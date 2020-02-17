openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

bundle-dependencies

NPM version Travis build status js-canonical-style

Generates bundledDependencies package.json value using values of the dependencies property. Updates package.json definition using the generated bundledDependencies value.

Install

npm install bundle-dependencies

Add to package.json:

{
    "scripts": {
        "bundle-dependencies": "bundle-dependencies"
    }
}

Options

bundle-dependencies --help

Commands:
  list-bundled-dependencies  Lists names of bundled dependencies.
  update                     Updates package.json bundledDependencies
                             definition.

Options:
  --help  Show help                                                    [boolean]

bundle-dependencies update --help

Options:
  --help     Show help                                                 [boolean]
  --exclude  A space-separated list of dependencies not to include in the
             bundledDependencies definition.               [array] [default: []]

Usage

To simply update bundledDependencies of the package.json in the current working directory, execute the script:

npm run bundle-dependencies update

Publishing

When publishing a package using bundledDependencies property, make sure that your node_modules/ directory includes only bundled dependencies, i.e. the module must be installed using npm install --production [list of bundled dependencies]. Use this script to do it:

{
    "bundle-publish": "npm run bundle-dependencies update; git commit -m 'Bundled dependencies.' ./package.json; git push; rm -fr ./node_modules; npm install --production $(bundle-dependencies list-bundled-dependencies); npm dedupe; npm prune; npm publish; npm install;"
}

