

ℹ️ The chunk is not requested until you call the load function

name

You may set name for a bundle using the name options parameter. See documentation.

webpack.config.js

{ loader : 'bundle-loader' , options : { name : '[name]' } }

⚠️ chunks created by the loader will be named according to the output.chunkFilename rule, which defaults to [id].[name] . Here [name] corresponds to the chunk name set in the name options parameter.

Examples

import bundle from './file.bundle.js'

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { entry : { index : './App.js' }, output : { path : path.resolve(__dirname, 'dest' ), filename : '[name].js' , chunkFilename : '[name].[id].js' , }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.bundle\.js$/ , use : { loader : 'bundle-loader' , options : { name : 'my-chunk' } } } ] } }

Normal chunks will show up using the filename rule above, and be named according to their [chunkname] .

Chunks from bundle-loader , however will load using the chunkFilename rule, so the example files will produce my-chunk.1.js and file-2.js respectively.

You can also use chunkFilename to add hash values to the filename, since putting [hash] in the bundle options parameter does not work correctly.

