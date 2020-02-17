Generates bundledDependencies package.json value using values of the dependencies property. Updates package.json definition using the generated bundledDependencies value.

Install

npm install bundle-dependencies

Add to package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "bundle-dependencies" : "bundle-dependencies" } }

Options

bundle-dependencies -- help

Commands: list-bundled-dependencies Lists names of bundled dependencies. update Updates package.json bundledDependencies definition. Options: -- help Show help [boolean]

bundle-dependencies update -- help

Options : --help Show help [boolean] --exclude A space-separated list of dependencies not to include in the bundledDependencies definition. [ array ] [default: [] ]

Usage

To simply update bundledDependencies of the package.json in the current working directory, execute the script:

npm run bundle-dependencies update

Publishing

When publishing a package using bundledDependencies property, make sure that your node_modules/ directory includes only bundled dependencies, i.e. the module must be installed using npm install --production [list of bundled dependencies] . Use this script to do it: