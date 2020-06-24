This module is deprecated and will no longer be maintained.
In most cases, you can replace the functionality by using
dynamic import instead:
index.js
import(
/* webpackChunkName: "my-chunk-name" */
'./file.bundle.js'
).then(bundle => {
// Doing something with `bundle`
console.log(bundle)
});
This code lazy loading imports and exports values from
file.bundle.js and creates a chunk from this module with the name
my-chank-name
npm i bundle-loader --save
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.bundle\.js$/,
use: 'bundle-loader'
}
]
}
}
The chunk is requested, when you require the bundle.
file.js
import bundle from './file.bundle.js';
To wait until the chunk is available (and get the exports) you need to async wait for it.
bundle((file) => {
// use the file like it was required
const file = require('./file.js')
});
This wraps the
require('file.js') in a
require.ensure block
Multiple callbacks can be added. They will be executed in the order of addition.
bundle(callbackTwo)
bundle(callbackThree)
If a callback is added after dependencies were loaded, it will be called immediately.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
lazy
{Boolean}
false
|Loads the imported bundle asynchronously
name
{String}
[id].[name]
|Configure a custom filename for your imported bundle
lazy
The file is requested when you require the
bundle-loader. If you want it to request it lazy, use:
webpack.config.js
{
loader: 'bundle-loader',
options: {
lazy: true
}
}
import bundle from './file.bundle.js'
bundle((file) => {...})
ℹ️ The chunk is not requested until you call the load function
name
You may set name for a bundle using the
name options parameter.
See documentation.
webpack.config.js
{
loader: 'bundle-loader',
options: {
name: '[name]'
}
}
⚠️ chunks created by the loader will be named according to the
output.chunkFilenamerule, which defaults to
[id].[name]. Here
[name]corresponds to the chunk name set in the
nameoptions parameter.
import bundle from './file.bundle.js'
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
entry: {
index: './App.js'
},
output: {
path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dest'),
filename: '[name].js',
// or whatever other format you want
chunkFilename: '[name].[id].js',
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.bundle\.js$/,
use: {
loader: 'bundle-loader',
options: {
name: 'my-chunk'
}
}
}
]
}
}
Normal chunks will show up using the
filename rule above, and be named according to their
[chunkname].
Chunks from
bundle-loader, however will load using the
chunkFilename rule, so the example files will produce
my-chunk.1.js and
file-2.js respectively.
You can also use
chunkFilename to add hash values to the filename, since putting
[hash] in the bundle options parameter does not work correctly.
