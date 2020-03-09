convert bundle paths to IDs to save bytes in browserify bundles

example

The easiest way to use bundle-collapser is from the plugin:

$ browserify - p bundle-collapser/plugin main .js

Instead of the usual output which would have the original require('./foo.js') style calls in it, the output just has require(2) style paths, which minifies more compactly:

( function e ( t,n,r ) { function s ( o,u ) { if (!n[o]){ if (!t[o]){ var a= typeof require == "function" && require ; if (!u&&a) return a(o,! 0 ); if (i) return i(o,! 0 ); var f= new Error ( "Cannot find module '" +o+ "'" ); throw f.code= "MODULE_NOT_FOUND" ,f} var l=n[o]={ exports :{}};t[o][ 0 ].call(l.exports, function ( e ) { var n=t[o][ 1 ][e]; return s(n?n:e)},l,l.exports,e,t,n,r)} return n[o].exports} var i= typeof require == "function" && require ; for ( var o= 0 ;o<r.length;o++)s(r[o]); return s})({ 1 :[ function ( require,module,exports ) { module .exports = function ( n ) { return n * 5 } },{}], 2 :[ function ( require,module,exports ) { var bar = require ( 1 ); module .exports = function ( n ) { return bar(n+ 1 ) } },{}], 3 :[ function ( require,module,exports ) { var foo = require ( 2 ); var bar = require ( 1 ); console .log(foo( 5 ) * bar( 2 )); },{}]},{},[ 3 ]);

api

You can use bundle-collapser from the api too:

var collapse = require ( 'bundle-collapser' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var src = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/bundle.js' , 'utf8' ); collapse(src).pipe(process.stdout);

usage

There is also a command-line program included in this distribution:

usage : bundle-collapser {FILE | -} {OPTIONS} Collapse a browser-pack/browserify bundle from STDIN or a FILE. OPTIONS: -h

methods

var collapse = require ( 'bundle-collapser' )

var stream = collapse(src)

Return a readable stream of output from browser-pack with the input source string src converted to have its require() calls collapsed down to the dependency targets in the "deps" fields from the unpacking.

install

With npm, to get the library do:

npm install bundle-collapser

and to get the command-line program do:

npm install -g bundle-collapser

license

MIT