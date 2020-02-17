Generates
bundledDependencies
package.json value using values of the dependencies property. Updates
package.json definition using the generated
bundledDependencies value.
npm install bundle-dependencies
Add to
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"bundle-dependencies": "bundle-dependencies"
}
}
bundle-dependencies --help
Commands:
list-bundled-dependencies Lists names of bundled dependencies.
update Updates package.json bundledDependencies
definition.
Options:
--help Show help [boolean]
bundle-dependencies update --help
Options:
--help Show help [boolean]
--exclude A space-separated list of dependencies not to include in the
bundledDependencies definition. [array] [default: []]
To simply update
bundledDependencies of the
package.json in the current working directory, execute the script:
npm run bundle-dependencies update
When publishing a package using
bundledDependencies property, make sure that your
node_modules/ directory includes only bundled dependencies, i.e. the module must be installed using
npm install --production [list of bundled dependencies]. Use this script to do it:
{
"bundle-publish": "npm run bundle-dependencies update; git commit -m 'Bundled dependencies.' ./package.json; git push; rm -fr ./node_modules; npm install --production $(bundle-dependencies list-bundled-dependencies); npm dedupe; npm prune; npm publish; npm install;"
}