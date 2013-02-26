easy command to bundle all your dependencies
Bundling your dependencies has some advantages:
node_modules folder can contain tweaked or forked modules
And disadvantages:
bundledDependencies package.json key up-to-date
npm update to apply security/bug fixes for your dependencies
This module helps with disadvantage #1. Simply type
bundle-deps in your project
root to update your
bundledDependencies list based on the package.json
dependencies hash.
$ (sudo) npm install -g bundle-deps
$ bundle-deps [path/to/project]
bundled 48 dependencies.
Terra Eclipse, Inc. is a nationally recognized political technology and strategy firm located in Aptos, CA and Washington, D.C.
