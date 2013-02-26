easy command to bundle all your dependencies

Bundling your dependencies has some advantages:

your module will install faster your node_modules folder can contain tweaked or forked modules locks down your dependency code for predictability in production allows you to use private/git dependencies with amino-deploy

And disadvantages:

you need to keep your bundledDependencies package.json key up-to-date you need to manually npm update to apply security/bug fixes for your dependencies

This module helps with disadvantage #1. Simply type bundle-deps in your project root to update your bundledDependencies list based on the package.json dependencies hash.

Install

(sudo) npm install -g bundle-deps

Usage

$ bundle-deps [ path / to /project] bundled 48 dependencies.

Terra Eclipse, Inc. is a nationally recognized political technology and strategy firm located in Aptos, CA and Washington, D.C.

License: MIT

Copyright (C) 2012 Carlos Rodriguez (http://s8f.org/)

Copyright (C) 2012 Terra Eclipse, Inc. (http://www.terraeclipse.com/)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.